Excellent aesthetics and a warm presentation, the Sivga Robin SV021 are an appealing pair of wired over-ears.

Pros Striking looks

Warm, lush presentation

Doesn’t require much amplification

Very comfortable to wear Cons Not the brightest sounding cans

Could do with more fine detail

Availability UK RRP: £149

USA RRP: $149

Europe RRP: €159

Canada RRP: CA$199

Australia RRP: AU$249

Key Features Earcups Earcups made out of high density rosewood

32 ohm impendance Can easily be driven by laptops or smartphones (with 3.5mm jack)

Introduction

We’ve not reviewed any products from Sivga Audio before, so this Chinese brand is a relative unknown to us.

The company sprung to life in 2016, and according to their About Us page, their team is made up of a number of “elites” from electronic and acoustic fields – their ambition to become the leading hi-fi company. Talk about lofty goals.

The Robin SV021 are Sivga’s latest and affordable wired over-ears primarily for home listening, and after puting the SV021 through their paces, we’re intrigued to hear what else Sivga has to offer.

Design

Wood material earcups

Excellent comfort

Striking aesthetics

The Robin SV021 are closed-back over-ear headphones, but they come with a whiff of exoticness in their use of high-density rosewood for the earcups.

This type of rosewood is the kind used for high-end musical instruments. The effect the use of wood material has is one of a warmer, clearer, and natural sound, which sets up expectations of the Sivga having a big, lush presentation. The closed-back design also means the headphone won’t leak any sound to any unsuspecting passers-by if you’re using them outside, but the wired cabling obviously offers less convenience than a wireless option.

The gloss finish on the wood earcups is excellent, the embroidered stitching on the protein leather headband looks elegant, while the metal linkages that secure the earcup and the headband emphasises the Robin’s natural, homespun feel. The Robin are a handsome pair of headphones.

There are two finishes to choose from, a black (the sample here) and a lighter brown model, and both are striking. The earpads are generously big, using ‘ultra’ soft memory foam for a cushy, comfy feel and they’re also detachable if they need replacing. Comfort levels are excellent – you could wear these headphones for extended periods without issue.

Features

Low impedance

Large 50mm dynamic drivers

Compared to a wireless headphone there’s not much to speak of in terms of features. Impedance is rated at 32ohms so the Robin can easily be driven by a smartphone or laptop, though for more performance a DAC or portable music player would help.

The 50mm dynamic driver uses a diaphragm that’s described as ultra-thin and flexible. Made from polycarbonate and very elastic fibre, its presence should lead to a more dynamic performance.

The frequency range of 20Hz – 20kHz is pretty standard and just as standard is the 3.5mm cable that snaps and lock in to ensure they can’t be pulled out with an accidental tug. I presume the cable also has some anti-tangle design since it is relatively easy to untangle them if they (somehow) get into a bunch of knots. The carry case is, well, not a carry case but a pouch for slipping the headphones in when you’re taking them somewhere else to protect that wood finish from any nicks or scratches.

Sound quality

Warm tone

Good bass levels

Big sound

There’s a warmth to the Robin SV021’s sound that’s appealing right off the bat. The presentation is smooth and lush, backed up by an energy – especially at higher volumes – that gives these headphones an enthusiastic and musical character. While the Sivga website makes references to the Robin SV021 being balanced, but that’s perhaps not quite the apt description if you’re thinking they have a crisp or neutral presentation.

The soundscape they provide is a vivid and punchy one. Levels of clarity are good but in terms of teasing out all the fine detail in a track they’re not the most insightful. Separation between instruments is good – you can sense their placement within a track – but the warmth does serve to present music as one single whole, rather individual elements that come together.

Corey King’s vocals in Fade from Fly Moon Die Soon and Zara McFarlane’s in Everything is Connected are served well by the warmth and smoothness on offer, with the Sivga giving vocals good presence within the soundstage. Bass is presented with solidity and depth, while at the top end of the frequency range the warm tone does reduce the sharpness and brightness of those highs.

It’s the Robin’s sense of expression that stands out: a sweeping, energetic sense of progression that’s consistently enjoyable.

Should you buy it? If you like a lush, warm sound The warm tone of the Sivga’s sound makes for a pleasant listening experience, bringing musicality to albums and soundtracks If you want convenience The Sivga aren’t wireless, obviously, which limits their use outside the home and with also newer products that have ditched the 3.5mm jack

Final Thoughts If you’re someone who listens to music at home often and are in market for an affordable pair of wired over-ears, the Sivga are a good shout. Their warm, smooth, and lush presentation is a satisfying and pleasant one, and at the price they’re currently at, they’re a solid recommendation. Trusted Score

FAQs Do I need extra amplification for the Sivga Robin? The impedance for the Robin are low, so could be driven easily by a laptop or smartphone.