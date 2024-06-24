Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK Review

A very flexible fan

By David Ludlow June 24th 2024 10:46am
A pedestal fan by default, this is one of the most flexible models that I've reviewed.
In desktop mode, it's easier to place the fan, and it has an integrated battery.
There are basic controls on top.
For more control, you need the remote control, which can attach magnetically to the rear.
There's a mister attachment, which lets the fan blow cool water at you.
A cover helps keep the fan clean when not in use.
Recommended

Verdict

Hugely flexible and powerful, the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK can be used in pedestal or desktop modes, plugged-in or on battery power, and with a mister to blow cooling water at you. It has slightly basic fan modes, and the LCD can be hard to see outside, but the fan is powerful and exceptionally quiet.

Pros

  • Pedestal or desktop modes
  • Integrated battery
  • Very quiet
  • Mister helps cool you down

Cons

  • Hard-to-read LCD
  • Basic fan speed control

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a desktop or pedestal fan, with five fan speeds.
  • Battery lifeUp to 24-hours on the lowest fan speed; two hours on maximum.

Introduction

This being a Shark product, it’s not your regular fan. Instead, the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK can be mains-powered or run from its battery; pedestal or desktop mounted; and it has a hose attachment for spraying cooling water. For versatility, this model is hard to beat.

Design and features

  • Battery and mains powered
  • Desktop and pedestal options
  • Optional hose attachment

Straight out of the box, the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK looks much like any other pedestal fan. Measuring 94 x 35 x 35cm, this fan has an adjustable head, so you can angle where the airflow goes.

Look a little closer, and it becomes apparent that this fan is a little smarter. Rather than just being mains powered, the fan has an internal battery, so it can run away from a power socket. And, you don’t just have to have it pedestal mode: the fan head lifts out and can be used in desktop mode.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK in portable mode
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s a huge amount of convenience, making the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK more flexible than other battery-powered fans that I’ve tested, such as the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator.

Not only that, but the fan has a misting attachment, which plugs into a hosepipe outlet, via a regulator to control the water flow, and provides a cooling mist of air sprayed at you, for outside use only.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK with water attachment
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with a lot of Shark products, the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK is nicely designed. It has power inputs on both the pedestal stand and on the desktop part of the fan, so you can use it plugged in, in both modes.

On top there are simple controls that give you on/off modes, and button to turn the oscillation mode on and off (three modes, accessed by pressing the button repeatedly, up to 180° horizontal, with only manual vertical adjustment).

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you want a fan that can shift a lot more air, the MeacoFan 1050 Pedestal Air Circulator, with its large ball head and horizontal and vertical oscillation, may be better. That fan also has a natural mode that replicates a breeze, whereas the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK is just a traditional fan.

Use the remote control, which can stick magnetically to the back of the fan, and you get the same controls, plus buttons to move where the fan points, so you can angle it towards you without having to stand up and physically move it.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK remote control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Fan speed is shown on the basic LCD at the top of the fan, with five indicators that light up in turn to show the speed. The same indicators are used for the timer option, which ranges between one and five hours.

I found the lights a little hard to see in full sunlight, though. Ditto, for the battery indicator, which changes colour to show how much charge is left.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK LCD
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For storage, there’s a neat cover that clips over the fan’s head. However, it’s quite hard to get this on without knocking the remote control onto the floor.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK cover
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Very quiet
  • High power fan

The Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK ranges between a very quiet breeze and a full-on wind tunnel. On its lowest setting, I measured airflow at 1.1m/sec at 15cm, and 0.8m/s at 1m, providing just a gentle breeze. At this speed, the fan is quieter than the ambient noise at 32.1dB.

On the middle speed setting, power jumps to 3.2m/sec at 15cm and 2.4m/sec at 1m. Sound also increased, but 38.1dB is still very quiet, and there’s just a gentle motor noise.

On maximum, I measured the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK at 4.6m/sec at 15cm and 3.6m/sec at 1m. Sound peaked at 50dB, which is still exceptionally quiet.

Battery life varies between 24-hours on the lowest fan speed and two hours on maximum. Run somewhere between this can you can get enough cooling to last for a session outside or for keeping you cool while you sleep.

I like the misting attachment. It ends up blowing quite a bit of water around, so you can’t use it inside; outside, the misting attachment helped me feel much cooler than the fan alone could achieve, with the water feeling comforting.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK blowing water

Should you buy it?

You want a flexible fan

Powered by a battery or mains, with desktop or pedestal modes, and with powerful airflow, this fan is hugely flexible.

Buy Now

You want more fan modes

If you want a heater, air purifier or a fan that can replicate a natural breeze, there are other options

Final Thoughts

For pure flexibility, the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220Uk is hard to beat, and it’s also exceptionally powerful and lasts long on its battery. If you want more control over fan speeds and modes, the MeacoFan 1056P may be a better choice, and there are models that can heat in my best fan guide. However, for use indoors and out, this is a great choice.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main fan for the review period

We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

FAQs

Does the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK have an app?

No, it can be controlled via the remote or controls on top only.

How long does the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK’s battery last?

Up to 24 hours on the lowest setting, and up to two hours on maximum

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Air speed 15cm (low)
Air speed 15cm (medium)
Air speed 15cm (high)
Air speed 1m (low)
Air speed 1m (medium)
Air speed 1m (high)
Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK
32.1 dB
38.1 dB
50 dB
1.1 m/s
3.2 m/s
4.6 m/s
0.8 m/s
2.4
3.6 m/s

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Remote Control
Number of speeds
Fan Type
Oscillation
Timer
Heat mode
Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK
£199.99
$199.99
Shark
35 x 35 x 94 CM
5.67 KG
2024
25/06/2024
Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan FA220UK
Yes
5
Battery or mains powered, desktop or pedestal fan
Yes (up to 180°)
Yes (one-hour intervals up to five hours)
No
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

