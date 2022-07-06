Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a cheap smartphone with lots to like about it, from its terrific battery life to its imaginative and attractive design, but its day-to-day performance is so sluggish that all of those good aspects come with a major snag.

Pros Attractive design

Exceptional battery life

Versatile camera Cons Ruinously poor performance

Key Features Strong battery life This device’s 5000mAh cell should easily get you through a busy day’s usage

Large display The 6.5-inch screen is big, allowing more content to fit on

Attractive design It might not be made of premium materials, but this handset still looks good

Introduction

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a very cheap smartphone that almost looks too good to be true.

£169 for a handset with a de rigueur quad-camera, a hefty battery and generous screen, all wrapped up in an attractive package?

On paper, it sounds tempting enough, but how does it stack up in reality? The Motorola Moto G8 sets the bar at this price point, and unfortunately the Galaxy A12 is less than the sum of its parts.

Design and screen

Textured plastic body

6.5-inch, 1,600 x 720 display

Reliable fingerprint sensor

Of course, this is a matter of personal preference, but by our reckoning the Samsung Galaxy A12 is one of the better-looking plastic phones you can buy.

The matte-finish casing runs up the handset’s sides, and a diagonal pattern of shallow ridges covers the upper section of the back. The smooth bottom-most section doesn’t detract from the appearance, creating a pleasing two-tone look.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The four rear cameras are arranged in a square module that looks less conspicuous than similar setups on some other phones, but the hardware protrudes just enough to prevent the phone from lying completely flat on a tabletop.

The inclusion of a headphone jack and microSD card slot is pleasing, and there’s also a downwards-firing mono speaker on the bottom edge.

The volume keys and the power button, which doubles up as a fingerprint scanner, are embedded within the right side of the phone, and they’re all easy to reach without having to adjust your grip.

That’s impressive, considering the Galaxy A12 rocks a hefty 6.5-inch PLS display, surrounded by a fairly thick bezel that contains the selfie camera within a teardrop-style notch.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With a 1600 x 720 resolution and a pixel density of 270ppi, the screen is plenty sharp enough for most people’s needs.

Viewing angles are also strong, with the only real stumbling block being brightness. On a sunny day, the maximum output can be found wanting.

Camera

Quadruple rear cameras

48-megapixel main camera

Ultrawide, macro and depth lenses

The Galaxy A12’s four-camera configuration certainly looks the part. A 48-megapixel main lens, supported by a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor gives the impression of a smartphone that takes photography seriously.

However, let’s remember that this is a sub-£200 device. Anybody hoping for results that would give the Google Pixel 6 a run for its money will be left wanting, but temper your expectations and you’ll be satisfied, at least under optimal light conditions. Take a look at the selection of shots below:

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s not so sharp in middling or dim light, in which pictures almost without fail come out looking noisy and fuzzy. There’s no Night Mode to rescue you, and the effective HDR can only do so much.

That’s a surprising omission, considering the otherwise generous selection of shooting options available, which includes Portrait, Food, Macro and Pro Modes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Portrait Mode is near-ubiquitous these days, and lets you adjust the depth of field to degree of your choosing; Food Mode is like Portrait Mode for plates instead of faces; Macro Mode is for close-up shots, though the results leave a lot to be desired (see the snail above); and Pro Mode allows you to take a deep dive into the camera’s settings and tinker away to your heart’s content.

Of those four, we imagine that most users will make use of Portrait and Pro Mode.

The Galaxy A12 also offers the ability to quickly switch between the regular camera and an ultrawide camera, which can capture dramatic-looking shots from a seemingly completely different perspective, but while these can look compelling on a phone screen, they don’t look quite so hot on a larger screen or after cropping or zooming.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Around the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which also supports Portrait, Pro, Macro and Food Modes. The first two we can understand, the latter not so much.

Again, it suffers in sub-optimal light, but can take decent-enough shots when the ambiance is right.

Performance

MediaTek Helios MT6765 chip

4GB RAM

Junkware

So far, so good, then. Unfortunately, it’s in the performance department that Samsung has made the greatest compromises.

The Galaxy A12 is, without a doubt, the slowest smartphone I have ever used. Any and all interactions take close to a second to register, which makes everything, from opening an app, to taking a picture, to typing a message, a frustrating experience, and intensely frustrating at times. Has it crashed? No, it’s just taking its time.

The Galaxy A12 is so slow that no matter how many times the lag brings everything to a standstill, you can’t help but tap the screen again, having convinced yourself that you probably didn’t touch the screen properly the first time. But more often than not, you did. Never have I experienced this level of lag on a phone before.

Curiously however, it is capable of running intensive games, such as Asphalt 8, without much of a hitch, and there’s no hint of lag when streaming.

Benchmarking comparison tests ‹ Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core 3D Mark – Sling Shot 3D Mark – Sling Shot Extreme Samsung Galaxy A12 165 960 766 430 Motorola Moto G8 – – – – Nokia G50 510 1593 – 2462 Google Pixel 4a – – – – OnePlus Nord N10 5G – – – – ›

The Galaxy A12 runs Android 11, but Samsung’s OneUI skin means it’s far from pure. Amongst the preloaded, and in my case unwanted, apps are Samsung’s own browser, Galaxy Shop, Samsung Global Goals, and Facebook.

A prompt encouraging me to make use of the suite of preinstalled productivity-focused apps, such as OneDrive, Office and Outlook was laughable, considering how slowly the A12 runs.

Battery

5,000mAh battery

Easily lasts a day, sometimes two

Very slow to charge

Battery life is without a doubt the Galaxy A12’s most impressive feature; the phone can comfortably get through a day without flirting with danger, even if you throw some streaming or gaming into the mix. Use it sensibly and you might only need to charge it every two days.

In real-world use, an hour of streaming Netflix knocked 7% off its battery; half an hour of intensive gaming (Asphalt 8) ate up 6%; and half an hour of light gaming (Threes) took another 2%. That’s two hours of entertainment for just 15% of battery life. Music barely made a dent, an hour of online streaming using up 2% of the A12’s battery, while an hour of playing downloaded music knocked the Galaxy A12’s battery level down by just 1%.

However, charging the Galaxy A12 back up again isn’t quite so enjoyable. Using the charging equipment provided in the box, it took 1hr 35mins to get the phone from 0% to 50%, and a whopping 3hr 25 mins to complete a full charge.

Should you buy it? A good-looking cheap phone with a long-lasting battery: Samsung makes nice phones, even at this end of the market, and it helps that the stamina is great. Performance is far below average: This is a cheaper device and it’s not the fastest around.

Final Thoughts It’s hard to criticise a £169 smartphone that looks this good and keeps going for so long between charges, but the Galaxy A12’s dismal performance poisons the well. It’s so sluggish that it’s difficult to recommend to anybody. The good news is that it is possible to buy a solid all-rounder at the price without compromising on user experience. The Motorola Moto G8 costs £179 and does everything that the Galaxy A12 does well, but without any of the lag. Trusted Score

How we test We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Used as our main handset during test period Camera tested in variety of situations with all modes Tested with synthetic benchmarks and real world use

FAQs Does this phone offer 5G connectivity? No, you won’t be able to get 5G data speeds with this phone Does this phone have an IP rating? No, this phone does not have a stated IP rating so we’re not sure how it would cope with potential dust or water ingress What colours is this phone available in? It’s available in Black, White, Red, and Blue

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core 1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR) 30 minute gaming (intensive) 30 minute gaming (light) 1 hour music streaming (online) 1 hour music streaming (offline) Time from 0-100% charge Time from 0-50% charge 3D Mark – Sling Shot Extreme 3D Mark – Sling Shot Samsung Galaxy A12 165 960 7 % 6 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 95 min 205 Min 430 766 ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Operating System Resolution Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Samsung Galaxy A12 £169 Samsung 6.5 inches 64GB 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP 8MP Yes IP57 5000 mAh 75.8 x 8.9 x 164 MM 205 G B08SMS5WMZ Android 720 x 1600 60 Hz USB-C MediaTek Helios MT6765 4GB Black, White, Red, Blue ›

