The Shure MV6 is a brilliant USB microphone for streamers with convenient setup, fantastic build quality and gorgeous, rich vocals that are classic Shure. It also comes with impeccable noise rejection and a handy stand for convenient operation out of the box. Its software is a little limited, though.

Key Features Dynamic cardioid microphone: The MV6 features a cardioid pickup pattern that’s ideal for voices.

USB-C connectivity: It also offers simple plug and play connectivity with a USB-C to USB-A cable.

Introduction

The Shure MV6 is the revered American brand’s latest entry into their long line of brilliant microphones, with this particular offering being designed for those who just want to keep things easy.

To this end, it’s a USB-C microphone that comes with its own stand, so you can be ready to go in a matter of moments. What’s more, with a price tag of £129 / €149, it’s also seriously competitive against options from peripherals brands such as the Logitech G Yeti GX and SteelSeries Alias, while being backed by the audio expertise of Shure.

I’ve been testing the MV6 for the last couple of weeks to see how it fares against some quite stiff competition, and the verdict’s in.

Design

Sturdy metal stand and base

Convenient on-board controls

Funky colour scheme

The MV6 borrows its cylindrical pill-type shape from Shure’s iconic SM7B, although in a slightly smaller frame. Where the SM7B is metal, this newer option is plastic. However, the plastics used in the MV6’s construction are sturdy and feel excellent.

The included stand, with its base and pole, are metal though and offer the same premium finish as the mounting hardware found with more expensive Shure microphones. With it, the MV6 is kept in place on the desk well, and raised up to a height where you can comfortably speak into it. The MV6 can detach from the stand and attach to a boom arm with a compatible thread if you don’t want to use the included stand.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m also a big fan of the accented green elements found in a neat stripe around the middle of the main body, as well as on the underside of the stand. It positions this mic as a more lifestyle-looking choice than the SM7B.

The interface on the rear is simple, with a USB-C port for connectivity and a headphone jack for on-board monitoring. There isn’t a gain control dial, though, as Shure has put in an automatic gain control system which adjusts it based on how far away you are from the microphone and how powerful your voice is. You can also control it in software, so you aren’t completely bereft of the feature. On the top side, there is also a touch panel to allow for easy access to mic muting.

Performance

Strong, clear vocals

Fantastic noise rejection

Plug-and-play USB-C connectivity is excellent

Unsurprisingly, as a dynamic cardioid microphone from Shure, the MV6 continues the American brand’s strong reputation for rich audio. It offers full-bodied pickup from near and far while offering a robust low end and a pleasant warmth to the sound. The included fabric windshield also did an excellent job eliminating plosives on its own.

What’s more, the MV6 offers some of the best noise rejection I’ve experienced from a USB microphone, beating the likes of the Logitech G Yeti GX. It’s on par with the SteelSeries Alias, although that option required some AI software trickery to be as good as it was. When I had music playing in the background, the MV6 isolated my voice especially well.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Being able to work plug and play over USB-C is fantastic, and I had no issues using the MV6 with either Windows or macOS, and with Adobe Audition and Audacity. It was recognised instantly on both platforms, and I was able to use it without an issue.

The advantage of USB-C here is simplicity, although not just from the perspective of this being a plug-and-play microphone. There’s no need for a cumbersome interface and large XLR cable to trail from the MV6, and it’s better for it for those who want a convenient and brilliant mic to get started streaming with.

Features

MOTIV Mix software offers some convenient features

Not much else otherwise

As with the Shure MV7+, the MV6 offers software support in the form of Shure’s MOTIV Mix. It offers some handy functionality such as an effective software-driven pop filter, a high-pass filter and ways of choosing the recording file format and bitrate.

Otherwise, the software is quite limited, with it only offering basic gain control otherwise. There aren’t any controls available for lighting inside MOTIV Mix, not that it matters as the MV6 doesn’t have any.

Should you buy it? You want seriously brilliant audio quality The MV6 impresses with its rich and generally excellent output with warmth, as well as its fantastic noise rejection that makes it a class-leading USB microphone. Buy Now You want vast software options Where the MV6 falls down is with its software which offers some useful features, but is a little threadbare against options from Logitech and SteelSeries.

The Shure MV6 is a brilliant USB microphone for streamers with convenient setup, fantastic build quality and gorgeous, rich vocals that are classic Shure. It also comes with impeccable noise rejection and a handy stand for convenient operation out of the box. Its software is a little limited, though, against the likes of the SteelSeries Alias.

How we test During each microphone review, we conduct a series of recording tests that include sampling audio during ideal settings, with background noise applied and in an outdoor setting (where possible), to give you the best idea of how each device performs in real-world use. Performance tested in a variety of conditions Tested all available features

FAQs How does the Shure MV6 connect? The Shure MV6 connects via a USB-C to USB-C cable, which is included in the box.