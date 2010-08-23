Trending:

Ricoh GXR - Test Shots – Detail And Lens Performance Review

”A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages. In some cases, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it to show the overall image quality. Some other pictures may be clicked to view the original full-size image.”


—-


Here’s the usual detail test shot of the West Window of Exeter Cathedral, for you to compare with other cameras. See below for a full res crop, or click to see the whole picture. File size 2MB.


—-


As you can see the autofocus has messed this one up badly. I’ll try and get a better test shot tomorrow, weather permitting.


—-


The 28-300mm P10 lens unit produces severe barrel distortion at wide angle.


—-


Centre sharpness isn’t bad in this shot, but no better than a 10MP compact.


—-


Corner blurring and bad chromatic aberration at the corners of the frame.


—-

