Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK Review

Verdict The Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK is an expensive but sturdy multi-functional cleaner. Due to its large floor head and double-sided pads, it excels as a mop. However, it doesn’t stand out as a handheld cleaner, offering only one, relatively weak, steam power setting. While this may prove adequate for tackling grouting and everyday cleaning, it falls short on tougher stains and spot cleaning. Pros Multi-functional

Sturdy build and tools

Large, double-sided pads

Heats up quickly Cons Pricey

Doesn’t stand up on its own

No water level indicator

Key Specifications Review Price: £179.99

500ml water tank with filling jug

1050W motor

3 steam levels and blaster function

Floor head with two pads

1.43m hose and detail nozzle

Padded tool and copper brush

Crevice and scraper tools

H118 x W34 x D22cm, 2.27kg

6m cable

The Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK is a multi-functional appliance doubles as a hard floor and handheld steam cleaner. It’s pricey but well built, and also comes with an array of tools.

While its performance as a mop is excellent, its function as a spot cleaner remains lacklustre because of a single, relatively weak steam setting. Nevertheless, the cleaner does well at handheld tasks requiring less water, such as steaming darkened grouting, recent grease or soap scum.

Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK – What you need to know

Hard floors – Using the floor head, I successfully removed dried tomato paste from a tiled floor on the higher steam setting. It required some scrubbing, but the floor was left clean with very little water residue. To remove mud prints from a textured wooden floor, the lower setting required scrubbing, while the higher managed to get rid of dirt quickly, leaving behind a small amount of water in the grooves of the surface.

Using the floor head, I successfully removed dried tomato paste from a tiled floor on the higher steam setting. It required some scrubbing, but the floor was left clean with very little water residue. To remove mud prints from a textured wooden floor, the lower setting required scrubbing, while the higher managed to get rid of dirt quickly, leaving behind a small amount of water in the grooves of the surface. Grouting – Nearly blackened grouting was returned to its bright white state with minimal scrubbing using the cleaner in handheld mode with the hose and the crevice brush attached. This left very little water residue.

Nearly blackened grouting was returned to its bright white state with minimal scrubbing using the cleaner in handheld mode with the hose and the crevice brush attached. This left very little water residue. Other surfaces – The copper brush was useful at removing burnt residue from an oven rack, and the scraper tool dislodged grease from a ceramic hob. But the steam pressure was too weak to get rid of burnt-in grease inside the oven or to remove much limescale on a bathroom mirror using the padded tool.

Design – Sturdy and well built, but it doesn’t stand up on its own

The main unit of the S6005UK steam cleaner, decked in white and grey plastic, fits into the larger frame with the attached handle. You can remove and refit the main unit into the frame with a push of a button.

However, the handle is supplied separately from the frame and needs to be attached with a screw (included). This was easy enough, but you’ll need a screwdriver. It’s clear this steam cleaner has a quality build, but you’d be wise to remove the main unit for storage; it reduces the weight of the appliance meaning it will be less likely to topple over.

The handle and the frame both feature hooks for storing the generously long cable; you can easily release the cable by turning one of the hooks. Additionally, the handle has a smaller side clip, which helps to keep the closest bit of cable out of the way when mopping.

The water tank can be filled by laying the main unit on its front. Unfortunately, there’s no water-level indicator. A filling jug is provided, but it doesn’t have any measurements. The water tank walls are also opaque, making it tricky to gauge the water levels.

Steam levels are regulated from a button on the main unit when using the cleaner as a mop. There’s no trigger on the handle, so once the mop is switched on, it will run continuously. For handheld use, there’s a steam trigger on the main unit’s handle, with the cleaner only emitting steam when the trigger is pressed.

Attachments – A pretty good range, although no squeegee or upholstery tools

In addition to the mop handle-and-frame structure and the wide, double-side floor head with a backup pad, this steam cleaner comes with an array of tools for handheld use.

A detail nozzle can be fitted straight onto the main unit for handheld cleaning, while the other tools connect to the hose. All the tools here appear sturdier than average and are thus likely to be more durable.

A padded tool features a spatula-shaped plastic frame, which is covered with a removable and washable pad that’s microfibre on one side and metallic fibres on the other. This tool is only to be used with the pad attached, and is meant for “small, uneven surfaces, corners, and edges”. However, it also works for smoother surfaces, such as mirrors and shower screens.

The crevice tool is ideal for grouting, while a copper brush can be used for racks and other rough surfaces. The scraper tool is perfect for slightly stickier dirt.

Performance – Great for mopping and cleaning grouting, but struggles with more stubborn stains

I was impressed by the heat-up time of this cleaner – as the manual states; it takes about 30 seconds to start steaming. The controls on the main unit include three indicators that light up blue: Tools, Lo and Hi, and a large backlit steam control button.

When connected to a power outlet in the mop configuration, the lights for Lo, Hi and the steam control button start blinking to suggest standby mode. Press the button once, and the cleaner will go into the L0 mode, indicated by a steady light. Press it twice for the Hi mode and three times to get back to standby.

I started by mopping up muddy prints from a textured wooden floor. On the Lo setting, some pressure was required. But switching to the Hi setting, the floor head slid along with ease. Most of the water residue was confined to the grooves in the wood, and there were no noticeable marks once this had dried.

Hard floor test: Dirty hard floor (left) vs Clean hard floor (right) – move slider to compare



Mopping was made particularly easy thanks to the generous size of the floor head. Since it’s double-sided, it also meant I could use the opposite side of the pad for a quick once-over, or on the next cleaning task. Dirty mop pads are easy to remove – there is a quick-release mechanism.

Next, I turned my attention to smooth kitchen tiles, smeared with dried-up tomato paste. Cleaning took quite a bit of pressure and scrubbing, even on the Hi setting. The stains were eventually eliminated without any red, watery residue remaining. The floor was left almost dry, with no watermarks.

Tile test: Dirty tiles (left) vs Clean tiles (right) – move slider to compare



I also made use of the “steam blaster” function, which essentially means flipping the floor head the other way and tilting the whole mop backwards to spurt unmediated steam. This adds a little more moisture to the relatively dry mopping performance – which is a welcome change from the too-powerful steam mops that tend to soak everything in their reach.

I had more mixed results using the cleaner as a handheld appliance due to only one available steam setting.

When the main unit is removed from its frame and connected to power, only the Tools indicator will start blinking. If the steam trigger on the main unit handle is held down, the light will stay on, and the cleaner will start emitting steam.

Attaching the larger-than-average detail nozzle straight to the main unit, I set about cleaning some soap scum and limescale off my kitchen sink. The cleaner managed to rid most of the marks, with the last bits requiring a bit of a scrub with the brush.

Sink test: Dirty sink (left) vs Clean sink (right) – move slider to compare



Fitting the cleaner with the hose and the crevice brush, I restored some dirty grey kitchen grouting to its original gleaming white. The cleaner didn’t emit too much steam, meaning it was easy enough to dry up.

I used the hose and the scraper tool to remove grease from my ceramic hob. The cleaner managed to remove all of the fresh residue, leaving only burnt-in bits.

Hob test: Dirty hob (left) vs Clean hob (right) – move slider to compare



I had less luck cleaning the inside of the oven. The scraper tool managed to dislodge some grease – but it felt like more steam power was needed here. Next, I scraped a metal oven rack with the copper brush. After some not-too-strenuous scrubbing, the cleaner restored the rack to its shininess.

Oven rack test: Dirty rack (left) vs Clean rack (right) – move slider to compare



Finally, I tried using the padded tool with the hose attachment. While it managed to remove some recent soap scum and watermarks from my shower screen and mirror, it didn’t make a significant dent in the more stubborn limescale.

Should you buy the Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK?

If you’re looking for a quality steam mop for hard floors, the Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK comes with a large floor head and two flippable pads. Its sturdy build means it’s likely to take some wear. But it also comes at a higher price than many of its rivals. And its handheld capabilities are on par with the significantly cheaper Russell Hobbs Neptune Multifunction Steam Mop.

