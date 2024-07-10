First Impressions

Behind the derivative design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra lies a smartwatch that brings much-needed pedigree to the Samsung and Wear OS smartwatch line-ups. With a good price point, it’s a grown-up smartwatch for the fitness-oriented Android crowd.

Key Features Rugged design The 10ATM/IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability make the Ultra a tough cookie – but there’s no diving certification here

Big screen The 1.5-inch AMOLED display punches out up to 3,000 nits

Advanced fitness features FTP, multi-discipline workouts and multiband GNSS make this a better workout watch

Introduction

The “Ultra” designation has become a smartwatch staple, and now Samsung joins the ranks with its Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Much like the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung’s latest offering is a robust smartwatch encased in premium titanium. And it also adds a handful of new sports and workout features.

It streamlines Samsung’s smartwatch line-up and takes the place of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The GW 5 Pro stood out as a top Galaxy smartwatch choice with its three days of battery life, despite being part of an older generation compared to the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

So finally, order has been restored.

Design and Specs

Round face, square casing

10ATM/IP68 durability

1.5-inch, 3000-nit display

You can’t help but notice that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra draws significant design inspiration from its Apple counterpart.

It comes in Titanium Grey, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver, all in the single 47mm case size.

Samsung has consistently favoured round cases in the modern era – but the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a change. It retains a circular display (so no need for changes to One UI 6) but it’s set within a hefty square “cushion” case. It’s a chunky 47mm case – that clocks in at 12.1mm thick – so it’s not for small wrists. It’s big and masculine and tips the scales at 60.5g (compared to 61.4g for Appe’s rival).

Constructed from Grade 4 titanium, it features 10ATM/IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. This technically makes it usable up to depths of 100 metres, but that doesn’t mean you can dive with it. 10ATM means it can withstand water sports such as surfing, but the Galaxy Watch Ultra does not possess the same ratings for diving as the Apple Watch Ultra or Huawei Watch 4 Pro.

The Watch Ultra sports a 1.5-inch, 480 x 480 Super AMOLED display with an impressive 3000-nit brightness, which matches the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It also includes a red dark mode for nighttime activities and an integrated siren, in case you get into difficulty on adventures.

The strap lugs have been redesigned (now called the Dynamic Lug System) for a more secure fit. This is another aspect that comes directly from the Apple Watch design playbook, with the ribbed diving strap style appearing highly familiar.

It’s powered by an upgraded Exynos W1000 processor, which is the same chip found in the Galaxy Watch 7.

It also features a 590 mAh battery – identical to the older Watch 5 Pro. Samsung hasn’t disclosed specific battery life numbers, but we expect it to match the three-day lifespan of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Features

Runs on Wear OS 5

Comprehensive health tracking

Advanced fitness features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra runs on Wear OS 5, the same as the standard Watch 7.

All existing Galaxy Watch health features are retained, including ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and heart rate tracking.

New to this model is the Energy Score, which is a key part of the Galaxy Ring. It aggregates HR/HRV and other metrics into a single wellness score.

The Samsung BioActive Sensor array on the Galaxy Watch Ultra consists of an optical HR sensor, Electrical Heart Signal (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor and Light Sensor.

An interesting addition is the new tracking of advanced glycation end products (AGEs). The metabolic metric is influenced by diet and lifestyle, and attempts to analyse the biological ageing process.

Additionally, it introduces several new fitness features that align with Apple’s watchOS 10 offerings.

A new multisport mode allows users to combine different workout types into one session, such as a triathlon.

It also includes FTP (functional threshold power) capabilities, integrating power data from bike sensors and analysing performance. It also allows runners to race against their personal bests on known routes.

While these are solid additions to the Galaxy Watch Ultra – there isn’t a standout feature here that differentiates it from the standard Galaxy Watch model.

Much like the Apple Watch Ultra, users benefit from better battery life and a more robust smartwatch, but its biggest USP is its aggressive, sporty styling and premium look and feel, designed for people (men) who want something more individual than a stock smartwatch with a design that’s homogenised for men, women, young, old alike.

Early Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra brings clarity to Samsung’s smartwatch line-up, presenting a more attractive option for fitness enthusiasts. It also enhances Wear OS with a truly fitness-focused device.

Priced at £599/$649, it offers a comparable experience to the Apple Watch Ultra at £200 less.

This model also challenges competitors like the Huawei Watch 4 Pro, which has been a standout for Android users. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, with Wear OS 5’s robust services and app store, is a compelling alternative.

Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, this smartwatch is more of a rugged, feature-packed wearable that screams status – rather than a serious tool for elite athletes. However, if Samsung delivers improved sports tracking, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be a worthy contender for the best smartwatch crown.