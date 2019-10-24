Sections Page 1 Samsung Powerstick Jet With Spinning Sweeper Review

How well does the Samsung Powerstick Jet clean carpets and hard floors?

I started by testing the Powerstick Jet VS9000 on carpet, sprinkling flour right up to the skirting board. Giving the vacuum a single pass through the mess on Min power, I found that it sucked up pretty much all dirt right up to the edge – although I did have to use the crevice tool to pick up a few errant bits.

Carpet test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



Moving onto a hard floor, I sprinkled a teaspoon of rice on the floor, then used the Samsung Powerstick Jet VS9000 on Med power to speed through it. Using the turbo action brush, on a single swipe the vacuum cut a clean path through the mess without flicking rice around. A few sweeps was enough to clean up the rest of the mess.

Hard floor test: Dirty hard floor (left) vs Clean hard floor (right) – move slider to compare



How well does the Samsung Powerstick Jet cope with pet hair?

Thanks to four cats in the house, there’s never a shortage of pet hair, much of which gathers on a small carpeted step. Using the turbo action brush on Med power, the Samsung Powerstick Jet VS9000 cut through the mess and pulled up cat hairs, even those that were trod into the carpet fibres.

Pet hair test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



I also tested the Powerstick Jet VS9000 on a sofa, using the mini motorised tool to pick up the cat hairs that had stuck to the fabric.

How well does the Samsung Powerstick Jet mop hard floors?

Thanks to its spinning mop heads, the Samsung Powerstick Jet VS9000 can quickly mop up mess, picking up dirt that robot mops typically mix. The mopping action with the microfibre cloths was sufficient to ensure my kitchen floor was back to being in pristine condition, wiping up the mess that the cats bring in through the cat flap.

Some more stubborn spills took a little more work – and the Karcher FC 5 shifts a bit more dirt in less time, and leaves the floor dryer – but this is still a good result.

Mopping test: Dirty floor (left) vs Clean floor (right) – move slider to compare



There’s the option to use disposable detergent cleaning wipes, too. These leave the floor dryer than when using the microfibre option, but are more wasteful. In my opinion, the cleaning results using the microfibre cloths are good enough, and I’d stick with this option.

At the end of cleaning, the microfibre cloths can be washed – rinsed or in the washing machine – and dried by hanging up the mopping attachment on the vacuum’s stand.

