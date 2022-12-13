Verdict

There are no real bells or whistles to the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket. It has one easy-to-use controller, the ability to be washed should it get grubby, and overheating protection. As this blanket features one heat setting for the whole thing, it’s more suited to sleeping partners who are happy with the same temperature. This also means there’s only one control attachment to get in the way of your shoulders. It’s a great fit if you’re keen not to blow the budget but want a good-quality blanket that’s a cinch to maintain.

Introduction

Competitively priced, yet from a brand that’s a bedding specialist, there’s plenty to like about the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket. It comes with everything you’d expect: a straightforward slider control, three heat levels, elasticated straps for an easy fit and a generous three-year guarantee.

It’s available in three sizes: single, double (the size of my review sample) and king. Unfortunately, larger mattresses are out of options. This blanket’s control is just 70W, meaning that running it at the maximum heat setting for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh) will cost slightly more than 2p.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Features

Easy to attach with elastic straps

No bright display

Three temperatures

The Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket has just one control, but if you’re familiar with any of the company’s other electric blankets, such as the Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket, it’s essentially the same design with a bit more wattage.

The Comfort Control blanket has no timer or display – just three heat settings controlled by a slider and a small orange light to show when it’s on. You can move up through the heat levels or go straight from 0 to 3 – as there’s a 0 at each end. A benefit of this is being able to turn off the heat in one movement in the dark (it’s suitable for all-night use on the lowest setting).

The double size measures 120 x 135cm – narrower than the average dimensions of a mattress (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in or 135 x 190cm) and not covering the pillow area. Detach the control, and the blanket can be machine-washed on a wool setting and gently tumble-dried. Handily, there’s a zip-up bag for storing it in the summer months.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Comfy to lie on

Quick to warm up

Simple to fit

Like some of the other Silentnight electric blankets, the Comfort Control fits snugly to the mattress using a pair of elasticated straps that loop below, eliminating the concern of corner straps pinging off during the night, or the faff of cords.

A single control means only one person has access to it while in bed. But it’s that same person who has to navigate the hard plastic lump where the control attaches. I found it sat where my shoulders were and required extra padding for me not to feel bothered by it. However, the blanket itself is soft and thicker than some, so I didn’t feel the heating wires as I slept. There’s just one small light on the controls that’s unlikely to keep even the most light-sensitive sleepers awake.

Heat-up is fast when flicking the controls from cold to the maximum setting. Most nights, it took about 10-15mins for the blanket to feel warm. Also, the power cable detached easily for washing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? If you don’t need dual controls, as you’re a single sleeper or your partner likes the same comfort level, this is a great choice. If you and your partner prefer to sleep at different temperatures, buy a model with dual controls.

Final Thoughts As a savvy investment in a cosy bed for the cooler months, the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket works well: it’s fairly affordable to buy and run, easy to fit and use, and has a decent guarantee. As with many other blankets with removable controls, the placement of the attachment could use some more thought, but otherwise, it’s a comfy choice. The single control could be a bone of contention, however. If so, Silentnight’s Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket could be a more suitable purchase. Alternatively, if the sizes available here still feel too limiting, look for a blanket that covers the whole mattress, such as Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket. Trusted Score

How We Test Unlike other sites, we test every electric blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We test each heat setting for comfort.

FAQs How many controls does the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket have? It has one control across on three available sizes (single, double and king). How much does the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket cost to run? It costs just over 2p an hour on its maximum setting.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket £0.02 ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Model Number Heater type Heated blanket sizes Heated blanket type Heated blanket number of heat options Heated blanket overheat protection Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket £50 65 x 135 x 1 CM 1 KG B00L67CZ9U ‎419307EB Electric blanket Single, Double, King Undersheet 3 Yes ›

