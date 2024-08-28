Verdict

A brilliant high-end washing machine, the Samsung WW11D8B95GB uses AI to automatically dose detergent and clean stains. It’s an A-rated machine, which only tells part of the story: this is the cheapest washing machine to run that I have tested. With smart app control alongside a brilliant user interface, this is a top high-end washing machine.

Pros Low running costs

Smart control

Excellent stain removal Cons Expensive

Key Features Capacity SpaceMax tech means you get a massive 11kg drum in a regular chassis.

Energy rating This machine has an A-rating, the highest possible.

Introduction

Since the energy label system was revamped, the highest label a washing machine can be given is an A. Within that rating, there’s a lot of variation, as the Samsung WW11D8B95GB shows. This washing machine might have the same efficiency rating as its competitors but in my tests it’s far more efficient, sipping electricity and water while delivering excellent cleaning results.

Design and features

Sleek design

Brilliant interface

Works with SmartThings

A lovely combination of dark shades, the Samsung WW11D8B95GB looks fantastic and like it means business. It’s one of Samsung’s SpaceMax products, which means the 11kg drum fits inside a standard-sized chassis.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s great news, as the washing machine won’t stick out from your kitchen cupboards, yet has space inside for some monster loads, such as large duvets. The door opens wide and the drum is large inside, making it easy to load and unload, as the image below shows with a load after a wash cycle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This washing machine can be pre-loaded with liquid detergent and fabric softener, automatically dosing both of them in a wash cycle. If you don’t use softener, you can set both drawers to use detergent, doubling the time between refills.

If you do want to use powder, there’s a space for this, and you can manually tell the washing machine not to use its detergent drawers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung has a brilliant text-driven interface for the WW11D8B95GB. Using the dial on the front, I could cycle through the options. Pausing on an option gives a description of what it’s for, plus the maximum load size it can accommodate, taking the guesswork out of the choices. Cycles can then be customised with temperature and speed levels.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All of the standard cycles are available, plus some special ones including AI Wash, which measures the washing and dirt levels, then it will use the correct levels of detergent and water to get the washing clean.

There are also modes for a 15-minute quick wash, a more intense but still fast 39-minute Super Speed mode, and an Intense Cold wash to save on energy, amongst others.

As you might expect, the Samsung WW11D8B95GB works with SmartThings for remote control. This is useful for monitoring a wash, pinging you when a cycle has finished, but it also offers additional wash modes for special items, such as the Less Microfibre wash that reduces the number of microfibres produced from synthetic clothes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the bottom of the machine is the filter and drain, which comes with a handy hose, and in turn makes emptying the washing machine a little bit easier, should you need to.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Super efficient

Good cleaning results across the range

I started the review by testing the Samsung WW11D8B95GB on its Eco 40-60 programme, using my standard 5kg of mixed washing. I found that this cycle would cost just 18p each time, due to the high levels of energy efficiency and relatively low water usage.

I found that the spin cycle left my clothes 40.57% heavier than when they went in, due to water retention, which is about the minimum that I’d expect. An extra spin cycle will get clothes dryer if you want them ready to go sooner, but that would increase running costs.

I loaded the machine with my stain strip, which consists of (left to right), red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. After completing the wash, I was impresed with the results. There was a little bit of ketchup left, and the red wine stain was visible although greatly faded. Pre-treating with stain treatment however should see even the toughest stains come up clean.

Next, I tried the AI/Stain wash with the same load. This time the running costs increased to 36p per cycle, and my clothes only gained 39.27%. I’d say that performance was slightly better, with the ketchup stain all but gone and the red wine stain lightly visible.

Next, I moved on to the Fast wash. This is ideal for lightly soiled items that you want to use quickly, so I didn’t test stain removal. This cycle is quite expensive at 30p, leaving my clothes 39.2% heavier, so I wouldn’t use it often.

Switching to the Cotton cycle, at 30°C, I found that the cost per cycle was 21p, which is pretty good. Stain removal wasn’t quite as impressive, with the red wine, orange and ketchup stains still visible.

With the cold cycle, I found that running costs were 19p for the cycle. Stain removal wasn’t as good as with the Eco 40-60 cycle, although that’s to be expected. This cycle is good for lightly soiled items or more delicate ones that require lower temperatures.

Finally, I ran the Steam wash at 60°C with the maximum number of rinses. This is a good wash for hygiene reasons but it costs a lot more at 70p for the cycle, leaving my clothes 39% heavier. All of the stains were wiped out, bar the red wine stain, which is more suited to a colder wash, as you can see above.

I found the Samsung WW11D8B95GB impressively quiet and I measured it at 57.4dB while spinning. This machine barely moves while in operation, so can easily be used in the same room that you’re sitting in.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want excellent cleaning with low running costs: Extremely cheap to run and with brilliant cleaning results, this is an outstanding high-end washing machine. Buy Now You should not buy if you want something cheaper: If you’re on a tighter budget and want good results with fewer features, there are alternatives to choose from.

Final Thoughts Impressive stain removal and extremely low running costs, combined with an excellent user interface make the Samsung WW11D8B95GB the high end washing machine to beat. If you want something a bit cheaper, the Hisense WF5S1045BW costs more to run but has a wide range of features. Otherwise, check out our guide to the best washing machines. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs What does the Samsung WW11D8B95GB’s app do? You can monitor the wash cycle, and choose additional cycles for special items.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption 30C wash Water consumption 30C wash Percentage water remaining 30C wash Energy consumption 40C wash Water consumption 40C wash Percentage water remaining 40C wash Samsung WW11D8B95GB 0.306 kWh 44.6 litres 40.57 % 0.247 kWh 38.2 litres 39.18 % ›