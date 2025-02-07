Verdict A triumphant reinvention of the classic music centre, the Ruark R810 combines high design with a refined, polished performance, offering exceptional clarity and musicality. Bass can be a little constrained, but it has the power to entertain large living spaces without ever sounding flustered.

Elegant design The R810 features a beautifully crafted cabinet, available in soft grey or rich walnut. The polished chrome stand and handcrafted grille further elevate its design above the Hi-Fi hoi polloi

Comprehensive connectivity In addition to support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay, and Google Chromecast, the system can handle vinyl records and TV audio, thanks to the provision of HDMI ARC

Room filling audio With a 4.1 channel Class A-B amplifier delivering 180 watts, and a 200mm integrated subwoofer, the R810 certainly knows how to party

Introduction

The Ruark Audio R810 is a bold reinvention of the classic radiogram, meticulously updated for the streaming era. This is the British Hi-Fi marque doing what it does best, blending vintage design tropes with modern audio, ostensibly offering the best of both worlds.

There’s much to admire here. The craftsmanship is sublime, and the many connectivity options seamlessly executed. The R810 is clearly tailored for music lovers who value style as much as substance, but there are quirks to usability that won’t be for everyone. Let’s take a closer look…

Availability

As you might expect from its flagship status, the R810 is no impulse buy. Priced at £3,000 it’s at the upper end of the integrated systems market. It’s commensurate with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A9, and the soon-to-launch Marantz Horizon, both rival all-in-ones that lean heavily into design. It sells for $3,700 in the US, and AU $5,500 in Australia.

Design

Designer chrome stand included

Colour 4-inch fascia display

RM07 RotoDial Bluetooth remote control

The Ruark R810 is very much a statement piece. Once assembled (this is a job for two, as the unit is big, heavy and requires more than a pair of hands), it garnered plenty of casual praise for its good looks.

Much like the R410, the console is available in space grey or walnut veneer, and is fronted by a handcrafted wooden grille, a design feature that’s become a Ruark signature.

There are two options when it comes to installation. Users can opt for the bundled sleek chrome stand or park the unit on AV furniture, using the supplied chrome runners.

Either way, the system looks balanced and elegant.

The chrome stand secures the unit via rubber feet, relying on weight for stability. While this might initially seem precarious, the design feels robust in practice.

A full-colour 4-inch vertical display on the fascia offers clear graphics, including album art and source information. It looks cool, although when standing around the radiogram, the panel is too low, around 50cm, to be comfortably viewed, without hunching down low. I’d rather like the panel to pivot, to better accommodate different viewing angles.

Top-mounted, the RotoDial control system is an intuitive highlight. Its tactile interface allows reassuring navigation of playback, volume, and source selection.

The supplied RM07 RotoDial Bluetooth remote mirrors this controller. This takes a little bit of getting used to, and I often found myself hankering for a more conventional remote wand.

Features

Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect support

DLNA compliant

Turntable phono stage

Music streaming is at the forefront of the R810’s feature set. The console supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast. If you’ve a stack of music files on a networked server, there’s UPnP DLNA compliance too. This makes the R810 a solid option for streaming enthusiasts and those with extensive digital music libraries.

Connectivity options are plentiful. The R810 boasts HDMI ARC/eARC for TV integration, a USB port, moving magnet phono stage, analogue line inputs, an optical input, and Ethernet.

To the rear there’s also a large heat sink, as well as an FM/DAB aerial joint.

Thankfully, those who prefer to get more physical aren’t left out. The R810 accommodates vinyl turntables and supports CD playback, with the optional Ruark R-CD100 CD Player via its USB-C port.

Of course, a radiogram wouldn’t deserve the moniker without DAB and FM too, although to be honest, streaming stations via the Internet is less prone to burbles and transmission foibles.

Sound Quality

180W 4.1 channel amplifier

Wide, dynamic delivery

The R810 may look like conservative, but behind the polish is a 4.1-channel powerhouse. Its 180W Class A-B amplifier powers two 20mm silk dome tweeters, a pair of 100mm midrange woofers, and a downward figuring 203mm long-throw subwoofer; the cabinet itself is ported. This configuration ensures a broad and dynamic soundstage with detailed imaging.

There’s a finesse and delicacy about the midrange which lends itself well to piano, keyboard, and electronic instrumentation. Classic prog rock track Sylvia, by Dutch rockers Focus, is rendered with tonal accuracy and rollicking musicality.

Similarly, Minako Yoshida’s Midnight Driver highlights the system’s ability to balance silky vocals with a groovy bassline.

It soon becomes clear that the R810 thrives when pushed to higher volumes. On Misery Business by Paramore, its tight imaging and energetic backbeat fill the room with punky ease.



Bass response is solid, but never overpowering; the absence of an adjustable EQ limits customisation for those who crave deeper low-end impact. But there’s definite weight to be had, as evidenced by the throbbing bass of Flashlight, courtesy of George Clinton’s Parliament.

This system handles complex, layered tracks with aplomb, making it ideal for genres like rock, jazz, and funk. It also excels with spoken-word content, delivering realistic, articulate vocals for podcasts and radio.

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking to elevate your home Hi-Fi without downgrading your decor It’s a beautifully crafted all-in-one, that delights even when it’s in standby. And if you want to mix up your listening with both streams and physical discs, it also offers superb connectivity. You listen to low-quality streams If you’re mainly a Spotify streamer, then the R810 will be overkill. It also demands a fair amount of floor space.

Final Thoughts I’ve been a fan of Ruark all-in-ones for some time now, and the R810 doesn’t disappoint. It may not be a traditional audiophile stack, but that doesn’t mean it lacks when it comes to musicality. The system images much like a conventional stereo two piece, thanks to its physical width and athletic amplification. Its rich feature set, from high-res streaming to turntable support, makes it a versatile addition to any home. While the slightly restrained bass may deter hardcore clubbers, its overall sonic demeanour is bound to impress the rest of us. For those seeking a luxury music system that doubles as a statement furniture piece, the R810 ticks all the boxes. Whether you’re rediscovering vinyl, or perusing playlists, the R810 offers a relaxed, immersive listening experience that’s well worth the investment. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every system we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy Tested with real world use

Tested with real world use Tested for more than a week

FAQs

What makes the Ruark R810 stand out from other premium music systems? The Ruark R810 combines a classic UK radiogram design with modern functionality. It features a sustainable wood veneer finish, polished chrome accents, and high-resolution audio capabilities. What’s not to love? Can I connect a turntable or CD player to the Ruark R810? Yes, the R810 offers a dedicated phono input for turntables and a USB-C port that supports a dedicated Ruark CD drive, making it versatile for both analogue and digital audio listening. How do you control the Ruark Audio R810 music system? The R810 employs Ruark’s signature RotoDial control system built in, complemented by a rechargeable Bluetooth remote that mirrors its circular design. Why choose an all-in-one music system like the Ruark R810 over conventional Hi-Fi separates? All-in-one systems combine multiple components (amplifier, speakers, streaming platform, and connectivity) into a single, coherent unit. This not only makes the system easy to setup and use, it also takes up less space than a multiplicity of devices.