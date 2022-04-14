Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation

Verdict

The Razer Kaira Pro is a decent choice for those looking for an all-rounder headset for the PlayStation. Yet, for just shy of £199.99, the lacklustre mic, less-than-premium plasticky finish and lack of dedicated scroll wheels may leave buyers feeling a little short-changed.

Pros Works across a wide array of devices

Surprisingly strong audio performance

Wireless via both dongle and Bluetooth

Improved mic over base model Cons Largely same headset as base Kaira

HyperSense and RGB are underwhelming

Build quality doesn’t feel premium enough

Could offer more functionality for the price

Availability UK RRP: £199.99

USA RRP: $199.99

Key Features Wireless connection for PlayStation The included dongle enables a low-latency connection to a PS4 or PS5. You can also connect wirelessly to a PC and Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth

Haptic feedback via Razer HyperSense Razer HypserSense delivers haptic-feedback vibrations to simulate in-game events, similar to how a controller will vibrate when firing a gun

Detachable microphone The HyperClear Supercardioid microphone is detachable, so you don’t have to worry about muting yourself when playing games with strangers

Introduction

The Razer Kaira Pro is a new mid-level wired headset that’s been designed specifically for the PS5.

Despite the Sony connection, it actually supports a wide range of platforms, boasting dongle connectivity to PS4, PS5, PC and the Nintendo Switch, as well as Bluetooth support for mobile.

As is the case with most headsets, Xbox-specific versions are sold separately with Microsoft’s unique headset connection methods. You can read our review of the Xbox Kaira Pro here.

The question is, can Razer’s new gaming headset justify its hefty price? And how does it compare to the vastly cheaper base offering? Read on to find out.

Design

Metal hinges are a nice upgrade over the base version’s plastic

HyperSense and RGB are nice inclusions, although feel a little insubstantial

Considering the price hike over the base model, you’d expect to get a lot more from the Kaira Pro than you do with the standard Kaira. But that extra cash barely delivers an impact on design.

Aesthetically, the plastic hinges of the base version have been replaced with slightly slicker-looking metal alternatives. The other ‘Pro’-specific inclusion is a 3.5mm jack, allowing you to connect to your chosen device in the old-fashioned wired way. Otherwise, this largely feels like the same headset, with plastic shell sharing the same colour scheme as the PS5 console.

The most disappointing feature, however, comes in the form of the Pro’s RGB lighting. Sporting the same matte black cans as its cheaper alternative, the Razer symbols etched into them now light up. But the RGB lighting here has a weak glow, paling in comparison to rival gaming headsets.

The Pro features a detachable supercardioid microphone, over the base Kaira’s regular hypercardioid unit. Vocal capture is definitely improved, offering up slightly crisper and clearer voice input – but the difference between the two isn’t night and day.

The Pro also features the gimmicky HyperSense technology, which creates vibrations to match in-game events, a bit like how a controller reacts to gunfire and the like. With the right audio source, it can add a nice layer of extra immersion, although I’m unconvinced it’s a feature you should spend extra for.

Audio and Mic

Features the same impressive 50mm drivers as the base Kaira

Microphone is detachable

The Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation sports the same Titanium 50mm drivers as the base model, so there’s no reason to go Pro purely for the audio quality.

The first thing you’ll notice on booting up a game is just how natural the audio sounds through this headset. Where many entry-level headsets can offer a sound that appears muffled and crowded, the Kaira Pro delivers an impressively wide range of spatial audio.

The underwhelming RGB in action

Using the included USB dongle on the Nintendo Switch, the Kaira Pro sings. Jumping, absorbing and floating my way around Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the charming sound effects and infectiously upbeat soundtrack prance playfully around my ears, doing an admirable job of drowning out the world around me and transporting me into Kirby’s cutesy kingdom.

When paired with my go-to audio test game, Returnal, Razer’s mid-level Kaira Pro impresses. From the relentless trickle of rain on the planet Atropos to the ear-shattering screech of its horrific inhabitants, the Kaira Pro fares admirably when paired with the PS5’s 3D Audio.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want high-quality audio for the PS5 The Razer Kaira Pro offers fantastic audio quality, while also having a PlayStation-centric design to make fans purr. You want it to work across multiple platforms At this price, there are better gaming headsets that work on a great variety of platforms.

Final Thoughts The Kaira Pro offers some decent upgrades over the base Kaira headset, but not enough to justify the price jump. At this price, you’re far better opting for Sony’s own Pulse 3D Headset. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as primary gaming headset for a week. Used with a variety of games. Tested with music playback.

FAQs Does Razer Kaira Pro work with the PS5? Yes, the Razer Kaira Pro does work with the PS5 via a wireless dongle. What is Razer HyperSense? This is a haptic technology that creates vibrations to simulate in-game experiences, a bit like how a controller vibrates when you fire a gun.