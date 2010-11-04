Samsung WB2000 - Test Shots – Detail And Lens Performance Review

Sections
- Page 1 Samsung WB2000
- Page 2 Design and Features
- Page 3 Performance and Results
- Page 4 Features Table
- Page 5 Test Shots – ISO Performance
- Page 6 Test Shots – Detail And Lens Performance
- Page 7 Test Shots – Detail And Lens Performance
- Page 8 Test Shots – Zoom, Contrast and Colour
”A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages. In some cases, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it to show the overall image quality. Some other pictures may be clicked to view the original full-size image. ”
—-