The Salter EK3643GRG Pyramid Kettle will appeal to those who prefer classic looks but don’t wish to compromise on boiling speed. it offers generous capacity at a reasonable price point – but may not be for folk who find holding a kettle from the top a bit awkward. It’s also fiddly to fill, as the lid has to be removed and replaced afterwards.

Pros Stylish matte colour

Reasonable price

Removable limescale filter Cons Water window slow to register

Hard to fill from some tap designs

Exposed element

Introduction

For those who prefer a dome kettle over a jug-style model, the Salter EK3643GRG pyramid is an excellent choice. Not only is it a modern take on a classic, there’s little to no compromise in terms of boiling power, style and practicality, since it has all the same features you’d expect to see on a jug model, from boil-dry protection to a swivel base. Making the transition from a jug kettle can feel a little strange – this kettle is held from the top and you need to remove the lid to fill it – but it could be worth the switch if it fits with your kitchen design.

Design and features – Stylish and easy to use

Illuminated power switch

Water window isn’t obscured by a handle

Rose-gold details

Whether you call it pyramid, dome or traditional, Salter’s EK3643GRG kettle is different in a few ways from a standard jug kettle. The most noticeable difference beyond its shape is the need to remove the lid entirely in order to fill it. This can be fiddly, as is replacing the lid securely afterwards.

Here, the handle stretches across the top rather than from the side. It’s chunky and easy to hold for carrying, but holding the kettle at an angle to pour out the contents smoothly can be trickier.

On a positive note, the water window isn’t obscured by the handle, giving you a clear view while filling. The window is slow to catch up with the water level, however, so you may need to fill the kettle slowly to get an accurate reading. Note, too, that the water level is only shown in litres, not cups.

On the inside, the kettle has a removable, washable limescale filter and a stainless-steel body. However, there’s an exposed element – which, unless you’re scrupulous about regular descaling, could become scaled-up over time.

We really liked the EK3643GRG’s power switch: it’s prominent, brightly lit so that it can be seen easily when it’s on, and features a touch of rose-gold, too.

Performance – Boils quickly, but has a 600ml minimum

One litre boils in 2mins 29secs

Wide spout good for pouring water quickly

Full kettle boils in 3mins 45secs

For those used to the flip-top lids of jug kettles, the Salter EK3643GRG pyramid will be an adjustment. In addition, you’ll need to be careful that you don’t burn your fingers with steam when removing the lid if you’re refilling the kettle immediately after boiling.

The other issue we encountered is that there’s a 600ml minimum boil required, meaning you’ll always be heating enough water for at least two cups of coffee or tea – not great for being eco, if all you want is one cup. However, thanks to its 3kW element, the kettle works quickly – we boiled a litre of water in 2mins 29secs, and its 1.7-litre full capacity in 3mins 45secs. Since this kettle draws the maximum power from a socket, this is the best performance you can expect from any model

The kettle has an especially wide spout. While this doesn’t cause it to drip or splash, we found it tricky to pour small amounts of water steadily, as it could gush. Following a few attempts, this became easier. We found it difficult to completely empty its contents, too, since even when entirely tipped, a small amount of water remained in the body of the kettle. You get more control with a pointed spout, such as that used on the Smeg KLF03 50’s Style Kettle.

Salter EK3643GRG Pyramid Kettle conclusion

A stylish kettle, the Salter EK3643GRG Pyramid Kettle will look fantastic in the right kitchen – and it boils fast. However, a relatively high minimum boil amount, and the exposed filter mean that this model may not be for all. Check out the competition in our guide to the best kettles.

Should you buy it? This is a great kettle if you like classic looks without compromising boiling speed. It has a large capacity and a reasonable price point. This may not be right for you if you find holding a kettle from the top a bit awkward. It’s also fiddly to fill as the lid has to be removed and replaced afterwards.

FAQs What’s the minimum boil of the Salter EK3643GRG Pyramid Kettle? You have to put a minimum of 600ml in the kettle to use it, which isn’t the worst we’ve seen, but is still a fairly large amount, particularly if you only need water for one cup.

Specifications