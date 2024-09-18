Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 Review

Powerful, large and convenient: a brilliant washer dryer

By David Ludlow September 18th 2024 6:00pm
Verdict

A combined washer dryer, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 is the ultimate in convenience.

It’s a large, powerful washing machine when you need it to be, dealing well with tough stains. For drying, the large drum and low running costs, make it efficient. With the option to take washing from dirty to dry all in one go, this is a great choice for those short on space. I found the control panel a little overwhelming at first, but once used to it, appreciated the number of cycles available and the wide range of cleaning options.

Pros

  • Low running costs
  • Large capacity
  • Excellent stain removal

Cons

  • Control panel a little overwhelming at first

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a combined washer dryer, so you can wash clothes and dry them in one go for the ultimate in convenience.
  • CapacityThere’s a large 5.3 cu. ft. drum, so you don’t have to sacrifice capacity for convenience.

Introduction

If you want a large washing machine and tumble dryer but don’t have space for separate machines, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 could well fit the bill.

Combining both functions into one machine, this laundry combo machine can wash and dry clothes in one go and can clean and dry a load of washing in just 98 minutes. That makes this a great machine of convenience, too.

Design and Features

  • Large drum
  • Comprehensive control panel
  • Compatible with SmartThings

A front-loaded machine, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 doesn’t compromise on load capacity, with a large 5.3 cu. ft. drum. That makes this the largest washer-dryer available, bigger even than the LG 5.0 cu. ft. Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA. In fact, it’s not much less than the largest capacity of a freestanding washing machine.

A large door at the front provides easy access to the drum, so it’s quick and convenient to load and unload washing into this machine.

At the bottom of the unit is a removable panel, which houses the tanks for cleaning fluids. There’s a choice to use one for detergent and one for fabric conditioner, or to use both for detergent, increasing the number of washes you can make before having to reload.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 detergent
Automatic dispensers are very useful, particularly on a machine built for convenience, such as the WD53DBA900HZA1: you can mostly just load in the washing, hit go and come back to clean, dry laundry.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 detergent care
At the top of the machine is a separate panel, which hides the lint filter and manual bleach dispenser.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 lint and bleach
As this machine is not vented, water is sent directly out of the waste water pipe.

The lint filter should be removed and cleaned at the end of a drying cycle, the same as for a regular tumble dryer. There’s also a secondary heat exchanger filter behind the lint filter, which should be cleaned with the provided brush.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 lint filter
As the Samsung WD53DBA900HZA1 uses a heat pump for drying, it can run from a standard 120V outlet, so it’s a matter of plugging it in, hooking up water and the drainage hose and turning the machine on.

On first power-up, the washer-dryer runs through a quick calibration phase, and then it’s ready to go, usable via the large touchscreen control panel.

On first use, the WD53DBA900HZA1’s 7-inch colour LCD control panel can seem a little overwhelming, with a screen full of options. However, the benefit of this system is that all of the numerous wash and dry cycles are available, and are explained on-screen.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 more cycles
There are also apps available on the washing machine, including Spotify, YouTube and Ring. I’m not sure how useful they are to have, but they’re there if they sound like your kind of thing.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 apps
As well as the standard wash programmes, this machine has steam to help remove stains and refresh clothes, plus modes for bedding, towels, wool and more. Drying can be layered on top of wash cycles for a complete cycle, and there are dedicated drying modes, too.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 HD wash
Cleverly, the washing machine door will open automatically at the end of a drying cycle, helping keep clothes fresh.

As with a lot of Samsung’s recent appliances, the WD53DBA900HZA1 is compatible with SmartThings, which gives remote control and monitoring of a wash cycle. It’s a nice feature to have; it’s often convenient to get a ping when a cycle has finished, so that washing can be unloaded and folded immediately.

Performance

  • Excellent stain removal
  • Low running costs
  • Gentle drying

The Samsung WD53DBA900HZA1 did well across all of my washing tests. Running the Normal cycle with washing and drying turned on, the machine completed the test with an overall measured cost of $0.43 for the cycle; that’s cheaper than a dry-only cycle on many vented tumble dryers.

My clothes came out 2.67% lighter than they went in, with some fabric lost as lint to the filter. That’s not a bad result at all.

To test maximum wash performance, I used the Heavy Duty wash cycle, which I estimated cost $0.32. That’s in-line with much of the competition. My clothes were 42.67% heavier than when they went in, due to water retention; again, that’s about standard for a machine of this size.

Stain removal was excellent. I used a stain strip, which was made up of the following stains (left to right): red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, gravy and orange juice. At the end of the clean, the stain strip was largely clean of mess, with just a few ketchup particles that could be brushed off or removed with a secondary wash. That’s excellent performance.

Left ImageRight Image

As the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1’s tumble dryer component uses a heat pump, it’s super-efficient to run. Running it on a set of wet clothes, the entire cycle cost just $0.27, which is the cheapest that I’ve seen on any tumble dryer.

My clothes had all of the moisture removed and were back to their original weight with no additional loss.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want quality washing and drying in one unit

A combined washer and dryer, this machine has low running costs, excellent drying performance and is brilliant at removing stains.

Buy Now

You have space for separates

If you have a laundry room (or just more space), separate units will give you more flexibility with the option for more washing capacity.

Final Thoughts

If you have the space for separates, you’ll be able to get bigger machines and handle larger loads of laundry and drying, with the added ability to dry one load while washing another. However, for those after the ultimate convenience or who don’t have the space for separates, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 doesn’t compromise on either its wash or dry features.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every washer dryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.

We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

We test with the same sets of clothes for each machine, run through a cycle on our test washing machine, so we can compare energy costs and drying performance between tumble dryers

FAQs

Do you need to empty water from the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 when using the tumble dryer?

No, the water extracted from clothes goes out of the drain pipe.

Is the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1 a smart washer dryer?

Yes, it is compatible with Samsung SmartThings.

Trusted Reviews test data

Water consumption heavy duty (US)
Energy consumption heavy duty (US)
Percentage water remaining heavy duty (US)
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1
27.12 gal
0.512 kWh
42.67 %

Full specs

USA RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Dryer type
Sensor drying
Drying Capacity
Drum Capacity
Countdown timer
Delay timer
App Control
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo WD53DBA900HZA1
$1999
Samsung
27 x 34.4 x 43.7 INCHES
317 LB
2024
17/09/2024
WD53DBA900HZA1
Heat Pump
Yes
5.3 cu. ft.
5.3 cu. ft.
Yes
Yes
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

