Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera Review

A neat upgrade but it lacks a few advanced features

By David Ludlow August 26th 2024 9:00am
With the large motorised base, this camera offers motorised pan and tilt.
This camera is powered by USB-C.
There's a physical privacy shutter available that turns the camera off and blocks the lens.
Verdict

The integrated motorised base lets the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera see more of a room, with manual controls to adjust its point of view. That’s useful to a point, but it’s a shame that the camera can’t do advanced things, such as automatically track motion. As it stands, for the most part, this camera operates in the same way to the fixed Ring Indoor Cam, which is a lot cheaper. If you really want the motorised base, then the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is easy to set up, integrates well with other Ring products, and shoots good-enough Full HD video.

Pros

  • Good value
  • Pan-and-tilt lets you see more
  • Decent image quality

Cons

  • Can’t track subjects
  • Expensive cloud subscription for one device

Key Features

  • TypeThis is an indoor wired security camera with powered pan-and-tilt.
  • ConnectionConnects via Wi-Fi.

Introduction

Ring has sold a Pan-Tilt Mount for the Stick Up Cam for a while, but the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is the company’s first integrated camera with pan and tilt.

Effectively, an Indoor Camera with a motorised base, the new camera is great value and shoots more than good enough video, but it’s a little light on features that make the most of the pan and tilt option.

Design and Installation

  • Wall or bookshelf mounted
  • Privacy shutter
  • USB powered

There’s not much difference between the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) and the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera, bar the latter having a chunkier base and being mounted on a stick. This new camera is powered by USB-C, with the connector on the back.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera code
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At its simplest, the camera can be placed on a bookshelf. Just make sure that there’s enough room behind it. As the entire camera moves for vertical adjustment, it can roll back, hit a book and push itself over. There’s no problem with horizontal adjustment, as the camera rotates on its base.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera cameras
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you prefer, there’s a wall mount in the box, which sits the camera far enough forward that it can’t hit the wall behind.

As with the Indoor Cam, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera has a physical privacy shutter on the front that can be turned to block off the camera’s view. It’s a nice-to-have feature, but you need to remember to unlock the cover before you leave the home, as you’ll otherwise miss everything.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera privacy
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

  • Integrates with Ring Protect and the Ring Alarm
  • Smart Alerts warn you of people only
  • Pan and tilt with home position

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is controlled in the Ring app, the same as the company’s other products. Tap its thumbnail, and you dive into the live view section, which looks similar to that of the other cameras, including activating the siren and operating the useful two-way chat.

The main difference is that there’s a pan-and-tilt control option that let me operate the motorised base. The camera itself has a decent 143-degree field of view, but there’s 360-degree coverage from the pan option, and 169-degree coverage via tilt. Effectively, I could look anywhere in a room with the controls.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera app pan and tilt
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This camera let me set a home location. As soon as a live view session is closed, the camera switches back to its default position. That’s useful, as it means that activity zones can be set, accurately covering the area that you want.

It’s a shame that there’s nothing more advanced, and no tracking. With the Eufy Indoor Cam S350, once motion has been detected, the camera can be set to track that motion through a room, capturing more of an event.

With the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera as soon as someone (or a pet) walks out of the field of view, the footage ends, even if the camera would technically be capable of following the movement.

Motion detection options are the same here as for other cameras, and include setting activity zones, motion sensitivity and, with a Ring Protect plan, a people-only detection mode. That latter is useful if you want to cut down on alerts and don’t want notifications when a pet walks past.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera app settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You’ll also need a Ring Protect plan if you want to save footage to the cloud. It’s relatively expensive to cover one camera, at £4.99 a month (£49.99 a year). That gets you 30 days of cloud history. If you’ve got multiple products and a Ring Alarm, the Ring Protect Plus is just £8 a month (£80 a year) for unlimited cameras.

As with other Ring cameras, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera integrates nicely with the Ring Alarm, and can be turned on and off based on the alarm’s mode. With this integration, I didn’t feel I needed to use the privacy shield.

Old footage is available from the live view using the scrollable timeline below, which can also be filtered by day and event type. There’s also an event section in the app that shows events filterable by device, date and type, with thumbnails for each. Any clip can be downloaded and saved to the device.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera app live view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s support for Amazon Alexa, with the camera able to stream its feed to a compatible smart display. There’s no option to control pan and tilt with this mode, though.

Video Quality

  • Basic night vision quality
  • Good daylight sample
  • Struggles if pointed at a window

With a 143-degree field of view, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera manages to capture a lot of a room when in its fixed position. That makes placement fairly easy, with the added bonus that pan-and-tilt let me look around a room manually.

Similar to other Ring cameras, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera struggled with overexposure when pointed towards a light-filled window. Moving the camera so that it pointed away from my office doors improved things.

With its Full HD resolution, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera isn’t the sharpest camera that I’ve reviewed, but its daylight footage is more than good enough. I found that the image was generally sharp, detailed and well exposed, making it easy to see what’s going on.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera day sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At night, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera turns on its IR lights to shoot in black and white. Technically the camera is capable of shooting colour night vision, but with little ambient light available inside at night, I wasn’t that impressed with the results.

Night footage does tend to look quite soft and there’s less detail going on. However, I could see what was happening and didn’t struggle to find a frame or two that showed someone’s face in sharp enough detail.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera night sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want to see more of what’s going on

Manual control over pan and tilt let you adjust the view to see all of a room.

Buy Now

You just want a security camera

Without automatic tracking, most people will find the standard Indoor Cam a better choice.

Final Thoughts

To a degree, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera gives additional flexibility, with pan and tilt letting me look around the room and see more of what was going on.

While on holiday, it was a useful way of looking where the cats where. However, the lack of tracking means that in most cases, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera operates identically to the fixed Ring Indoor Cam, which is a lot cheaper. For most people, then, the standard version is currently a better choice. If you want something different, my guide to the best indoor cameras can help.

Trusted Score
FAQs

Can the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera track movement?

No, currently pan and tilt is only available via the manual controls.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

