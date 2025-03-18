Verdict As well as being even brighter and more colourful than its predecessor, Samsung’s latest QD OLED flagship puts these new capabilities to much more consistently awesome and immersive use.

Pros Sensational picture quality

Sensational picture quality Stunning ultra-slim design with anti-reflection screen

Stunning ultra-slim design with anti-reflection screen Excellent gaming display Cons No Dolby Vision support

No Dolby Vision support Default Standard mode motion settings require manual adjustment

Default Standard mode motion settings require manual adjustment No Freeview Play umbrella app

Introduction

While Samsung’s Quantum Dot approach to OLED TV technology hasn’t yet won many other brands to its cause, it’s already done much in its relatively short live to win over consumers and reviewers alike with its dazzling combination of high brightness, extreme contrast and ultra-rich pure RGB colours.

Innate strengths which Samsung’s new flagship OLED range for 2025, the S95F, promises to improve on while also improving control of all these hardware strengths with a new generation of AI-infused processing.

This all sounds just fine by me – so long, of course, as the constant push for improvements hasn’t uncovered some hitherto hidden QD OLED flaws along the way.

Availability

The 65-inch Samsung S95F is available in Europe and the US from March 2025, with more or less global shipping available as the year goes on.

Its UK/US launch price has been set at £3,399 / $3,399 – in the same ballpark, basically, as both 2024’s S95D at launch, and the recently announced pricing for arch rival LG’s 65-inch G5 OLED.

Design

Stunningly slim, monolithic design

Premium pedestal-style, centrally place desktop mount included

QD OLED panel delivers pure RGB colour and infinite viewing angles

The 65S95F is a remarkable piece of engineering. For starters, its 65-inch screen is supported on a remarkably slender chassis that sticks out just 11mm from front to back. This depth is completely uniform creating a monolithic look that’s perfect for wall hanging. Except, perhaps, that wall hanging the set may compromise the performance of the eight mid-range audio drivers that run across the rear panel’s bottom half.

If like me you prefer to stand the TV on furniture, you’ll likely be pleased to find that the desktop stand attaches to the TV’s centre and adopts a pedestal style approach, rather than using a pair of separate feet. This means you can put the TV on furniture that’s much narrower than the 65-inch screen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The stand and neck mount are a little complicated to put together, and I found handling such a slender screen with such a weighty desktop stand attached routinely terrifying. That said, I shifted it around much more than most regular consumers likely would without anything grim happening. Phew.

One of the reasons the 65S95F can be so extraordinarily thin is that its connections and processing are all ‘outboarded’ to an external One Connect box. This then feeds the 65S95F screen with all of its pictures, sound and even power using a single silvery-coloured cable, so you don’t have to worry about tangles of cables spilling out of your fancy new TV. You can even rest the One Connect against the stand’s neck if you haven’t wall-mounted the TV, so that potentially you don’t have to see any cabling at all.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Since the 65S95F uses OLED technology, you don’t have to worry about viewing angles; its pictures retain their colour and contrast from even the most extreme off-axis seating positions.

Even better, the 65S95F carries a new second-gen version of the anti-glare filter introduced on its predecessors. As well as doing an even better job of stopping bright light sources from appearing on screen, this new filter is also designed to substantially reduce the QD OLED phenomena where very high ambient light levels can cause the panel’s black levels to turn grey.

While the new filter doesn’t deliver absolutely perfect results in either respects, the extent to which even bright light point reflections are subdued and dispersed is the best I’ve seen on a TV to date.

User Experience

Tizen smart system

Separate ‘smart’ and regular remote controls

Extensive voice control functionality

As you’d expect, the 65S95F uses Samsung’s own Tizen smart system to organise its many content sources and features. Which is an increasingly good thing.

Samsung’s first stab or two at taking Tizen from its original cool, compact overlaid menu system into a complex full screen interface didn’t work out too great.

A few generations down the line, and full-screen Tizen is really starting to come together thanks to better choices over which sort of content gets priority on the home page; a more intelligent AI-based system for analysing viewing habits to make more useful content recommendations; more intuitive menu navigation choices; new shortcut menus to get to key set up features faster; and ever more helpful and ‘natural’ voice control support.

The S95Fs even carry a far-field mic, so you can control them just by talking to them even if you can’t find a remote control.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Tizen carries pretty much every streaming app known to man – including all of the UK’s main terrestrial broadcaster catch up apps. The only major absentee is the Freeview Play umbrella app, meaning the UK catch up apps all have to be accessed individually.

Samsung has also made a concerted attempt to make AI-related features, especially those relating to picture and sound, more visible and easy to access on the 2025 Tizen system without in any way forcing them on you.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A new AI To Search feature for delivering much deeper, more varied but also more refined responses to content search requests looks extremely promising too – though this wasn’t fully up and running at the time of writing.

Samsung has further expanded its Art store for 2025, expanding the variety of ‘screensaver’ content when you’re not watching the TV in earnest. The matte screen finish really helps sell the idea that the TV has turned into a painting in this Ambient Mode, too.

Features

QD OLED technology

240Hz OLED panel

NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor with 128 neural networks

As is often the case with premium TVs, the core panel technology at the 65S95F’s heart is a key part of its appeal. It uses Samsung’s s Quantum Dot OLED screen, which delivers a pure RGB take on colour creation rather than depending on a white element to enhance brightness like the traditional so-called WRGB OLED TVs do.

Samsung has delivered some brisk year-on-year brightness increases from this technology since its debut in 2022, and this continues with the QE65S95F. Measurements taken using Portrait Displays’ Calman Ultimate software, G1 signal generator and C6 HDR5000 colorimeter reveal brightness as high as 2,220 nits on windows between 1% and 10% in the staggeringly accurate out of the box Filmmaker mode, plus stupendously intense figures of 4059 and 4075 nits of brightness on 1% and 2% windows in the Standard preset many viewers likely prefer for regular day-to-day living room viewing.

The measurements drop to just over 2300 nits at 10% in Standard mode, via a pitstop at a still immense 3449 nits at 5% – but we’re still talking about general brightness leaps on the 65S95F of between 30 and 40% over last year’s S95D.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Even full screen brightness is up by around a third (to more than 400 nits) over the S95D, meaning the HDR experience should feel more consistent – especially as the screen should be less inclined to succumb to automatic brightness limiting when having to deal with static bright screen elements.

And still I’m not done with the 65S95F’s extreme numbers game. For its new NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor remarkably ups to 128 (from just 20 on the S95D) the number of neural networks beavering away at delivering more intelligent results for everything from picture and sound quality to smart features and content recommendations. Upscaling of sub-4K sources promises to be a particularly strong beneficiary of all this extra AI-inspired cleverness.

The 65S95F’s brightness and colour reach (which covers 99.99% of the DCI-P3 standard used for most HDR mastering and even, remarkably, more than 90% of the BT2020 spectrum) are able to be unleashed on the HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ HDR formats. There’s a new AI Gamma feature that can be called in to adjust the image’s look based on an intelligent assessment of both the content you’re watching and your room conditions.

One thing there is not is the Dolby Vision HDR format. Samsung has never supported this on its TVs, and it isn’t changing its mind for 2025.

Gaming

4K/165Hz support

VRR support including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Remarkably low 60Hz input lag of 9.4ms

In almost every way, the 65S95F is a beast of a gaming display. Owners of high-end PCs can now enjoy refresh rates with 4K content of up to 165Hz, versus 144Hz previously. And we can add variable refresh rates in both the standard HDMI and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro flavours.

There’s support for auto low latency mode switching when a gaming rather than video output is detected from a compatible PC or console, and when running in its fastest Game mode it gets the time the screen takes to render graphics down to a seriously swift 9.4ms with 60Hz sources.

A dedicated Game Bar menu can be called up while the TV is in Game mode, providing both in-depth information on the graphics feed being received, and access to a nice little collection of gaming aids. Including a sophisticated Mini Map zoom tool, the option to add a couple of increasing levels of motion processing to games that don’t depend on ultra-fast response times, the option to raise the brightness of dark areas without affecting the rest of the picture, and an overlaid target reticle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung’s Tizen TV service carries a dedicated Game Hub page where all of your potential gaming sources, from your connected consoles and PCs to most of today’s available game streaming services, are brought together in one place.

Sealing the S95F’s awesome gaming deal is the stunning quality of its gaming delivery. I don’t recall ever seeing games looking so vibrant, sharp, bright but also bursting with contrast as they do here – and all while delivering an ultra-fast response time and stunningly fluid, crisp motion.

The only issue for me is that out of the box the Game preset pushes brightness and dynamic tone mapping a bit hard, causing the brightest parts of HDR games to look a touch bleached, and shifts in shadow and light to look a bit exaggerated. Using the HGiG approach of calibrating your PC or console’s HDR output to suit the screen rather than using the TV’s dynamic tone mapping largely fixes both of these small out-of-box distractions, though.

Connectivity

Four HDMI ports, all 2.1 ready

Bluetooth headphone support

External Connection box

The single most striking thing about the 65S95F’s connections is that they’re not on the TV. Instead they’re found on an external connections box, with just one cable from that box powering and providing sound and video to the TV.

This One Connect box carries four HDMI ports, all capable of handling 4K HDMI 2.1 features. These include the gaming features I’ve already discussed, alongside HDMI’s eARC feature for passing lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio signals out of the TV to a connected AV receiver or soundbar.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This excellent HDMI support is backed up by a digital optical audio port, RF inputs, and a trio of USBs, two with 5V power out.

These physical connections are backed up by wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, complete with Apple Airplay built in. Note that the Bluetooth support provides the TV’s only headphone option.

Picture Quality

Bright, vibrant colours

Sharp, detailed images

Improved anti-glare performance

Right from their debut in 2022, Samsung’s flagship QD OLED TVs have always looked spectacular, trading on their pure RGB approach to push the envelope for OLED colour vibrancy and brightness. The QE65S95F combines the most explosive single-gen QD OLED ‘hardware’ leap yet with a new level of control from Samsung’s latest processor. With consistently jaw-dropping results.

Contrast is off the charts. The same inky black colours for which OLED is rightly famed persist, enhanced by the screen’s remarkably effective anti-reflection filter. But the perfect blacks are now joined within the same frame by the most extreme brightness I’ve ever seen on an OLED TV. The massive measured brightness figures discussed earlier almost look conservative at times, so intense can peak white and colour highlights look with HDR films and TV shows.

There’s nothing forced looking about these stunning HDR highlights, though. Partly because the screen’s native brightness handling is so extreme that the screen barely has to ‘clip’ any details or shades out of the brightest image areas, and partly because the 65S95F’s entire brightness range is so consistently well expressed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung’s latest processor manages to control the 65S95F’s new extremes of light better than it actually controlled the narrower light spectrum of the S95D. So the screen’s expressiveness of light and shade feels organic and ‘connected’ right across the light range, with precious few gaps, inconsistencies or excesses.

The 65S95F’s brightness and contrast heroics feed into QD OLED’s innate RGB colour advantages, resulting in the most extreme colour gamut and volume I’ve seen from any OLED TV to date. Calman Ultimate tests reveal Samsung’s TV can cover more than 90% of the BT2020 colour spectrum – way more than any rival OLED technology has got to so far. As well as 99.99% of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum used for most HDR mastering.

These crazy high numbers translate into a sensational subjective experience too. You feel this at first in relatively pure 4K Blu-ray colours – the bold yellows of the school buses in It Chapter One, the reds of Superman’s cape, the blues of The Searchers’ VistaVision Texas skies, the lush greens of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and so on. But it doesn’t take long to appreciate how this purity actually feeds into every shade across the whole colour spectrum.

Thanks to a clear uptick in the processing and colour mapping capabilities of the 65S95F over its predecessor, no shade feels out of kilter with its neighbour, and no tone jumps out from the rest so obviously that the image starts to look unbalanced or strained.

This is particularly true in the Filmmaker mode, which tracks the established HDR and SDR standards with phenomenal accuracy. But just as importantly, I think, given how much more people use it, the punchy Standard preset is also a revelation in most ways when it comes to delivering its higher sharpness, vibrancy and ground-breaking contrast without things looking unnatural or distracting. Being able to truly get lost in a Standard mode Samsung picture on such a phenomenally potent screen is an almost addictive experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The S95F’s pictures really do typically look incredibly sharp, aided and abetted by the new level of colour subtlety Samsung’s processing guys have found this year.

Truly stunning though the 65S95F’s pictures are, no TV will likely ever be perfect. So there are a handful of small niggles to report. One is that the default motion settings for the Standard mode generate too many unwanted haloing and flickering side effects for comfort. Though this can be resolved simply by choosing a Custom setting for the TV’s Picture Clarity settings, turning off Noise Reduction and setting the judder and blur reduction elements to level three or four.

While the Standard setting is mostly a revelation, just occasionally a relatively grainy source can look a touch noisy. The Filmmaker mode and Movie presets can lose just a little shadow detail in dark scenes, too – though again, this latter issue is easily resolved just by nudging up the Shadow Detail setting a couple of points.

Finally, if you shine a really bright light at the 65S95F, you can see some greyness creep into dark pictures. This is much less of an issue than it was with the previous QD OLED screens I’ve tested, though, and I honestly didn’t really feel troubled by it at all during any real-world/real living room testing.

Upscaling

Better detection of noise

This is another huge strength for the 65S95F. The big increase in the TV processor’s machine learning systems helps it deliver the sort of clear increase in sharpness and detail with sub-4K sources that I’ve come to expect with Samsung TVs, but there’s a much more natural feel to the results.

Partly because the upscaling seems to have reached a new level of understanding when it comes to separating noise from ‘real’ source picture information without scrubbing film grain or detail, and partly because there are far fewer unwanted side effects to go with the extra detail and clarity.

Sound Quality

Improved bass handling

Accurate positioning of dialogue

Despite its exceptionally slim frame, the 65S95F delivers a very handy improvement over the audio of its QD OLED predecessor.

The bank of eight mid-range drivers that run across the TV’s back panel look like they’ve been redesigned, enjoying a slightly more rugged appearance. But their hardier look still doesn’t prepare you for how powerful such remarkably slim speakers can sound without becoming strained or distorted.

The 65S95F’s sound also has a degree of forwardness to it, rather than everything sounding like it’s coming from behind the screen as happens with some of Samsung’s previous high-end TVs. Dialogue in particular sounds like it’s coming straight out of the screen towards you now.

The 65S95F gets louder than its predecessor, without its extra volume causing any distortions or chassis buzzing, and the extra power also makes Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound system for making sounds appear as if they’re coming from the correct place on (or even beyond) the screen even more effective than it usually is. There’s even a sense of height effects when you feed the TV a Dolby Atmos mix.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Perhaps most surprisingly of all when you remind yourself again how thin the 65S95F is, it actually manages to produce a decent amount of low frequency sound. Bass rumbles are at least consistently present and willing enough to stop the 65S95F ever sounding thin or lopsided during action scenes, and they tie quite nicely to the TV’s also surprisingly open mid-range.

The movie world’s most extreme bass drops and rumbles (yes, I’m looking at you Blade Runner 2049) can cause a little distortion and speaker breakdown, and pulsing bass lines can struggle to maintain their impact and timing. But these low-frequency issues are much less distractingly obvious than they have been before on Samsung’s premium OLED TVs.

Samsung’s new AI Mode audio setting is worth trying out, finally. While it tends to make bass sounds a little more lightweight, It generally does a good job of expanding the soundstage’s general scale.

Should you buy it?

Its picture quality is ridiculously good. The latest QD OLED panel delivers unprecedented contrast, brightness and colour for OLED technology – all marshalled brilliantly by Samsung’s new NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor. You just have to have Dolby Vision HDR Samsung has never support the Dolby Vision HDR format, so any Dolby Vision sources you play into it will default to their more basic HDR10 ‘cores’.

Final Thoughts Samsung has kicked off its 2025 account with a true TV superstar. The S95F takes OLED hardware to places it’s never been before in terms of brightness and colour, but also takes better control of all that hardware’s raw potential than any previous Samsung OLED TV. Add in a spectacular design and exceptional gaming talents, and unless you absolutely have to have Dolby Vision, the 65S95F is nigh-on irresistible, making it one of the best OLED TVs Trusted Score Verdict

How we test I had the QE65S95F on test for 11 days. In that time it was used both as a regular living room TV for seven days, and put through its paces with a wide variety of real-world test content in a mostly dark room over the other four days. I did also try watching it in a variety of light levels, though, to check how effective its anti-reflection screen was – and how badly its black levels might be affected by ambient light. I also objectively tested its capabilities in HDR and SDR with the Calman Ultimate calibration and analysis software, together with a Portrait Displays G1 signal generator and C6 HDR5000 colour meter. Tested for 11 days

Tested for 11 days Tested with real world use

Tested with real world use Input lag tested

FAQs

How do QD OLED screens work? They pass an organically created blue light through red and green Quantum Dot colour layers. This delivers pure RGB colour and high brightness without the need for a dedicated white element. Which HDR formats does the QE65S95F support? The S95F will play HDR10, HLG and HDR10+. How many HDMI 2.1 ports does the 65S95F carry? All four of the 65S95F’s HDMI ports can support the full range of HDMI 2.1 4K TV features.

