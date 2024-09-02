Verdict

The Samsung MS32DG4504ATE3 Large Capacity Solo Microwave Oven is an excellent microwave with consistent results as both a conventional microwave and for defrosting and cooking. It also looks great, is easy to program and offers a large internal capacity. If you want a no-fuss microwave that’s easy to use and performs well, this is a solid choice.

Pros Modern, seamless design

Consistent cooking

Extra-large capacity Cons Only basic functionality

Quite expensive

Key Features 32 litre capacity The MS32DG4504ATE3 benefits from being one of Samsung’s largest microwaves yet, offering 32 litres of internal space for cooking lots of food fast.

1000W of power It also offers up to 1000W of power, which is a cut above more normal microwaves.

Introduction

The Samsung MS32DG4504ATE3 Large Capacity Solo Microwave Oven arrives as a part of the brand’s longstanding Solo range of microwaves, although with one key difference – capacity.

It’s actually the largest microwave Samsung has made to date, with a beefy 32 litre internal cavity useful for cooking or defrosting an an awful lot of food in one go. We’ve liked these Solo microwaves in the past, such as the Samsung Glass Front 23 Litre Solo Microwave, so the MS32DG4504ATE3 comes with quite a reputation before it.

At £169, it’s also reasonably affordable against some of our top choices, although understandably lacks some higher-end features.

Design and Features

Sleek, brushed function

Massive internal capacity

Useful functions present

The MS32DG4504ATE3, in the same vein as other Samsung Solo microwaves, is a bit of a looker. It’s got a pleasant brushed metal finish, which places well against the black frame and integrates well into a modern kitchen space.

Much like the bigger MC32DB774KCE3, this slightly glossier finish on the door can attract fingerprints or grime. To move them away from the front panel, Samsung has integrated the MS32DG4504ATE3’s handle on the top side of the door, as opposed to on the front. This not only helps to minimise unwanted grime, but also keeps the microwave looking clean.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The control panel sticks with the simple tried-and-tested method of using buttons for operation, with a small digital display to provide readouts for time, weight and such, depending on what you’re selecting. Simply press the button corresponding to the function you want, and you can then choose the weight of the item you’re cooking or the type of food, such as on the microwave’s Power Defrost function.

The microwave has functions for acting as a conventional Microwave, an Auto Cook, Home Dessert mode and a Keep Warm mode, which is useful. You can also run a Deodorization programme if your microwave ends up smelling a bit, such as after cooking fish.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s also worth noting that the 32 litre capacity here makes this a big microwave, so you will need a fair bit of counter space for putting it on. It has the effect of offering a large internal volume for cooking though, which Samsung says is enough for cooking another 5kg bag of potatoes inside against the brand’s smaller options.

Performance

Fantastic as a conventional microwave

Auto Cook provides brisk performance

Power Defrost can be a tad hit and miss

In my couple of weeks with the MS32DG4504ATE3, I decided to cook a range of food across its respective functions to best gauge how well it performs. I was suitably impressed with its results, both as a more conventional microwave, and when used for tasks such as defrosting and cooking everything from chicken to salmon.

A logical starting point was to defrost 840g of chicken breast using the Power Defrost function on its Poultry setting. In setting it for 700g just to help get the chicken going, the microwave took 10 minutes or so, and did a solid job of helping the chicken to defrost.

I then tried the Auto Cook function for one of those chicken breasts. With this, I followed Samsung’s instructions in the online-only manual, covering the chicken in film on a plate and piercing it. The microwave recommended a time of eight and a half minutes for it to cook, although it needed closer to 11. After this time though, it was cooked through, piping hot and moist.

To go with the chicken, I warmed through some cooked bacon on the Microwave setting, which took just 45 seconds to be piping hot. I also reheated some garlic bread from the night before which took 70 seconds.

In moving over to try some fish, the MS32DG4504ATE3 did a sterling job of defrosting 500g of salmon on the Fish setting for seven and a half minutes. I then elected to use the Auto Cook function in the same way as the chicken to cook it, although the singular pierce of salmon only took six and a half minutes to fully cook. With the Auto Cook function, it came out as if it had been steamed, and tasted excellent.

Doing the customary reheating test with some pasta, the MS32DG4504ATE3 took just one minute to fully heat through a bowl of pasta on its 1000W setting. I also took two thick slices of bread to put them on the Power Defrost function, although it was less impressive here, taking closer to four and a half minutes for them to be fully defrosted.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want consistent results Where the MS32DG4504ATE3 excels most is with its consistent results both as a standard microwave and with its handy Auto Cook mode. Buy Now You want more functionality As consistent as the MS32DG4504ATE3 is, it is a fairly basic microwave against the competition where similarly priced choices can act as a combi, or do as much as an oven can.

Final Thoughts The Samsung MS32DG4504ATE3 Large Capacity Solo Microwave Oven is an excellent microwave with consistent results as both a conventional microwave and for defrosting and cooking. It also looks great, is easy to program and offers a large internal capacity. If you want a no-fuss microwave that’s easy to use and performs well, this is a solid choice. However, it is bettered on the sheer amount of cooking modes by the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS which is only slightly more expensive, while the Hotpoint MWH 26321 MB offers combi functionality for a similar outlay. For more options, check out our list of the best microwaves we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every microwave we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main microwave for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how well the microwave can defrost frozen bread, using the defrost setting and any automatic programmes.

FAQs How much space is inside the Samsung MS32DG4504ATE3 Large Capacity Solo Microwave Oven? The Samsung MS32DG4504ATE3 Large Capacity Solo Microwave Oven has a 32 litre internal capacity.