Roccat Syn Pro Air Review

For many, RGB lighting may be the main selling point to the Roccat Syn Pro Air gaming headset. But during testing we found it’s the impressive battery life, spectacular audio and solid companion software that really make this headset worth your hard-earned cash. And if you’re looking a PC and PlayStation gamer looking for a headset that can also pump out your favourite tunes, there are few better choices.

Pros Offers some seriously impressive sound

Software adds some useful gaming audio enhancements

Brilliant battery life

Lightweight and comfortable Cons RGB lighting isn’t particularly bright

Matte plastic-y look doesn’t exactly scream ‘premium’

No Bluetooth support

Availability UK RRP: £129.99

USA RRP: $149.99

Europe RRP: €149.99

Australia RRP: AU$249.95

Key Features 3D audio: Roccat claims in-game sound can be heard from all directions, including above and below you.

2.4GHz wireless: A 2.4GHz adapter enables highly responsive wireless connectivity.

24-hour battery life: Roccat suggests the headset can last 24 hours on a single charge.

Introduction

The Roccat Syn Pro Air has one standout feature that sets it apart from many other gaming headsets: RGB lighting.

From vibey backlit desks to seizure-inducing keyboards, the colourful neon hue has firmly established itself in many gaming peripherals, yet gaming brands seem to be a little hesitant to introduce to headsets – but that hasn’t been the case with the Roccat Syn Pro Air.

Of course, it’s not just colourful lights that this headset can boast about it. It also features 3D audio, a detachable microphone and a 2.4Ghz receiver to enable super-speedy connectivity with the PS5, Nintendo Switch (docked mode) and compatible PCs.

Costing $149.99 / £129.99, make no mistake, this is a high-end headset. But with such strong competition in our best gaming headset guide, do these eye-catching cans do enough to make them a worthy contender?

Design

Wonderfully light and comfy for long gaming sessions

The matte plastic look may not impress

The customisable RGB lighting is a nice touch

RBG lighting is the hot gamer trend at the moment, and somehow, it seems as though Roccat is of the first headset makers to lean into it. While the RGB looks flashy and pronounced in Promo photos, the reality is far more subtle.

Incorporated into either side of each can, the AIMO light system sends pulses of neon light shimmering across each side in a hexagonal, honeycomb-esque pattern. It’s fairly cool, and can be customised in the NEON app, but ultimately feels like a fairly forgettable gimmick. More usefully, each can offers a separate volume wheel, allowing you to mix game and chat audio on the fly.

When it comes to comfort and breathability the Syn Air scores a massive win. While wearing a headsets can often be a headache-inducing sauna simulator, Roccat’s latest feels mercifully soft on the ears and wonderfully cool to wear.

The unit is made entirely out of a matte-black plastic. This means the Syn Pro Air does not look as premium as say, the Corsair HS75, but the plasticky frame makes them incredibly light.

The Syn Pro offers astounding battery life despite their light weight. During testing, the headset kept chugging along for a full 20 hours before it needed to be charged. Considering the strong level of performance and array of features, it’s a hugely impressive feat – and one that genuinely makes using the Syn Pro an absolute joy.

The detachable mic is also another massive win, enabling you to take these cans with you to the shops without the risk of looking like an air traffic controller. A little plastic plug is included with the headset, letting you cover the circular microphone gap when it’s detached.

Audio and microphone

Top-notch musical and gaming performance

Roccat Neon software allows for easy tweaking

The detachable mic offers above average performance

Much to my surprise, Roccat’s latest gaming headset boasts some of the strongest musical performance I’ve heard from a gaming headset. Where many of its peers offer either muffled, murky-sounding bass or disappointingly tinny tones, the Roccat Syn pro is refreshingly full bodied.

As the irresistible bounce of Turnstile’s Holiday ricochets around my ears, I’m impressed by just how clear and rich this fuzzy punk anthem sounds. It turns out, the Pro Air fares equally well with pop. Whacking on the bass-driven Doja Cat and The Weekend collab “You Right”, Rocatt’s latest lends the melancholy RNB track a captivating sense of clarity.

While many won’t be using these cans primarily for music, when you’re dropping £120 on a headset, it’s always appreciated when they offer versatility. Still, despite impressing on the music front, the hardware isn’t working entirely alone here. Paired via a USB-A dongle to my laptop, Roccat’s priority NEON software plays a strong part in producing such a solid sonic profile. It offers a wealth of intriguing musical enhancements, from the classic 3D audio to a customisable EQ.

This Roccat Neon software is also used to great effect when gaming on PC. Boasting audio enhancement software with cringey names like Super Human Hearing, the sheer breadth of additional audio tweaks result in a crystal clear PC gaming experience. With the aforementioned perk allowing you to boost those crucial multiplayer tells like footsteps and reloads, these software level features are genuinely helpful.

While playing The Ascent, the moody synthy soundscapes flowed around my ears naturally, ebbing fluidly between the thud of machine gun fire and the hustle and bustle of Cluster 13’s teeming town centre.

However, with no Bluetooth support you’re restricted to a USB-A dongle for wireless connectivity. A USB-C adapter at least enables support for the likes of the Nintendo Switch, but the lack of Bluetooth still makes it a faff for smartphones. There isn’t even a 3.5mm headphone jack here for wired use, which really limits its versatility.

The Roccat Syn Pro Air sports a a flip-up, omni directional microphone, and while it didn’t reach the giddy heights of the audio performance, this bendy little mic is still one of the better ones I’ve tested.

Hopping into some hectic-sounding party chats, my co-op companions commented on how crisp and clear my voice sounded amidst the ensuing virtual chaos. Unlike many of its peers, this mic offers a nice bass-y tone, ensuring that voices sound refreshingly naturalistic.

Should you buy it? You want RGB lights on your headset:

The Roccat Syn Pro Air features more RGB lighting than the average gaming headset. If you love flashy peripherals, then this is one of the best options available. You don’t fancy the dongle life:

The Roccat Syn Pro Air needs its wireless dongle in order to function, with no Bluetooth support or headphone jack onboard. If you don’t like carrying around dongles, this isn’t the headset for you.

Final Thoughts The Roccat Syn Pro Air offers fantastic audio quality and battery life, as well as some flashy looks with RGB lighting. But with no support for Bluetooth or a wired connection, it’s only really ideal for PC and PlayStation players at this steep price. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. We use every headset as our main device for at least a week. We test the headset with both games and music for audio quality. We use the headset for as long as possible to test company battery claims.

FAQs Does it support a wired connection? No, the Roccat Syn Pro Air lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired use. You can only use it with the dongle. Will it work with the Nintendo Switch? Yes, but you’ll need to use the bundled adapter for the dongle in order to use it in portable mode. What’s the battery life? Roccat claims the headset has a 24-hour battery life, although our own tests saw it last around 20 hours.

‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Weight ASIN Driver (s) Connectivity Frequency Range Headphone Type Roccat Syn Pro Air £129.99 $149.99 €149.99 AU$249.95 Roccat No 24 390 G B095KHM1M5 50mm 2.4GHz wireless 20 20000 – Hz Over-ear ›