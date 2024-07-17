Verdict

The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is impressive sounding radio in a compact form with great retro looks. The small tweaks across the board have made for a better radio than the original

Pros Cute looks

Smooth but lively sound

Built-in alarm

Compact size

Long battery life Cons Arguably expensive for its feature set

Lacks bass output

Key Features Bluetooth streaming Connect a mobile device to stream directly to the radio

Presets 10 for DAB and 10 for FM

Built-in alarm Alarm with snooze function

Introduction

The Revival Petite was, according to Roberts Radio, one of its most popular models. So you’d imagine with the Revival Petite 2 it’s hoping it receives a similar reception…

The original Revival was well-regarded for its aesthetics and audio and my first thought was there’s not much to improve upon. Still, Roberts has nonetheless sought out upgrades that include enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in alarm function and a telescopic antenna for a more consistent signal.

Do these changes add up to a better radio? Let’s find out.

Design

Retro aesthetics

Built-in telescopic antennae

USB-C input

Visually Roberts Radio hasn’t done much, if anything, to change the aesthetic for the Revival Petite 2. If you put the sequel and the original side by side you’d think they’re identical.

But small changes have been made, most obvious around the rear. There’s a telescopic antenna mounted to the back for a more stable reception, replacing the optional one of the previous model. Charging is now via USB-C rather than the outdated micro-USB input.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A little weight has been trimmed off (430g versus 436g), and holding both radios in hand, I can barely tell the difference. But the new model retains the same level of robustness – it feels like it could take a few knocks – and it’s small enough to be easily ferried here and there in one hand.

Controls are on the front feature a nice, clicky rotary dial in the centre, surrounded by power, volume and the mode button where you can switch between DAB+, FM, and Bluetooth modes.

The OLED screen offers good viewing angles but to read the text you need to be up and close and personal due to its size. Brightness can be adjusted up to ten steps in the menus.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The radio is sold in an array of appealing colours: duck egg, pink, blue, orange, cream, yellow, and black; and along with the 50’s retro aesthetics the Revival Petite 2 is one of the standout stylish radios available. It’s a cute looking effort.

The review of the original featured a gripe in that the travel pouch wasn’t included but I find myself less bothered by that. The radio feels tough and durable enough to survive some scrapes but the option of a bag is understandable for those who don’t want to spill liquids on it (there’s no IP rating stated).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

New alarm feature

10 DAB presets, 10 FM

20 hours of battery

The Revival Petite 2 supports DAB, DAB+ and FM radio, as you’d expect, and like an increasing amount of new radios it makes space for Bluetooth (AAC codec), so you have the option of streaming straight from a mobile device.

Like with other radios you can scan for stations, prune them, and adjust the DRC (Dynamic Range Compression) which picks up on quieter sounds, though I have to say with the last feature I’ve not heard a difference with it on or off.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Turn on the device, click the button that looks like dial (or, in my opinion, a lemon), and you can swap through the different modes. Unlike the original, the Revival Petite 2 doesn’t have an Aux mode but that doesn’t mean you can’t listen to a pair of headphones – just plug a pair in and the radio automatically switches, which is far more sensible and convenient.

Roberts says there are twenty presets (10 for DAB and 10 for FM) and you can both save and recall presets through a long press on the main dial that offers access to the menus.

The menus have slightly more depth and features than the older model in the way of customisation (such as time mode (12H or 24H)), and new alarm features. With the alarm, you can set the time and the mode (FM radio or buzzer).

Set the alarm and it’ll continue to buzz or play audio until you set it to snooze or cancel it completely. It’s very easy and straightforward to set up, and once the parameters are locked in, a long press on the button that looks like a dial with a bell underneath turns it on or off.

Roberts also says that the telescopic antenna offers a more stable connection. However, using both the original and the new model, I can’t say I’ve not noticed a difference in reception. Houses in shaky signal areas may benefit from it though.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life is 20 hours, and the radio is charged through USB-C (an upgrade over the old micro-USB standard used before). With its compact size, you could take it on your travels, and a built-in battery means no AA or AAA batteries. In terms of the environment that has to be seen as a plus.

A neat little feature is that when the radio is both off and charging, a hold on the rotary dial acts as a shortcut straight to the alarm function for changing settings.

Sound Quality

Smooth, clear midrange

Lacks bass

Lively sound at high volumes

At first listen it’s deceptively hard to tell the difference between the original and Revival Petite 2. I think the difference lies between the Petite 2 being slightly smoother and the original perhaps crisper in tone.

A longer listen reveals a few more variances. The Revival Petite 2 is clearer and more detailed – the top end of the frequency range has more detail and sharpness. The midrange is clearer, and this aspect is more obvious once you lock on to people’s voices. Vocals are afforded more detail and clarity, the midrange flows better and with more confidence.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The focus, as always with radios, is on voices; and here the smooth reproduction of what’s said avoids any sibilance or undue harshness. Whatever you’re listening to, the Revival Pettie 2 is a smooth communicator.

Pump the volume up and the Roberts is even more engaging – a little more lively and a big sound to boot without inducing distortion, impressive for a radio of its size.

It’s with the Bluetooth signal that I hear the biggest differences between new and old Revival Petite. A play of Hot Chip’s Huarache Lights and there’s better integration between the midrange and bass, which again helps music feel a smidge more fluid and expressive. It picks up on more detail and brings a welcome sense of energy to proceedings. There are times where the original comes across as a little less vigorous.

What you can’t get past is the lack of bass. There’s little depth, not much power, and absolutely no punch.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If, perhaps, you want to plug in a pair of headphones, it won’t change the signature of the sound much, though this is dependent on the headphones used.

A Meze 99 Classics converted some of its strengths into weaknesses, such as the focus on voices at the expense of other elements. There’s also a slight distortion the higher the volume scales up with the Meze but not with a Beyerdynamic DT 770, which sounded perfectly fine.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a portable, compact radio for less than £100 Great retro looks in a small form with a sound that’s more energetic and lively than you’d expect, given its size Buy Now You’re upgrading from the original The new features are welcome, as are the slight improvements in audio, but I wouldn’t describe them as substantial

Final Thoughts Like the best Hollywood sequels, the Roberts Revival Petite 2 gives you more of the same but with slight tweaks to make it more enjoyable. The sound is a little better, there’s the welcome addition of a built-in alarm, plus the build quality and aesthetics are excellent. Visually, you’d love to have this radio on your bedside table. The Roberts Revival Petite 2 can be used outdoors but doesn’t have an IP rating. The Pure Woodland is a bigger model, but has an IP rating and a richer bass performance for only £20 more at the time of review. If you have the older model, perhaps wait for a discount as despite the new features they’re not substantial enough to slam down another £100. If you have an old, creaky radio and are looking to switch, the Revival Petite 2 is a quality buy, offering one of the best audio performances I’ve heard at this price. Trusted Score

How we test We test every radio we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested across several weeks Tested with real world use

FAQs How many presets does the Roberts Revival Petite 2 have? There are 10 presets for DAB stations, and 10 for FM.