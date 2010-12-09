Samsung EX1 - Test Shots – ISO Performance Review

Sections
”Over the next few pages we show a range of test shots. On this page the full size image at the minimum and maximum ISO settings have been reduced to let you see the full image, and a series of full resolution crops have taken from original images at a range of ISO settings to show the overall image quality. These pictures were taken indoors using tungsten photoflood lighting. ”
This is the fuull frame at minimum ISO.
At 80 ISO the image quality is fantastic, with good colour and clear, sharp detail.
Much the same result at 100 ISO.
Some noise is becoming visible at 200 ISO.
At 400 ISO noise is starting to become a problem.
Pixel binning at 800 ISO has reduced the level of fine detail.
Picture quality is really suffering at 1600 ISO.
At 3200 ISO there is very little fine detail left.
This is the full frame at maximum ISO.
