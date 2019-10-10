Sections Page 1 Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet AZ910UKT Review

How good is the Shark AZ910UKT at cleaning carpet and hard floors?

Boasting versatility with three floor settings and three modes of use, the Shark AZ910UKT was put to the test across its claims. It isn’t exactly feather-light on the arm at 7kg, but it hides its overall mass well and the tilt-and-pivot neck ensures it’s easy to steer across a wide range of floor types.

Kicking off with a carpet test, we spread a generous amount of talc and carpet refresher over bright red carpet, close to a room edge. A slow pass forward and then backwards over the area gave an impressive and near-perfect result, albeit a few tiny grains left within the carpet dip at the skirting board.

The Shark was also tested over a range of carpets and rugs around the home, successfully pulling in all household mess with ease. It felt reasonable moveable for its size and power, and the forward drive that afflicted previously tested DuoClean models has been dealt with.

Carpet test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



The Shark continued to impress over hard floors and felt extra lightweight and manoeuvrable without the pile-resistance. Changing over to hard floor mode is as simple as moving the slider control, which slows the brush bar speed. It glided over a mix of parquet, tiles and laminates without problem, effectively picking up household dust, debris and pet hairs. Our spilt oat test proved a simple task for the AZ910UKT, the cleaner picking up 100% of the oats in one forward pass. An excellent result.

Hard floor test: Dirty hard floor (left) vs Clean hard floor (right) – move slider to compare



How good is the Shark AZ910UKT at cleaning pet hair?

Pet hair tests posed little challenge for the Shark AZ910UKT. On our deep red rug in the living room (the dog’s favourite napping spot) we found a corner that was imbedded with tough fluffs. A few passes over the area saw every straggler pulled and sucked up; even the annoying ones deep within the carpet fibres. In addition, thanks to the Anti Hair Wrap, there were no hairs in the brush roll after the cleaning process.

Pet hair test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



How flexible is the Shark AZ910UKT?

We tried out the dusting brush that doubles up as a crevice tool, and this worked wonders cleaning in-between the skirting edge of the sunroom and for pulling cobwebs from above the curtain rails. The upholstery tool was great for tackling sofas and chairs, and the dog beds looked lovely, too. We were really struggling to complain about the Shark’s tools or performance across a range of daily cleaning tasks.

Moving on to the dreaded staircase, the Shark managed exceptionally well thanks to the powered Lift-Away mode and Pet Power brush. Moving up and down the stairs was simple thanks to the vacuum’s light weight and the good handle design of the Lift-Away unit. The stairs looked excellent after a few swipes, although it sure was loud at around 85dB+ when using the tool.

Given all that cleaning power, the dustbin fills fairly quickly; while it’s a good size, it’s far from huge at just shy of 1l. Repeated filling and dumping – which included plenty of pet hair –didn’t reveal any issues in emptying, and we didn’t once have to get our fingers in there to pull out lodged debris.

Overall, we felt the Shark AZ910UKT was a cleaning wizard. It handled all kinds of flooring with ease, was noticeably lighter than previously tested Shark corded models, and would make a lovely addition to any home with its lovely rose gold colour. Animal hair pick-up was outstanding, and the Anti Hair Wrap tech really works too.

The only elephant in the room is the £349.99 price, which is firmly in the upper echelons of the corded mains-powered vacuum cleaner market. It gets very close to justifying that asking price in terms of the flexibility and sheer performance alone – but a powered, and much quieter, motorised pet tool would have sealed a five-star deal.

