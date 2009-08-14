Samsung Solid Extreme B2100 - Samsung Solid Extreme B2100 Review

Side buttons run to a volume rocker and, sitting above it on the left side of the handset, a button that turns the torch, mounted on the top edge of the phone, on and off. Really, every phone should have a torch. The one here is bright and could come in real handy when, for instance, nature calls while your camping.





There is only one connector on the phone. It is shared by headphones and mains power and is protected by a rubber cover. The connector is proprietary and the headset Samsung provides is a one piece, fairly average affair with flat in-ear buds and no inline music controls.



Samsung says this handset has an extra powerful loudspeaker and indeed it was loud during music playback and calls. There is also noise-cancelling which Samsung says helps remove background noise during calls. I didn’t notice that it had much effect, though.





The screen measures a mere 1.77in and displays 128 x 160 pixels. That’s simply not enough for many activities and it isn’t all that easy to see outdoors, which is probably where you are going to be much of the time while using this handset. Moreover, with just dual-band GSM with GPRS and EDGE capability, data communications are largely out of the equation. Not surprisingly when trying to get the TrustedReviews site up I got an ‘Error: Document too large’ message. The browser, in fact, lives in WAP world.



There is no Wi-Fi, and no GPS either. The latter is something you might actually find useful on a mobile phone designed for the outdoor life. Moreover, the B2100 lacks the altimeter, pedometer and compass that were key selling points of the B2700 Bound. It does have one plus for the outdoor traveller, though. The ability to send an SOS message to pre-defined people as a quick option in the messaging area of the phone.