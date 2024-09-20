Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Roborock Qrevo S Review

A brilliant value robot vacuum cleaner and mop

By David Ludlow September 20th 2024 2:48pm
With its self-empty and self-cleaning dock, the Roborock Qrevo S has similar features to much more expensive models.
Underneath there's a standard layout: dual microfibre mops, a side sweeper brush and a single brush bar.
Two 4-litre tanks are in the docking station: one for clean water and one for dirty water.
There's a bin inside the robot, but you'll only need to access this to clean out the filter.
Recommended

Verdict

With a lot of the same features that appear in Roborock’s high-end vacuum cleaners, the Roborock Qrevo S is excellent value.

It can mop and lift its mop pads for carpet; it uses its camera to avoid obstacles; and its app is brilliant. Compared to the higher-end robots, the Qrevo S loses out on the ability to use detergent, doesn’t mop with warm water, and its edge and carpet performance is a little off the pace. For those with mostly hard floors, this vacuum cleaner is brilliant value and capable of cleaning very well.

Pros

  • Excellent value
  • Mops brilliant
  • Excellent navigation and obstacle avoidance

Cons

  • Edge performance could be better

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a robot vacuum cleane and mop, which comes with a self-empty and self-clean docking station.
  • MoppingDual spinning microfibre cloths help agitate and remove dirt.
  • Battery lifeRuns for up to 120 minutes on a full charge.

Introduction

What is an entry-level robot vacuum cleaner today? The Roborock Qrevo S might fall under the company’s entry-level range, but the range of is on par with much more expensive models, with a self-empty and self-clean station, AI object avoidance, and automatic mop lifting. In fact, you get a whole range of features and power that would definitely appear on high-end robots.

The main difference comes down to suction power and edge cleaning, with the Roborock Qrevo S falling behind the best robots in the business. However, given the exceptional low price, this robot remains a brilliant choice.

Design and Features

  • Self-empty and self-clean station
  • Dual microfibre mopping pads
  • Smart object avoidance

Unboxing the Roborock Qrevo S, it’s clear that this isn’t just a standard mid-range robot vacuum cleaner and comes with all of the added frills that you might expect on a more expensive model.

The obvious stand-out feature is the self-clean and self-empty docking station. As with similar robots, such as the Eufy X10 Pro Omni, the dock is quite large and tall (521x487x340mm), as it takes two 4-litre tanks: one for clean water (for washing and filling the robot’s 80ml tank) and one for dirty water. Both are clearly marked, and pull out easily for refilling or emptying.

Roborock Qrevo S water tanks
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s no option to add detergent into the mix, as you can do with the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra or the Eufy Omni S1 Pro, and the Qrevo S is a water-only mopping machine, using cold water.

The dock also takes large 3-litre dust bags, which are large enough to hold dirt for up to seven weeks, after which they can be removed and dumped.

Roborock Qrevo S dock bin bag
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a small bin inside the robot, which you won’t need to manually empty, although it is worth cleaning it out once a month and cleaning its filter.

Roborock Qrevo S bin
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Measuring 350x353x97mm, the circular Roborock Qrevo S has a similar footprint to most of the competition. It isn’t quite as tall as many robots; I found that this model could easily get underneath my corner sofa, whereas many other robots I’ve reviewed either can’t get under or get trapped underneath.

On the front of the robot there are two buttons: one to start a clean and one to send the robot back to the dock. Realistically, that’s all the manual control you need, with finer control taken care of with the app.

Roborock Qrevo S cleaning
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Flip the Roborock Qrevo S over, and the layout is quite familiar: there’s a single side brush for getting dirt out from the edge, dual microfibre cloths for mopping, and a single rubber brush bar, which Roborock says is designed to reduce (but not stop) hair tangling.

Roborock Qrevo S underneath
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The mopping pads can lift 10mm off the ground when carpet is detected, which is enough to deal with most shortpile carpet. If you’ve got deeper carpets, then the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI+ may be a better choice: this can lift its mopping pads for shortpile carpet or detach them for thicker carpets.

Unlike the recent S8 MaxV Ultra, this robot can’t lift its brush bar off the floor to prevent marking a freshly mopped floor.

Fine control over the Roborock Qrevo S is via the Roborock app, which is home to all of the company’s other robots. That’s good, as you get the same (well similar) premium experience for the Qrevo S as you would if you’d bought the range-topping S8 MaxV Ultra.

Once the robot has been added, it needs to perform a quick mapping run. Thanks to the LiDAR dome on top, mapping is very quick to do, and takes just a few minutes. Multiple maps can be stored, although the Qrevo S does have to be carried between floors.

Once the map has been created, I could configure the rooms the way I wanted them, plus set no-go and no-mop zones. This robot also supports furniture placement, where you can add common furniture, such as beds, tables and sofas, to the map.

Roborock Qrevo S map control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s more useful than it sounds, as each item of furniture can be selected as a cleaning zone. That makes vacuuming up after a meal easy, as I could just select the table and set the robot off to clean.

Otherwise, the Roborock Qrevo S can be set to clean everywhere on the map, specific rooms, or zones that you mark on the map.

For these cleaning tasks, there’s an option to vacuum and mop at the same time, mop only or vacuum only, and I could choose the mop intensity, vacuum power and if I wanted to – one or two passes.

Roborock Qrevo S app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Routines let you set up common tasks, such as cleaning around the table after a meal, or vacuuming first and then mopping later. They’re handy shortcuts if you’ve got specific jobs that you’d otherwise have to spend time manually configuring each time.

Roborock Qrevo S power and schedules
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

More in-depth settings let me set how often the mopping pad should be washed and cleaned. Note that this robot can’t detect how dirty its pads are, and return on-demand. There’s also an option to turn on Reactive Obstacle Avoidance, which uses the front camera to spot and avoid common problems, such as pet mess.

Roborock Qrevo S extra settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This camera can’t be used to spot stains and focus on that area, which is something that the S8 MaxV Ultra can do.

Roborock Qrevo S front
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once the Roborock Qrevo S has completed its task it returns to its dock and empties its bin, then cleans its mopping pads with fresh water before using warm air to dry them.

Performance

  • Excellent mopping
  • Edge and carpet performance could be better
  • Neat and careful navigation

Using my standard jobs I set the Roborock Qrevo S a series of tasks, starting with the carpet test, which has flour added to it. With the robot set to two cleaning passes, the results were good, but the 7000Pa suction power falls behind the best in the business, and there was still quite a bit of mess left behind.

Left ImageRight Image

After running another cleaning run, the results were better, but there were still traces of dust left behind. For standard spills, the Roborock Qrevo S does well, but if you want deep cleaning, a robot with more power, such as the S8 MaxV Ultra, is better.

Roborock Qrevo S carpet clean after two passes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On my hard floors, the dust was picked up flawlessly with the robot set to run two cleaning passes. Not a trace of dust was left behind.

Left ImageRight Image

Next, I sprinkled flour up to the kitchen’s plinth. Here, the Roborock Qrevo S struggled to get in, leaving a clear line behind after two cleaning passes. The S8 MaxV Ultra, with its pop-out mop and side brush, did better, as did the Eufy X10 Pro Omni, which can swivel its back around to get its mopping pads up to the edge.

Left ImageRight Image

To see how well the Roborock Qrevo S coped with hair, I added strands of human to the floor and let it pick them up. Turning the robot over, I could see all of the hair wrapped around the roller, and I had to untangle it. The S8 MaxV Ultra, with its dual contra-rotating brushes, does a better job with hair and didn’t get any tangled.

Left ImageRight Image

To test mopping performance, I added some stains to my hard floor and let them dry, and then gave the Roborock Qrevo S two passes over the mess. My dried-on coffee stain was removed with ease.

Left ImageRight Image

I had the same success with the dried-on red wine stains, which the Roborock Qrevo S dealt with easily.

Left ImageRight Image

Next came my tougher dried-on ketchup test. Here, two passes removed almost all of the mess, but there was a stubborn sticky bit that got left behind, which I had to tackle manually.

Left ImageRight Image

Finally, I had my mud stain, where I used a teaspoon of soil mixed with a teaspoon of water, and then rubbed into the floor. This then contains a stain that needs to be mopped and smaller particles that need to be vacuumed. After two passes, the stain was still highly visible; after four passes it was better, with just the outline of the mess. I had to use a manual hard floor cleaner in the end.

Roborock Qrevo S mud clean two passes

I measured the robot at 58dB, making it relatively quiet as far as robot vacuum cleaners go.

Battery life, from the 5200mAh battery, is quoted at 120-minutes, based on the lowest vacuum power setting. In real use, the vacuum cleaner could managed two passes of the Trusted Reviews Home Technology lab (similar in size to the ground floor of an average home), with power left to tackle some spot cleaning jobs.

I found navigation to be excellent. Having left down some traps, including shoes, cables and some fake pet mess, the Roborock Qrevo S managed to avoid them all.

Should you buy it?

You’ve mostly got hard floors

A brilliant robot vacuum cleaner for hard floors, this robot vacuum cleaner mops and vacuums well, and it’s excellent value.

You want more suction power

If you’ve got carpets and really want them deep cleaned, then the Eufy X10 Omni Pro power will be a better choice.

Final Thoughts

The Eufy X10 Omni Pro is a more powerful robot vacuum cleaner that handles hair better and it has better edge performance; step up to the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and you get detergent-based cleaning, brilliant edge and corner cleaning and more powerful vacuuming.

What these vacuum cleaners both have in common is that they’re a lot more expensive than the Roborock Qrevo S, which is staggeringly good value. Sure edge and carpet performance could be better, but if you’ve mostly got hard floors and want a good value robot that does a good job for the majority of your space, then this one is hard to beat. For other alternatives, check out my guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period

We test for at least a week

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

Can the Roborock Qrevo S use detergent for mopping?

No, its mopping system uses cold water only, dispensed from the cleaning station’s tank.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (high)
Roborock Qrevo S
58 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Bin capacity
Filters
Run time
Brushes
Mop Option
Remote Control
Smart assistants
Roborock Qrevo S
£519
roborock
350 x 353 x 97 INCHES
B0D2D6C49Z
2024
12/09/2024
Roborock Qrevo S
Robot vacuum and mop
3 litres
1 (washable)
180 mins min
1x brush bar, 1x side sweeper
Dual microfibre mops
Yes
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

