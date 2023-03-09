Verdict

It might not be able to compete with the big boys when it comes to super close shaving, but the Remington F6 Style Series Aqua Foil Shaver F6000 doesn’t need to. Costing less than £50, it’s a great mid-range device that offers decent performance all wrapped up in a super handy, travel-friendly package.

Pros Great value

Decent shave

USB charging Cons Trimmer didn’t work very well

Wide head

Availability UK RRP: £109.99

Key Features Battery life After a 90-minute charge (via USB), the shaver will last for up to one hour.

Type This is a wet and dry electric razor.

Introduction

Despite its £109.99 RRP, the Remington F6 Style Series Aqua Foil Shaver F6000 (let’s just call it the F6 Style Series for the sake of ease) can be picked up at some online retailers for less than £50.

Let’s face it, it’s not easy to find a decent, well-performing foil shaver at that price. Especially when it has a 100% waterproof design, USB charging and a pop-up trimmer for more precise follicle sculpting.

Design and features

Largely uninspiring design

Pivoting head offers comfortable shaves

Waterproof for wet or dry shaves

Can be charged via USB

Despite its relatively low price, the Remington F6 Style Series’ waterproof casing feels sleek, compact and pretty premium. And at 203g, it’s also a decent weight for a shaver of this size – not too heavy to prove uncomfortable when using for longer periods, and not too light that it feels cheap in hand. The shaver’s head pivots to follow the contours of your face thanks to independent dual flexing foils, and it also features a lock so it doesn’t turn on while on the go.

There’s a pop-up trimmer on the side, which springs out quickly and locks neatly back into place when you don’t need it.

Most shavers ship with a proprietary charger, but the F6 Style Series can be charged via USB, which makes it a lot easier to charge, particularly when travelling. It’s a refreshing change from the bog-standard two-pin plug that most shavers are bundled with these days!

Aside from this, the F6 Style Series comes with a stubble guard attachment, cleaning brush and travel pouch in the box.

Performance

Easy to use and clean

Unnecessarily large foil head

ControlCut cutting technology for a closer shave

Great one-hour battery life

So what about the F6 Style Series’ performance? Well, it’s decent on many levels but, as you’d expect from a sub-£50 shaver, it’s not going to blow your mind.

One of the best things about this shaver is how easy it is to use and clean. Tap the power button and away you go. Once you’ve finished shaving, simply run the F6 under the tap and most of the stubble will be cleaned away.

I found the F6 Style Series’ pivoting foil head a little too wide, making it tricky to get into any nooks and crannies such as under the ears or around my mouth. The wide head also makes it harder to avoid longer facial hair such as a moustache.

The F6 Style Series shaver also has something Remington refers to as ControlCut technology – a blade arrangement that supposedly “combines a micro comb with an intercept trimmer to tackle even the lowest-lying hairs, for the cleanest of shaves”.

I found that, while this might be the case, it will take more than one swipe across the face to achieve it, which is more likely to result in irritation. Even then, it’s nowhere near the closeness you’d expect from the likes of more premium electric shavers such as the Philips Series 9000 Prestige, the Braun S9 Pro or the Panasonic Series 900+ (although, yes, there is the argument that they cost a lot more).

One thing I don’t like is the shaver’s pop-up precision trimmer, as it didn’t work very well for me, failing to trim some hairs down to short lengths, or missing long hairs completely.

What it lacks in close shaving, the F6 Style Series makes up for in battery performance. Not only does it offer super convenient USB charging, but once fully juiced (taking just 90 minutes) it’ll give you just over an hour of continuous shaving, which is nothing short of brilliant.

Should you buy it? You’re looking for a travel-friendly, mid-range shaver that does a decent job. You want a really close shave that takes no time at all.

Final Thoughts Remington’s F6 Style Series is a great value electric foil shaver that has superb battery life, easy cleaning and – thanks to USB charging compatibility – a travel-friendly design. However, if it’s a super close shave you’re looking for, it might be better to fork out a little extra for something such as the Braun Series 7 or Philips Series 7000 (both of which cost around £130). Trusted Score

How we test We test every electric shaver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main electric shaver for the review period Used on a variety of stubble lengths to test closeness of shave

FAQs Is the Remington F6 Style Series Aqua Foil Shaver F6000 waterproof? Yes, it can be used both wet and dry. How long does the Remington F6 Style Series Aqua Foil Shaver F6000’s battery last for? The battery lasts for up to an hour.