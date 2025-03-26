A powerful and flexible 2-in-1 carpet cleaner. Although it’s relatively expensive, the Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner with Built-In StainStriker EX200UK offers something different. General carpet cleaning is excellent, but its easy to convert to a handheld tool at the flick of a switch, engaging an additional cleaning solution to deal with tough stains. If you want a brilliant all-rounder, this is a great choice.

Introduction

Although well-known for its vacuum cleaners and hard floor cleaners, the Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner with Built-In StainStriker EX200UK is the company’s full carpet cleaner. It has been worth the wait, with a brilliant carpet cleaner that quickly converts into a handheld tool.

Design and Features

Although it looks like an upright carpet cleaner, the Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner with Built-In StainStriker EX200UK is also a fully-fledged spot cleaner, and each mode cleverly uses different solution and different tools.

As a regular carpet cleaner, the EX200UK isn’t so different from the main competition, such as the Vax Platinum Power Max Pet-Design.

To use the main carpet cleaner, the clean water solution has to be filled with a combination of water and Shark’s Deep Clean Pro solution. There’s a set of clear filling lines for water and detergent on the side of the tank, so it’s easy to get the right mix.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I do slightly prefer machines that have separate water and detergent tanks, such as the Vax Platinum Power Max Pet-Design and the Vax SpinScrub Power Plus. With these machines, detergent is mixed live, so you only ever use as much as you need for the task at hand; by mixing detergent into the water tank, you may throw leftovers at the end of a clean.

Using the cleaner in upright mode is easy. Just turn it on and the EX200UK defaults to Deep Clean mode. To use this mode, put your foot on the marked area and tilt the handle back, and the brush roll spins to life. On a forward stroke, water and detergent are automatically dosed onto the carpet.

On a backward pass, the carpet cleaner enters suction-only mode and sucks up the wet mess, pulling stains and muck out of the carpet.

It’s a nice feature and similar to the one on the Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design. It’s not as advanced a feature as the auto-dosing on the Tineco Carpet One Pro, which detects the level of staining and adjusts the amount of spray to use.

There’s also a button to activate Dry Only mode, so you can suck as much moisture out of the carpet at the end of cleaning.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At 8.3kg, the Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK isn’t the heaviest carpet cleaner that I’ve reviewed, but it’s still quite chunky. As with all carpet cleaners, this model isn’t as manoeuvrable as a regular vacuum cleaner. That’s to be expected, as the cleaner needs to keep the floor head in firm contact with the floor.

Not that the EX200UK is difficult to move for a carpet cleaner. It’s smooth to push forwards and back, and doesn’t need too much effort to clean with.

Dirt pick-up is handled by the roller bar underneath. This spins to agitate dirt, helping to clean alongside the detergent.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a clear cover to this floor head, so you can see when dirt is being sucked up, and when clean water is coming up. That helps you visually check when the carpet is clean.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dirty water goes into the 0.85-litre tank, which has a float inside it to stop it from overflowing. Once full, it can be removed and emptied easily. Given the disparity in size between the two tanks, the dirty tank will probably need emptying around twice for every full detergent tank.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For handheld spot jobs, the Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK has the StainStriker side. This uses the hose that’s wrapped around the back of the vacuum cleaner. On most carpet cleaners, the hose has to be stored separately, and then has to be plugged in to a port on the front; with the EX200UK, the hose is permanently attached, and there’s a switch to change to handheld mode.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In handheld mode, the same detergent tank is used but this is mixed with the OXY Multiplier, which sits in a separate 0.5-litre tank. As the mixing takes place live, you only ever use as much of this detergent as you need.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Shark provides three handheld tools with the EX200UK: the Pet Stain trapping tool which has its own compartment for storing dirty fluid as it specialises in cleaning pet mess; the Large Tough Stain Tool, which allows for quick cleaning for larger surfaces such as stairs or sofas; and the Tough Stain Reversible bristle tool which tackles everyday stains on multiple surfaces.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All these tools attach easily to the end of the hose, which also has an Integrated Crevice Tool for cleaning those hard-to-reach spots.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Similar to a spot cleaner, the hose has a trigger that releases cleaning solution over a dirty area. You then agitate the stain with the tool of your choice, and tilt the head forward to suck up the mess.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once done, putting the the mode-selection lever horizontally activates the hose head cleaning function, flushing the hose with detergent and cleaning it on.

The EX200UK comes with both cleaning solutions in the box and extra can be purchased separately (a full-sized set of both costs £25). The solutions were easy to use, l but be mindful that you’ll need to buy more as the two solution bottles included are starter versions and just enough to fill both compartments.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Fantastic cleaning ability

Works brilliantly on tough stains

I started my test off with a dried mud stain. After turning on the EX200UK I selected the Deep Clean Mode and used the main head and after around five passes I found the area completely clear of all mud stains. That’s very quick for a carpet cleaner.

After completing the clean, I activated the Dry Only Mode and measured the carpet’s humidity at 31%. That’s damp to the touch, but the most recent Vax carpet cleaners that we’ve reviewed have removed more moisture, leaving the test carpet reading 20% humidity.

I then moved to the tougher red wine stain. Again, using the same procedure, it once again provided fantastic results, removing the stain in its entirety with only a few passes.

Using the Pet Mess tool on a sofa covered in water, I was pleased to see that the water was sucked up into the separate contain. That stops the main unit getting contaminated with anything unpleasant, and makes it easier to deal with this kind of mess.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I used the Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK on regular stains on the carpet tiles in the Trusted Reviews Home Technology Lab. The tiles get grubby from everyday use, but the Shark carpet cleaner brought back the colour and removed the mess.

I then tried a patch on the floor that had some metal polish remains on it, using the handheld tools. Here, the combination of the two detergents worked brilliantly, and I removed the stain quickly and with little effort.

Measured at 77.4dB, the Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK is hardly quiet, but it’s not as loud as some of Vax’s carpet cleaners.

Should you buy it?

But if you want a flexible carpet cleaner If you want a powerful carpet cleaner able to tackle the toughest possible stains that can also quickly convert to a spot cleaner, this is a great choice. Don’t buy if you want something cheaper If you want to tackle more lightly stained carpets and aren’t so interested in spot cleaning, there are cheaper alternatives.

Final Thoughts Overall, the EX200UK is a fantastic carpet cleaner able to tackle even the toughest stains with relative ease. It’s drying mode isn’t quite as good as the main competition’s, but the test carpet still dried in a couple of hours. The handheld part of the cleaner is excellent, both at cleaning (the dual cleaning solutions work brilliantly) and at ease of use, with a simple lever and integrated hose making the switch faster than any other cleaner. If you want this mix of carpet and handheld modes, then the Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK is a great choice; if you’re more concerned with floor performance, you can get something cheaper and as good in the guide to the best carpet cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every carpet cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other carpet cleaners

FAQs

What are the two detergents for in the Shark CarpetXpert EX200UK? The Deep Clean Pro is used with water for general cleaning, and the OXY Multiplier Formula is used in handheld mode to boost stain removal.

Test Data Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner with Built-In StainStriker EX200UK Review Sound (normal) 80.4 dB