Trending:

Samsung WB2000 - Test Shots – Detail And Lens Performance Review

1 of 28
  • WB2000 10 Megapixel Compact Camera - 4.30 mm-21.50 mm - Black (7.6 cm 3

Sections

”A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages. In some cases, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it to show the overall image quality. Some other pictures may be clicked to view the original full-size image. ”


—-

Privacy Settings