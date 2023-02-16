Verdict

It might be expensive, but that’s because the Samsung Infinite Range – Dual Cook Steam NV75T9979 does everything: it can steam, has a temperature probe for precision cooking, a steamer box, connects to SmartThings and it can even be split into two separate ovens. Brilliant results on all settings make this a top choice for those who love cooking. Add in pyrolytic cleaning, and this oven really does have it all.

Pros Dual oven gives flexibility (and saves on energy)

Smart control

Temperature probe cooking Cons Expensive

Small window

Availability UK RRP: £2189

Key Features Steam Integrated steam cooking via the reservoir at the top.

Capacity A massive 75-litres inside, which is big enough to cater for large groups.

Introduction

It’s not often that you look at an oven and are immediately impressed by it, but the Samsung Infinite Range – Dual Cook Steam NV75T9979 is different.

Finished in matte black with a smart LCD screen, this oven is stunning to look at it. It’s the kind of oven that Batman would own, and not just because of its black finish: it’s also packed with the latest technology, including steam, and temperature probe cooking, and it can be split into two ovens.

Design and features

Works as one or two ovens

Connects via SmartThings

Temperature probe and steam cooking

This is an oven that has it all. Open up the massive door (which has a soft close mechanism, so no slamming here), and there’s a massive 75-litre capacity inside, which is enough to cook the largest Turkey or meals for big groups of people. It’s nicely designed, too.

There are five individual shelf supports, plus two runners that the provided wire shelf or baking tray can be placed on. I love a runner, as it makes it much easier to add and remove food without burning myself.

I would have liked an additional wire shelf in the box, particularly at this price, but that’s a minor complaint.

Also in the box is a large steamer, a metal box with a glass lid that you fill with water to steam cook items above it. That’s a nice touch, and using this saves counter space on a traditional plug-in steamer, such as the Cuisinart Cook In.

As with the Samsung Bespoke Series 5 NV7B5750TAK/U4 Oven with Dual Cook Flex, this is a Dual Cook oven. Slide in the provided divider, and the oven is neatly divided into two separately-controlled compartments.

That either means money saving when you only need to cook a smaller amount of food, or the ability to cook two different things at once: meat at the top, for example, and steamed vegetables at the bottom.

With the divider at the top, the options are convection, grill, top heat + convection, and Auto Cook, where you select from the choices of food (salmon, chicken, potato gratin), enter a weight (if required), and the oven sets the right temperature and cooking time.

For the bottom oven, there’s a choice of convection, bottom heat + convection, bottom heat, steam cook (for the steamer), steam convection (with the water container), healthy cook (preprogrammed recipes for the steam) and auto (similar to the top oven’s choices, although with a baking and pizza slant because of the bottom heat).

Take the divider out, and there are all the modes above plus some extras, including conventional, eco grill, pro-roasting, and special functions (keep warm, plate heating, dough proofing and the like).

All of the modes are easy to select using the LCD screen and dial. Once a mode has been chosen, you can pick the temperature and total cooking time, plus what you want to do at the end of cooking: turn off or keep warm. Cleverly, at the end of cooking, there’s always an option to extend the cooking time by five minutes, so you can give food that’s not quite ready a boost.

There’s full steam cooking with this oven, with a large pull-out water tank that’s much easier to fill than the tank on the Hotpoint SI9 S8C1 SH IX H.

There’s also temperature probe cooking, where you can set a target temperature for your food. You’ll need to look up ideal target temperatures, as the oven doesn’t give choices for common foods, such as chicken and beef.

For cleaning, there’s a steam option, which is cheaper to run and good for a weekly clean. For tougher stains, there’s a pyrolitic mode that burns dirt off. Use this regularly to keep the oven clean.

Lights are available on the top and bottom, so even with the divider in place, you can clearly see into the oven, even if the glass in this model isn’t full width as it normally is on other ovens.

Control is available via SmartThings. As with other smart appliances, to remotely start the oven you have to physically be in front of it to turn on the option. This is a safety feature. The app duplicates the controls on the oven, but also has a large recipe setting that not only gives you ideas but, once you’ve selected something, sends the right cooking instructions to the oven. I found this quite useful, particularly while I was getting used to the oven.

Performance

Temperature probe gives excellent results

Massive energy savings available

Steam cooking is brilliant

To test this oven out, I put it through a set of regular tests. I first wanted to see what difference it made using half the oven, rather than all of it. To do this, I cooked a batch of oven chips in the full oven set to 210C. Over the cooking time, excluding warm-up time, the oven used 0.487kWh of power (around 16.5p assuming 34p per kWh).

Running the same test with just the top oven in play, energy consumption dropped to 0.273kWh (9.28p). This really shows what a waste cooking in a full oven can be when only one shelf is being used.

Cooking results were very good for my chips. I found that the right-hand side of the oven in the middle was a little hotter than the left, so flipping and turning the chips was required to get the most even results.

Using a thermal camera on a set of ceramic beads heated to 200°C, I found the same thing. As you can see from the shot below, the white part of the image shows where there’s a bit more heat.

On the top, I measured the front of the beads at 202°C, and the back at 207°C. Just a 5C difference is impressive.

It was similar on the middle shelf, as you can see from the thermal photo below. Again, the temperature difference was the same: 202°C at the front and 207°C at the back.

Moving on to the temperature probe test, I cooked a chicken breast and set the oven to 180C, with a target of 75C. The oven beeped as soon as it was ready, and the chicken was perfectly cooked throughout.

Next, I used the steam option to cook a baguette. It’s steam that gives the crusty edge, and the Samsung NV75T9979 did a brilliant job, with a nice crusty exterior and soft chewy inside.

Finally, I tested the grill. Lining the top shelf with slices of bread, I used the grill to see how evenly it toasted. There’s a very tiny bit at the front left that wasn’t quite as well done, but otherwise, the slices of toast were completely even. This is one of the best results that I’ve seen from an oven.

Should you buy it? Flexibility: This oven has everything if you love to cook and want maximum flexibility. Price: It’s an expensive choice, so those that cook less often might be better off with an alternative.

Final Thoughts There’s no getting away from the fact that this oven is expensive, but if you cook a lot and want every option going, the Samsung Infinite Range – Dual Cook Steam NV75T9979 is excellent. From the flexibility of its dual oven to the precision of temperature probe cooking, and excellent temperature control, this is a high-end model for those that demand the best. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every oven we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main oven for the review period We use ceramic beads and a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats. We use slices of bread to see how evenly the grill cooks.

FAQs What cooking modes does the Samsung Infinite Range – Dual Cook Steam NV75T9979 have? It has a grill, conventional heat, steam and temperature probe cooking. What is Dual Cook? A divider can turn this into two ovens, saving money when you need less capacity and adding flexibility, as you can cook different dishes at the same time.

