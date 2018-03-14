Samsung Galaxy S9 – Battery Life

Battery life on the Samsung Galaxy S9 is almost exactly the same as last year’s S8. Even with the switch to a more efficient mobile chip, it’s a shame Samsung hasn’t really been able to squeeze any more juice from the 3000mAh battery.

It’s also a shame that battery size hasn’t increased, especially since it now has a more power-hungry screen to deal with.

Obviously, battery life will vary wildly depending on your usage, but unless you’re a really light user, you’ll be unlikely to make it through the day without a degree of battery-anxiety. During the review period I normally found myself reaching for a charger by around 8pm.

It’s worth noting that there are lots of features on the Galaxy S9 that can be a drain on the battery.The Video Enhancer mode boosts the brightness of the display to create a faux-HDR effect when using apps such as YouTube, Netflix or Google Play Movies. With this on, however, an hour of video-watching depletes the cell by nearly 20%.

If you want to eke out more juice then you’d be wise to reduce the resolution of the display or limit performance. There are some fantastic power-saving modes on offer, which make a real difference to power consumption, if you can live with the sacrifices. Conversely, juggling with these modes can make it appear that you’re not getting the most out of such a powerful device.

Charging the Galaxy S9 is via the USB-C port, or through a Qi/PMA wireless charging pad. Samsung’s own fast-charging is supported – both wired and wirelessly – but you’ll always get the fastest speeds through a cable.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S9?



The Samsung Galaxy S9 ticks most of the boxes with regards to what most folk want in a new phone: good camera, attractive design, stunning screen and plenty of interesting features to play with.

Yet it feels like Samsung could have done more. I’m not talking about another complete redesign – that was never going to happen – but with the iPhone X being such a radical departure for Apple, and the Pixel 2 having such an amazing camera, it feels like Samsung has played it safe.

Still, expect this to be the top-selling Android phone of the year – and with good reason. If you’re coming from a Galaxy S7 or older then you’ll appreciate what’s on offer here. I even prefer this smaller variant to its Plus-sized brother; it feels better in the hand and there’s no other Android phone of this size that can do this much.

Verdict

Samsung is once again likely to have one of the best Android phones of the year. But I don’t think it’s the clear winner the S8 was.