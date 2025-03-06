  Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S8201UK Review

A powerful steam cleaner to get hard floors looking their best Brilliantly priced and simple to use, the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop with Steam Blaster S8201UK combined steam with spinning microfibre cloths to clean hard floor cleaners without the need for detergent. Its steam blaster mode helps deal with stubborn stains quickly, getting hard floors back to their best. This cleaner can’t deal with solids and its microfibre pads have to be swapped out and washed when they get saturated with dirt, so this mop feels better suited to smaller areas of hard floor. For those homes this cleaner suits, the brilliant cleaning power makes this a winner.

Pros Glides easily

Glides easily Fast stain removal

Fast stain removal Steam blaster works brilliantly Cons Can't pick up solids

Key Features Type This is a steam cleaner, which uses dual spinning microfibre mops to remove dirt.

Steam Blaster Uses a jet of steam to help loosen tough stains.

Introduction

There’s been a massive growth in cordless hard floor cleaners that vacuum and scrub simultaneously, but they’re all relatively expensive and can be a bit complicated to use.

The Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop with Steam Blaster S8201UK is a refreshing, simple cleaner that combines steam with dual microfibre mopping pads to give a quick, simple clean.

Well priced and effective, this cleaner has a handy Steam Blaster mode that shoots out a jet of steam to loosen tough dirt. The combination is great for all hard floors, although the need to replace pads during cleaning may mean that those with a lot of hard floor to clean will be better off with a machine that has a self-cleaning roller.

Advertisement

Design and features

Dual microfibre mopping pads

Three power modes

Steam Blaster

If the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK looks familiar, it’s because it is: it’s an updated version of the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S6002UK that I reviewed in 2021.

Both hard floor cleaners operate in a similar way, pushing steam out the bottom onto the dual spinning microfibre cloths. The main difference is that the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK adds a Steam Blaster mode.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Activated via a trigger underneath the handle, Steam Blaster shoots a blast of steam out of the nozzle at the front of the floor head.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s designed to work on stains five to 10 centimetres from the nozzle, with the steam helping loosen dirt. Shark recommends spraying the mess and then waiting five seconds (20 seconds or more for tough stains) before continuing to clean as normal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As my tests below show, Steam Blaster really does help with the toughest stains, making tidying up much quicker than with the mop pads alone.

For regular cleaning, the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK works much like its predecessor. Before you can use it, there’s a 350ml water tank that needs to be removed and filled with cold water (distilled water is recommended for those who live in a hard water area).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

It’s a little stiff to remove the tank, and it needs a bit of force to get it back into position, particularly when the cleaner is new. After a few uses, I found that the tank became easier to remove and insert.

Although not huge, this tank should last for cleaning a good-sized room, and it’s easy to refill part way through a clean.

Once the tank has been fitted, the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK can be used. It’s a mains-powered cleaner, but the 5.18m long cable should mean that you can clean most of a house using only a few power sockets.

There are three cleaning modes to select from: Light, Normal and Deep. The quick-start guide tells you which floor surfaces each mode is ideally suited to, and the types of stains that they can tackle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the mode selected, it’s a simple matter of tilting the handle back to engage the steam and start the mop pads spinning at 150rpm.

Advertisement

This movement gently encourages the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK to move forward over stains. At just 3.4kg and with the pads gently gliding over the floor, this floor cleaner is easy to move, and it needs just a light touch to guide it where you want it to go.

As the handle folds parallel with the floor, it’s easy to use this mop to clean under sofas or cupboards.

I like the way the cleaner can be stood upright by itself. This makes it easy to pause cleaning to move furniture around, such as a chair in the way, or just to answer the door or phone.

Dirt is collected on the microfibre pads. Once they’re saturated with dirt, they start to leave dirty water behind and can begin to streak. At this point, you should remove and replace them; Shark provides four pads in the box.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Having to replace pads does limit how far you can clean. And, this cleaner can’t collect any solids, so you do need to vacuum first or wipe up wet messes that contain solids.

Advertisement

If you want to clean for longer or want to be able to suck up solids, a hard floor cleaner with a self-cleaning roller might be better, such as the Shark HydroVac Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner WD210UK or Dyson WashG1.

Once you’ve finished cleaning, the microfibre pads need to be washed. Shark says to use a washing machine with liquid detergent, and to avoid powdered detergent and fabric softener to avoid damaging the fibres.

Performance

Cleans tough stains well

Can’t manage any solids

Excellent edge performance

To see how good the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK is, I put it through my normal range of tests, with dried-on stains on my hard floor.

I started with the coffee stain, which is one of the easiest to remove. With laminate flooring, a couple of sweeps through on the Light setting was enough to remove this.

Advertisement

I found the same was true of my red wine stain, with the combination of steam and spinning pads enough to easily lift this.

Next, came a trickier challenge with my dried-on ketchup test. For this, I had to up the power mode and use a liberal amount of Steam Booster to loosen the stain. A decent steam spray, followed by a short wait, was enough, and the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK easily lifted what was left.

That’s a very impressive performance. I didn’t need to linger too long on this stain, showing that this cleaner is capable of dealing with the toughest stains quickly.

Finally, I moved on to my dried mud stain. This is a combination of ground-in dirt and some loose particles. For the main stain, the middle power setting was enough, and the dirt started to lift.

Advertisement

As I’d already tackled some heavy stains, I did have to swap cleaning pads part way through cleaning, as I started to notice dirty water was left behind. At the end of the clean, my mud stain was removed.

However, as noted before, as the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK has no suction power, the solid bits of dirt were flicked around. That shows why it’s important to vacuum first before tackling the stains with steam.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then tested the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK’s ability to clean to the edge of the room, adding ketchup to the floor in front of the kitchen plinth. As the microfibre mop pads extend out from the side of the mop, and have slightly raised edges, they make good contact with the edge, and even get a good way into the corner.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

As such, I managed to clean pretty much right to the edge of the floor, avoiding having to tackle this area by hand.

At just 51.3dB, the Shark Steam & Scrub S8201UK is exceptionally quiet, with just a gentle hum of its spinning pads and the sound of steam escaping.

Squirrel Widget

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want to clean tough stains quickly Simple to use and powerful on tough stains, this cleaner also has a Steam Blaster mode for dealing with dried-on and stubborn marks. Don’t buy if you want to clean large areas or deal with solids If you’d like to vacuum as you go or clean larger areas without having to swap pads, a hard floor cleaner with a self-cleaning roller is the way to go.

Final Thoughts As the mopping pads get clogged with use, there’s only so far you can clean with the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop with Steam Blaster S8201UK. For homes with a lot of hard floors, an alternative cleaner with a self-cleaning brush roll might make more sense. You can find these kinds of products in my guide to the best hard floor cleaners. For those with less hard floors, the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop with Steam Blaster S8201UK is an exceptional cleaner: it’s powerful, it’s well priced and it’s easy to use. Trusted Score

Advertisement

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period

Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs

Can you use tap water with the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S8201UK? Yes you can, although Shark recommends using distilled water in hard water areas. Can you use detergent with the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S8201UK? No, this cleaner should be used with water only.

Test Data Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S8201UK Review Sound (normal) 51.3 dB