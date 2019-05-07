How well does the Roborock S6 clean hard floors and carpets?

To test robot vacuum cleaners’ performance, I use a combination of carpet freshening powder and flour. For hard floors, I start by placing an X shape of the test dirt by the edge of the room, then set the robot off on a cleaning cycle to see how much it picks up. Despite only having a single side brush, the Roborock S6 did an excellent job in this test. There was a small amount of the test dirt left in the cracks in the floorboards, but a lot less than I’ve seen from many rivals, showing the power of this cleaner.

Being able to get so close to the edge and tidy up also shows the power of the Roborock S6’s smart navigation.

Moving to the test spill in the middle of the room, the Roborock S6 once again proved itself to be a quality performer. This time, the entire X was sucked up bar a tiny amount of dust that got embedded in the pits in the floor. Again, I’ve only really seen the most expensive vacuum cleaners do so well.

Moving onto the carpet test, the vast majority of the dirt was picked up with only the faint trace of any powder left behind. Given that this is a very tough test, the results show that the Roborock S6 will deal with common household dirt with ease.

How well does the Roborock S6 mop floors?

Moving onto the mopping test, I put the Roborock S6 around my light kitchen floor, which often suffers from having three cats coming in and out. After the clean, turning the machine over, the dirt on the microfibre cloth shows that the cleaner is picking up some dirt.

Examining the floor more closely, it showed that the Roborock S6 was picking up some of the surface dirt but it couldn’t get in to touch the more ingrained stains. As such, for lightly soiled floors, the mop can help clean up the mess but you’ll still need to manually clean your floors.