With the 9S Pro, RedMagic takes the fastest gaming handset around and makes it even faster. It’s easily one of the best gaming handsets around, but aside from a small speed boost, it’s essentially the same as its predecessor.

Pros Incredibly fast performance

Massive battery

Brilliant software gaming enhancements

Console mode and PC connectivity Cons Unimpressive cameras

No IP rating

No wireless charging

Key Features Souped-up Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip The RedMagic 9S Pro has a special overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 called the Leading Version. It outperforms pretty much every other phone on the Android market.

Active cooling and built-in triggers To keep this supercharged chip cool there’s a built-in fan with RGB lighting. There are also haptic triggers that give you an edge in FPS titles.

Massive battery With a 6500mAh cell onboard, this phone will keep you gaming for longer than most. It charges quickly, too, with an included 80W wall adapter.

Introduction

RedMagic is back with a refreshed version of its gaming powerhouse, the RedMagic 9 Pro. This new model has a very similar outward appearance, but it has a souped-up chip inside. It seems the brand is laser-focused on retaining its spot as the fastest Android gaming device money can buy.

With prices starting from just £579 / $649, it’s a very affordable way to get your hands on such a powerful handset. Of course, there are tradeoffs compared to a typical flagship; there’s no wireless charging, and the cameras won’t compare to some of the competition, for example.

That said, the gaming experience is guaranteed to be top-notch, is that enough to make it a compelling daily driver? After slipping it into my pocket for the week, here’s what I found out.

Design

164 x 76.4 x 8.9mm, 229g

Aluminium frame, glass back

Active cooling fan and RGB accents

The RedMagic 9S Pro has identical dimensions to the 9 Pro, and at a glance, you might have trouble telling them apart. The giveaways are the illuminated 9S logo on the rear, as well as the introduction of two new finishes.

I have the “Sleet” version in for testing, and that means black in RedMagic’s world. It has been jazzed up a bit compared to the black version of the 9 Pro, and now has etched diagonal lines running across the rear panel.

It creates a futuristic-looking patchwork pattern, and it reminds me of the grooves in a vinyl record. It actually sounds a little like one when you rub your fingers across it, too. The other new finish is Frost, which has a more subtle matte white finish.

The semi-transparent Cyclone and Snowfall options are available this time around too, but only if you opt for 16GB of RAM. They look almost identical to the previous model, just with a “9S” logo added, but they’re still my favourite-looking options.

After experimenting with endless different shapes for its devices, RedMagic seems to have settled on this boxy sharp-cornered design, and it hasn’t changed much since the RedMagic 8 Pro. Personally, I love the way it looks, and the fact that it works seamlessly with clamp controllers like the GameSir X2 Pro is an added benefit.

Just as we saw with the last model, there’s no camera bump whatsoever, and the lenses are all neatly nestled under the rear glass panel. It’s a very rare sight in 2024, and it’s sure to please those who can’t stand their phone rocking about when placed on a desk.

Elsewhere, the layout is unchanged. You still get the same illuminated capacitive-touch triggers, knurled red gaming mode slider, active cooling vents and a 3.5mm headphone socket.

The same transparent acrylic protective case is included in the box, too, and that’s something I’d love to see improved. This case scuffs incredibly easily, it feels as if just breathing near it could cause another mark. On the plus side, it’s better than nothing, and RedMagic has plenty of nicer case options available.

There’s no IP rating for this phone, but that’s not surprising, given that it has vents for the fan to pull air through. You’ll need to be very careful if you pull out this phone during a rain storm.

Screen

6.8-inch 120Hz 1116×2480 OLED

Fully flat-screen, Gorilla Glass 5

1600 nits peak brightness

The RedMagic 9S Pro features an uninterrupted display with an under-display selfie camera for a true full-screen gaming experience. The specs are identical to the last generation, so there aren’t too many surprises here, but it impressed me last time, and it’s just as impressive today.

It’s a BOE Q9+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and it looks excellent in use. Having just tested the Galaxy Z Fold 6, I was shocked by how well the under-display camera is hidden. It’s almost impossible to spot while the display is active, and Samsung’s effort looks awful by comparison.

The screen has a resolution of 1116×2480 pixels, which isn’t the highest around, but it’s great for gaming. A more modest resolution means that the GPU doesn’t have to work quite as hard and frame rates can remain at their highest. It’s still sharp enough that small text is easily legible, too.

The panel peaks at 1600 nits of brightness output, which isn’t the most impressive number by modern standards. That said, I found it very easy to see outdoors and was rarely left wanting for any additional luminance.

HDR support could be improved; there’s no HDR10+ certification or Dolby Vision, so a lot of apps won’t give you proper HDR playback. It works well with YouTube, though.

Where this panel really shines is its responsiveness. It has a maximum touch sampling rate of 2000Hz, which is the highest I’ve ever come across. Meanwhile, rivals like the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition max out at just 720Hz. How much difference you’ll notice in practice is debatable, but subjectively, it feels extremely responsive.

Cameras

50MP main camera (1/1.5-inch sensor)

50MP ultrawide (1/2.76-inch)

2MP macro camera

16MP under-display selfie camera

The camera system is unchanged from the last model, so don’t expect anything too impressive. However, the 50MP ultrawide is a lot better than the 8MP unit found on older RedMagic devices (8 Pro and earlier) and the main camera still does a decent job.

It’s never going to be the device of choice for keen photographers, but it performs well enough to take some decent Instagram snaps. It’s best in the daylight, but I was pleasantly surprised by the low-light performance, too.

The main camera takes the best photos and captures the most detail in all lighting conditions, but the ultrawide is a decent showing, too. The 2MP macro camera is present, as usual, but it’s pretty useless and it’s hidden deep in the camera settings, so you might not ever notice it.

The under-display selfie camera is as woeful as ever. The live preview looks as if there’s Vaseline smeared all over the lens, and the resulting pictures have to be sharpened so much that you almost look like a cartoon. It’s very unflattering.

On the plus side, as I mentioned earlier, this lens is almost invisible when the screen is in use, so if you don’t take many selfies, it could be a worthy tradeoff. It’s good enough for video calls, but at the same time, it’s not going to impress anyone on the other end of the line.

The RedMagic 9S Pro can shoot video at up to 8K@30fps on the main camera, but the stabilisation is very poor at this resolution. Switching down to 4K or 1080p yields much better results. The selfie camera maxes out at 1080p@30fps, and it doesn’t appear to have any stabilisation, it’s best avoided for videos.

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version

12GB / 16GB RAM, 156GB / 512GB storage

Dual stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack

This phone is designed from the ground up to be the fastest on the market, and unsurprisingly, it shoots right to the top of our benchmark charts.

In practice, you’re unlikely to notice the difference between the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Leading Version. Yeah, it’s faster, but we’re only talking a few frames per second. You’d really have to be pushing the limits of this chipset to see a benefit.

What you are more likely to notice, though, is the sustained performance. There are plenty of flagship phones with the 8 Gen 3 onboard, but they’re very limited by their thermals. The RedMagic 9S Pro, on the other hand, can perform at the top level for as long as you like, while the active cooling fan works to keep temperatures in check.

That said, you should still expect this phone to get pretty toasty when you’re playing a demanding title, especially if you enable one of the high-performance modes. Using a case or controller alleviates the issue, otherwise, you’ll find that the aluminium frame gets uncomfortably warm during long sessions.

Outside of gaming, the phone feels just as quick. UI animations are rapid and snappy and apps open in a flash. I struggled to find anything that would make this phone skip a beat.

RedMagic’s extensive gaming features are another highlight. For the most part, they’re the same that we’ve seen on previous devices, but the brand keeps adding new features with every release. I think it’s safe to say it’s the most comprehensive suite of gaming tools on any mobile.

You’ll find features that can assist with almost any genre of game, there’s even a new feature that helps with deck-building card games. To be honest, that one was a little over my head, but the AI-powered auto-shooting function for FPS games was easier to understand – and honestly, it felt like cheating.

Another recent addition allows you to force games to change aspect ratio, and it comes in very handy. You can play games designed for landscape orientation in portrait, and vice versa. Some games react better than others, but when it works, it’s awesome.

The speakers appear to be the same as the 9 Pro, too, but that’s not a bad thing, they’re some of the most powerful that you’ll find on any phone. Stereo separation is excellent, there’s a decent amount of bass response and they can get extremely loud.

My only complaint is that I sometimes accidentally muffle the left speaker when holding the phone in landscape orientation – but that’s because there needs to be room for the 3.5mm headphone socket. It’s a fair trade in my book.

Software

RedMagic OS 9.5 based on Android 14

Extensive gaming features

Console mode and display support

RedMagic hasn’t always had the best reputation for its software, the first few devices that I tried were filled with annoying bugs, but things have dramatically improved over the last couple of years. They’re now at the point where I can happily use one as my main device without fear of running into any glitches.

It’s a refreshingly clean install, too, with very little bloatware. It’s great to see at this price point, where many competing brands clog phones up with useless apps in an attempt to claw back some profit.

For the most part, RedMagic OS 9.5 behaves like stock Android. Everything is where you’d expect it to be, and aside from some sci-fi wallpapers and a custom font on the clock widget, everything sticks to the familiar Android look, too.

It’s only when you fire up a game, or use the slider to enter the dedicated game space, that the RedMagic 9S Pro reveals its true software capabilities. I’ve already touched on the endless game enhancement features, but the sheer breadth of options can’t be overstated. From network management to control schemes, overclocking and overlays, it’s all included.

You can even use this phone as a games console if you hook it up to a TV with a USB-C to HDMI adapter. It has its own separate operating system for this functionality, a bit like Samsung DEX, but it’s all focused on gaming.

Another feature I love is the ability to control your phone from a Windows PC. You can connect either wirelessly or over USB and use your keyboard and mouse to control everything on your phone. It’s clearly geared towards gaming, but I found it just as handy for productivity.

Battery Life

6500 mAh battery

80W wired charging

Charger included

The RedMagic 9S Pro has one of the largest battery packs of any modern phone, with a gigantic 6500mAh capacity. I was amazed by how long the 9 Pro could last on a charge, and the 9S Pro is just as impressive.

As always, the actual battery life will vary depending on what you’re doing, but I was able to manage two days on a charge without even trying. Of course, if you’re hammering away at Genshin Impact on max settings for hours at a time, you can expect it to drain faster. It’ll still outlast the vast majority of phones, though.

Charging is very quick, too. There’s an 80W wall adapter included in the box and it can take you from fully discharged to 100% in under 45 minutes. Meanwhile, a 50% charge will only take about 15 minutes.

There’s no wireless charging, but that’s nothing unusual in this price bracket. As much as I’d love to see it, it’s an understandable omission.

Should you buy it? You want the fastest Android phone on the market Simply put, if you’re looking for the fastest gaming phone, this is it. The fact that it’s great value only sweetens the deal. Buy Now You love taking selfies As impressive as the under-display camera tech is, the resulting photos still look pretty awful. If you’re an avid selfie snapper, this one’s not for you.

Final Thoughts The RedMagic 9S Pro is the fastest gaming phone money can buy. Active cooling ensures that its sustained performance is unmatched, while a suite of useful gaming features, a gigantic battery and haptic triggers serve to make the gaming experience even better. Aside from a souped-up chipset, this phone is essentially the same as its predecessor. There’s not really any reason for existing RedMagic 9 Pro users to upgrade. However, if you were thinking of picking up the last model, opting for this one basically gets you a free mid-generation speed boost. It’s not perfect; the cameras aren’t going to impress much, and that’s especially true for the selfie camera. But, if you’re not too bothered about cameras or AI party tricks, this is a great buy. With a reasonable price tag of just £579 / $649, nothing comes close to matching the price-performance ratio. Trusted Score

FAQs Is the RedMagic 9S Pro waterproof? No, the RedMagic 9S Pro needs ventilation for its cooling fan, so there’s no IP Rating. You’ll need to be careful when it’s wet out. Does the RedMagic 9S Pro have a headphone socket? Yes, there’s still a headphone socket, so it’s easy to use your favourite set of IEMs or a gaming headset.

