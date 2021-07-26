Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

It’s light, easy to use and has a neat charging dock, but the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 is a single use cleaner in that it can only vacuum floors. With short battery life and long charge times, this is a niche cleaner that won’t suit everyone.

Pros

  • Light
  • Simple to use
  • Neat charging dock

Cons

  • Vacuums floors only
  • Short battery life
  • Long charge times

Availability

  • UKunavailable
  • Europeunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

Key Features

  • TypeThis is an upright cordless vacuum cleaner that doesn’t come with any accessories outside of the motorised floor brush.
  • Battery lifeYou’ll get a maximum of 17 minutes out of a charge, after which it takes between four and seven hours to recharge.

Most cordless vacuum cleaners are fairly expensive and come with multiple accessories. But if you’re simply looking for added convenience for vacuuming floors, then the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 could be for you. This vacuum cleaner is a cordless upright cleaner that has no accessories, bar the motorised floor brush.

It’s light and easy to use, but performance lags behind the best cordless cleaners, and the lack of versatility will put some people off.

  • Very light
  • Easy to use
  • Neat foot control

Rather than trying to do every job, the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 is a simple cordless upright vacuum cleaner built for floors (hard and carpet) only. There’s just one bit of assembly required: screw the handle into the body – and that’s it.

Shark provides a floor dock in the box, which charges the vacuum cleaner. It’s a neat design: you simply place the vacuum onto it once you’re done vacuuming, and it will recharge ready for the next use.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 in charging dock

Keeping with the simplicity, the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 is super-easy to use. There’s a single button that you tap with your foot to turn on the cleaner in Carpet mode. Tap it again to switch to Bare Floor mode, and then again to turn it off.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 power button

Once on, tilt the vacuum cleaner’s body back and it turns on the rotating brush bar. Then, it’s as simple as pushing the vacuum cleaner around. Thanks to its 3.4kg weight, this cleaner is easy to push around.

Many cordless vacuum cleaners have small dust cups, but the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 has a relatively big 0.16 gallon (0.64-quart) unit. This can be removed from the vacuum’s body, and both ends can be opened up for easy emptying and cleaning. 

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 dust cup

With no other accessories, nor a wand or hose in the box, the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 can’t do any other jobs. As such, you’ll still need a regular vacuum cleaner for tackling stairs, couches or for getting into tight gaps.

  • Short battery life
  • So-so dust collection
  • Long charge times

The lack of a hose meant I couldn’t gauge the raw vacuum performance of this cleaner, so I moved directly to my real-world tests. I started with the carpet test, sprinkling a teaspoon of flour onto the floor. I then gave the vacuum cleaner a pass through, forward and backward. 

As you can see from the results, the cleaner didn’t do particularly well. Although it lifted most of the dirt from the central portion of the swipe, there was plenty of dust remaining on either side.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 dirty carpet
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 clean carpet

It took quite a few swipes, moving the vacuum at different angles, to get all of the dust collected.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 fully clean carpet

It was a similar story when it came to the edge test, where I sprinkle a teaspoon of flour up against the skirting board on carpet tiles. Here, a single pass forward and back left a lot of mess behind, right up against the edge. Even moving the cleaner at different angles couldn’t lift it all: a crevice tool would be have been super-useful here.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 edge
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 edge test clean

For the hard floor test, I sprinkled a teaspoon of rice onto the floor. A pass through the middle was sufficient to pick up some of the mess, but it didn’t leave a clean path through the middle. Again, it took quite a few sweeps to get everything.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 clean hard floor
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 dirty hard floor

The vacuum performed better in the pet hair test. Giving the cleaner a pass over cat hair combed into the carpet, I found that the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 managed to suck out all of the hair this time.

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 dirty pet hair
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 clean pet hair

Nevertheless, it still took a lot longer to clean up with this vacuum cleaner than using something more powerful, such as the Roborock H7. This wouldn’t necessarily be much of an issue, but for the Shark’s short battery life. 

In Carpet mode, the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 will last for up to 12 minutes; in Bare Floor mode it will last for around 17 minutes. This isn’t a huge amount of time for cleaning, particularly when it takes four to seven hours to recharge the cleaner fully. 

In terms of noise, I measured the vacuum at 73.2dB, which is about middle of the pack for cordless vacuum cleaners: not too loud, but not the quietest either.

Sony Xperia 1 III Review

Sony Xperia 1 III Review

Max Parker 3 days ago
Govee Lyra Floor Lamp Review

Govee Lyra Floor Lamp Review

David Ludlow 3 days ago
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

Andrew Williams 4 days ago
Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Review

Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Review

Steve May 4 days ago
Tefal Smart’n Light Digital Kettle KO853840 Review

Tefal Smart’n Light Digital Kettle KO853840 Review

Rachel Ogden 4 days ago
HP Pavilion 14 Review

HP Pavilion 14 Review

Reece Bithrey 5 days ago

Should you buy it?

If you just want a simple upright cleaner that you can grab and go for cleaning a specific area, then the Shark Navigator will do the job – but nothing else.

If you need versatility and the option to tackle different areas and surfaces, Shark’s cordless isn’t for you. Neither is it a good choice if you need longer run-times.

Final thoughts

To give the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 its due, it has a large dust cup, it’s cheap and easy to use. It isn’t a particularly good performer, and a short battery life means that it won’t necessarily make it round a large area either. For those just requiring a simple grab-and-go upright to keep a room or entryway tidy it might suit, but the lack of accessories means you can’t do anything else. The Shark WandVac System may make more sense; otherwise, check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners for other choices.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always reveal what we find. We never accept money to review a product.

FAQs

What accessories does the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 have?

This model comes with a floor head, with which you can’t use any other accessories.

How do you charge the Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106?

Via the floor dock included in the box. Simply plug this in and drop the vacuum cleaner into it.

Trusted Reviews Test data

Sound (high)
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106
72.4 Db

Specs

UK RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Bagless
Modes
Filters
Run time
Charge time
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Shark
10.5 x 9.6 x 46 INCHES
7.5 LB
B00C351GBC
2021
19/07/2021
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106
Cordless upright
Motorised floor head
0.16 gallons
Yes
Hard floor, carpet
2 (washable)
17 mins
4 hrs

Jargon buster

AirWatt

A rating of how powerful a vacuum cleaner is. AirWatts combines suction power with airflow to give one score, where the higher the number is better.
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.