A powerful and fast-cleaning steam mop. A powerful and flexible steam cleaner, the Shark SteamPickUp Hard Floor Cleaner SD200UK can pick up liquids and solids, and keep cleaning over large areas thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll. It does have a relatively small solids tray, meaning it’s best to vacuum dry messes first, but this cleaner handles even tough stains quickly and effectively.

Pros Picks up solids and liquids

Picks up solids and liquids Cleans without chemicals

Cleans without chemicals Fast and powerful Cons Limited space for solid waste

Key Features Steam cleaning Uses steam to loosen dirt, and a roller to pick up liquids and solids.

Mains powered Plugs into a regular power socket.

Introduction

Shark is well known for its range of steam floor cleaners, but until now the company has focused on products with microfibre mopping pads. With the Shark SteamPickUp Hard Floor Cleaner SD200UK, you get all the benefits of steam cleaning, only with a self-cleaning roller brush and the ability to pick up debris.

As a plug-in model it’s not quite as flexible as its cordless rivals, but you get longer cleaning times, making this a good choice for anyone that wants to clean without chemicals.

Design and Features

Three steam modes

Separates liquid from solids

Self-cleaning brush

The Shark SteamPickUp Hard Floor Cleaner SD200UK is the first true steam hard floor cleaner that I’ve seen to use a self-cleaning brush roll. The Eufy Mach V1 Ultra cordless cleaner has a steam mode, but it’s primarily a water-based cleaner, with the steam option eating up battery life.

So, what’s the difference? With the SD200UK you get a constant supply of steam, which is pushed out onto the floor, with the brush roll moving to pick up dirt and solids, and deposit them in the tank. Due to the action, the brush roll is constantly refreshed and cleaned as you move, so you can keep cleaning almost indefinitely.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s similar overall to how the Dyson WashG1 works, although this product uses water, not steam to clean.

This differs to the Shark Steam & Scrub Automaitc Steam Mop S8201UK, which uses microfibre pads, which can’t pick up larger debris particles and slowly absorb dirt until the point they leave muddy streaks behind and need to be washed and replaced with fresh pads.

Using the Shark SD200UK is easy. Once unboxed, the handle needs to be connected to the body. This can be removed using the button at the back, making the cleaner easier to store if you’re short on space.

For storage, there’s a plastic tray that the Shark SD200UK sits in to prevent water getting onto the floor. The long power cable also wraps around the back of the cleaner, keeping things neat.

There’s a single 440ml water tank, which should be filled to the line, before it’s inserted back into the steam cleaner. Don’t use detergent as this can damage the machine; steam will clean and sanitise without any extras.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a button to turn the machine on, with a selection of three steam modes: High, Medium and Low. You can pick the mode based on how dirty your floors are, and the floor type. It’s worth reading the manual before you start to get the right steam level.

Be careful of just jumping straight into the High setting, as this can leave your floor quite wet; use the lowest steam setting that works for your floors.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

After about 20 seconds the steam cleaner will start to produce steam, so tilt the head back and push the cleaner around to start picking up dirt. At just 3.69kg, the Shark SD200UK is pretty light and easy to carry from room to room.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Cleaning is easy, and gentle forward and backward movements are all that’s required for most cleaning jobs. You can also easily hold the Shark SD200UK over a stain without the machine fighting to move forward, if you need to loosen and remove it.

Cleverly, the Shark SD200UK can sit almost flat with the floor, so you can get underneath furniture for a deep clean.

As the roller moves over the floor, it picks up debris and liquids, which are separated and deposited into the tank that sits above the roller. This tank holds 220ml of liquids and has a small area for solids.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Given how small the solids storage space is, the Shark SD200UK isn’t really a vacuum cleaner replacement. I recommend vacuuming dry messes first and then using this steam cleaner for mopping and picking up any wet debris.

There’s a sensor that lets you know when the liquid tray is full, but you might notice a problem before this if the Shark SD200UK struggles to pick up water. I suggest keeping an eye on solids in the debris tray if you’ve picked up a wet mess, to prevent this from over filling.

Once you’re finished cleaning, the debris tray and roller can be cleaned out. It’s easy to pour out the water, and then bash the tray into a bin to get rid of any solids. Once most of the mess is out, the debris tray and roller can be washed with warm, soapy water, and then leave the parts to dry (there’s handy roller storage in the dock for this). There’s a spare roller in the box, so you can start cleaning again immediately.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Wet debris can get messy

Quickly cleans stains

Good edge performance

I tested the Shark SD200UK with a variety of stains on my hard floor, starting with the easiest one: dried-on coffee stains. Here, the lowest steam mode was enough and just a couple of passes through the mess picked up everything.

I then moved on to my dried-on red wine stain. Again, this proved no issue for the Shark SD200UK, which quickly picked up the mess and removed it.

Next, I tried the cleaner with my dried-on ketchup stain. This proved more of a challenge, and I had to up the steam level and hold the cleaner over the mess to break down the sticky stain (as recommended in the manual).

This was enough to pull up the mess, although some of the stain was set into the vinyl, and it took multiple cleans to reduce the stain and fully remove it: a good reason not to let major stains sit for too long.

The Shark SD200UK was a bit slower removing this mess than the S8201UK, which has a handy steam burst mode.

My dried-on mud stain was removed easily, and the Shark SD200UK managed to pick up the small dirty particles, as well as remove the ground-in stain.

I then moved on to rice on the floor, which the Shark SD200UK picked up with no problem, and not a single grain of rice was left behind.

The same was true of the hair on the floor: a single sweep over this saw the hair removed from the floor.

However, checking the debris tray after cleaning, I could see that the hair had got wrapped around the brush roll, and the rice had filled up the solids area: again, both are good reasons to vacuum dry messes first and leave only wet debris for the Shark SD200UK to deal with.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Edge performance is something that many cleaners struggle with, but the Shark SD200UK does brilliantly. I added ketchup to the floor right next to the kitchen unit, and the cleaner managed to pick most of it up, bar a small strip. This dramatically reduces the amount of time and frequency of hand cleaning around the edges of rooms.

I measured the Shark SD200UK at just 56.2dB, which makes it exceptionally quiet.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want simple, effective steam cleaning Cleaning and sanitising without chemicals, this excellent floor cleaner can deal with solids and liquids. Don’t buy if you want a cordless model If you don’t want to by tied to a plug, then a cordless hard floor cleaner will be a better choice.

Final Thoughts Powerful, quiet and chemical free, the Shark SD200UK can clean even the toughest of stains easily, collecting liquids and solids. It separates solids from liquids brilliantly, although the relatively small tray does mean it can’t collect much solid debris before it needs emptying. Those that prefer a cordless model should look for an alternative from my guide to the best hard floor cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period

Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs

Is the Shark SteamPickUp Hard Floor Cleaner SD200UK a vacuum cleaner as well? No, this cleaner doesn’t have a suction action, but its roller can pick up most solids, separating them from liquids. Can you use detergent in the Shark SteamPickUp Hard Floor Cleaner SD200UK? No, this is a steam cleaner only that can be used with fresh water alone.

Test Data Shark SteamPickUp Hard Floor Cleaner SD200UK Review Sound (normal) 56.2 dB