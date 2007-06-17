Sagem My215x Review

If you were asked to name five mobile phone manufacturers, I bet Sagem would not be among your list. The company doesn’t have the sheer presence of many others, and it can easily slip under the radar. But for all that, Sagem’s mobiles are often pretty good.



The last one I looked at was the 3G enabled My600v. I found that to be a neatly designed and efficient handset. Not at the leading edge, but certainly at an attractive price.



The My215x is another low cost handset from Sagem – just £19.99 on Vodafone Pay-as-You-Go which makes it a bargain. At that price you shouldn’t expect a huge array of built in features. There is no camera, for example, which immediately puts it out of the reckoning for anyone even remotely interested in taking snaps with their mobile or MMSing other people.



Pink is everywhere at the moment, and here it is again. The My215x has pink trim around the brilliant white front fascia and the entire back fascia is also pink. That is the only colour combination available in the UK. So if you don’t like pink, look away. Also this is a dual-band handset without GPRS, or a web or WAP browser and it doesn’t have Bluetooth.



In its favour, this is an extremely light and pocketable phone. At 69g and 103mm tall, 44.5mm wide and 15mm thick, the My215x rates as one of the smallest, thinnest and lightest candybar handsets. OK, it is not as thin as, say, the Samsung SGH-U600, or Sony Ericsson’s emaciated W880i but then those mobiles trade on their thin format in a big way, which the My215x does not.



As well as the appealing size of this handset I rather like the button design. The number keys are large and so easy to hit. They aren’t individual keys but rather a single pad, which also includes the two softmenu keys and the Call and End keys. This is made of a rubbery substance, which is pretty tactile and while you don’t get the satisfying return that you do with individual keys when you hit them there is a slight click and you can feel the ‘keys’ depressing.



The sides of the phone are completely devoid of buttons and controllers. You do everything you need to by prodding at buttons on the front fascia. I have to admit I found this rather refreshing. The sides have a recess built into them, which adds a little to the overall look and feel.



As well as being pink, the My215x fascia is made of plastic. It feels reasonably solid but it may well get a bit knocked about during use. At a price of £20 though, if this mobile lasts you a year and you then replace it with another model, it will have done good service.



The screen is a big disappointment, but then remembering the price of this phone that should not come as a surprise. It is a 65,000 colour CSTN with 128 x 128 pixels in an area measuring just 1.6 inches corner to corner. Given those dimensions I’m rather glad, that there is, as already noted, no web browser!