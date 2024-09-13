Verdict

The Shure SM4 is a competent XLR microphone that’s easy to use and ready-to-go right out of the box. It provides clean and rich pickup with fantastic noise rejection that pushes toward more expensive options. The lack of any additional features both in the box and in software is a sore miss against competitors, though.

Pros Sleek looks

Rich, clear pickup

Versatile for voices and instruments Cons No accessories in the box

Lack of any additional software

Key Features Cardioid condenser microphone: The SM4 is ideal for voices and instrumental work as a condenser microphone.

XLR connection: It also utilises a plug and play XLR connection, as long as you’ve got an interface to hand.

Introduction

The Shure SM4 represents the American firm’s latest addition to their SM lineup of microphones, which already includes legendary pro-grade kit as the SM58 and SM7B.

The new SM4 is one of the more affordable options in the SM catalogue, offering a professional cardioid condenser microphone for £195 / $199 in its barebones form with a clamp, although if you pay £249 / $269, you also get a magnetic pop filter and shock mount. By the time you get there though, there’s Shure’s MV7+ to contend with, and the Logitech Blue Sona.

I’ve been testing the SM4 for the last couple of weeks to see how it fares, and whether it’s worth the asking price. Let’s find out.

Design

Clean and premium finish

Threadbare port selection

Magnetic pop filter and shock mount available as additional options

The SM4 looks as a conventional microphone should, with a cylindrical shape, sturdy metal grilles and a glossy finish on the body. It’s entirely made of metal, so feels especially premium in hand, looking sharp when paired with a black boom arm.

Without any additional pop filters or mounting hardware in its base configuration, the SM4 looks remarkably clean, with the only flair being the Shure logo to denote which side of the microphone you should speak into. There’s no on-board controls either, or a headphone jack for on-board monitoring, while the only port is an XLR one for plugging the SM4 into an interface.

You can add a magnetic pop filter and shock mount with the SM4, as it comes in its more expensive form, but you don’t necessarily need the pop filter as the microphone contains one internally. This is becoming more common on more gamer-oriented streamer microphones where the mic itself is on camera a lot, and the SM4 is Shure’s take to offer a microphone that offers fantastic performance while being well-placed for being on camera.

A 463g weight makes this quite hefty for a basic microphone, reinforcing its nature as a premium product. The fact it comes as just the microphone and being slightly lower in weight than both the MV7+ and SM7B has the benefit of meaning the SM4 is portable too, hence the inclusion of a carry pouch in the box.

Performance

Clear, warm vocals

Fantastic noise rejection

Plug and play, although you do need an interface

Coming as a part of Shure’s SM lineup of mics meant I had high hopes for the SM4, and I was suitably impressed in testing. Its cardioid pickup pattern meant only my voice was heard with reassuring warmth and excellent clarity. Its internal pop filter also did an excellent job of removing any issues with plosive sounds.

The SM4’s noise rejection from anywhere else but the front was second-to-none too, with it essentially cancelling out any of my music from behind the microphone when I spoke into it from around 6-inches away. It also managed to heavily reduce the noise of my deliberately loud mechanical keyboard with ease.

As a condenser microphone, Shure also recommend that the SM4 can be used with instruments as much as it can with voices, which I can see working well. Being plug and play into an interface makes it easy to record into, and I had no issues using it with either Audacity or Adobe Audition on Windows and macOS. The microphone was instantly recognised when being plugged into my Elgato Wave XLR without any issues.

Features

No software integration

Clever internal RF-blocking tech

Lack of pop filter and shock mount on base model is a shame

Much like the SM7B, the SM4 is also distinctly lacking in the features department, with no software integration or on-board controls. Those sorts of features such as reverb or gain control are handled either in the recording software you’re using or on the interface you’ve got the SM4 connected to.

The interesting elements of the SM4 though are kept inside. This goes for both its excellent internal pop filter, as well as a clever feature that prevents the microphone’s signal from being affected by wireless devices with an RF signal, such as a keyboard or mouse. This is a patent-pending technology from Shure, and it’s especially useful in home studios especially where your mic is likely to be close to other devices that emit electrical emissions.

The sore miss for the base version of the SM4 though is both an external pop filter and shock mount, which are found on the likes of the USB-powered SteelSeries Alias and XLR-powered Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X. Those two mics also cost less than the SM4, so it is a shame they aren’t included here without spending extra.

Should you buy it? You want a convenient, plug and play mic with solid performance The SM4 nonetheless impresses with its clear, rich pickup and incredible noise rejection, as well as its plug and play convenient with an XLR interface. Buy Now You want additional accessories included For the outlay, it’s a shame that the SM4 doesn’t come with a pop filter and shock mount, even if it’s an excellent microphone otherwise. Other similarly-priced and even cheaper competitors come with them.

How we test During each microphone review, we conduct a series of recording tests that include sampling audio during ideal settings, with background noise applied and in an outdoor setting (where possible), to give you the best idea of how each device performs in real-world use. Performance tested in a variety of conditions Tested all available features

FAQs Does the Shure SM4 need a stand? Yes, the Shure SM4 requires a stand or boom arm to work, as one isn’t provided with it.