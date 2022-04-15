Razer Kaira for PlayStation

Verdict

Razer’s Kaira for PlayStation headset may not bring down the house, but it delivers as a solid all-rounder performance. Disappointingly, the permanently attached microphone makes this headset a housebound experience, while capture quality is underwhelming at this high price point.

Pros Support for both dongle and Bluetooth connections

Works with a variety of devices

Great audio performance Cons Lack of detachable mic

Middling microphone quality

Looks incredibly ‘gam3r’

Availability UK RRP: £99.99

USA RRP: $99.99

Europe RRP: €109.99

Key Features Wireless PlayStation support Thanks to the bundled adapter, the Razer Kaira can connect up to a PS4 and PS5 without the need for a cable. Bluetooth also enables support for PC and the Nintendo Switch

Built-in microphone The cardioid microphone isn’t detachable, which means you’ll always be ready to jump into a party chat in an instant

Up to 30-hour battery life Razer claims the Kaira can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, allowing you to play for multiple days without having to top it up

Introduction

The Razer Kaira is an entry-level wired headset, rocking a PlayStation-style finish and wireless connectivity to Sony’s consoles.

Costing £99.99, the Kaira is available in a white finish from multiple retailers, and comes bundled with a USB-C dongle for a low-latency wireless connection to the likes of the PS4, PS5, PC and the Nintendo Switch. Bluetooth support is included too, allowing it to connect to your mobile on the go.

But since the Kaira lacks the features of the more expensive Kaira Pro model, is it a worthwhile buy? Read on to find out.

Design

White finish looks impressively sleek, pairing well with the PS5 controller

Comfortable memory foam cups and flexible headband

White headsets can often look cheap, but Razer’s latest fares remarkably well in the flesh. Despite being made entirely of plastic and – if I’m honest, appearing pretty underwhelming in photos – this headset manages to look infinitely more premium close up.

The headset’s white headband is accented nicely by the pure black cans, with their innards sporting the same comfy mesh memory foam cushions that are commonplace across Razer headsets. The memory foam cushions do a great job of blocking out ambient noise and keeping you immersed in a game.

The Kaira feels sturdy and well made, too. Lightweight enough to be wearable, but heavy enough not to feel flimsy, the Kaira’s 331g build strike a good balance. Allowing for a satisfyingly snug fit, the headband here is also a winner. The hinges can rotate while lying flat, allowing the Kaira to easily accommodate even the largest of heads.

Want a headset that will fit even chunkier craniums? The Kaira is it.

In terms of button, Razer has gone pretty minimal. There are separate rollers for both chat and game audio, a slide toggle switch to mute the microphone, an EQ button, and a pairing button that also allows you to switch between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connections. Since switching between Bluetooth and dongle and Bluetooth pairing is activated using the same button, figuring out the right presses required to enter Bluetooth pairing mode is functional, if strangely fiddly.

Compatible with mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and PS5, the Razer Kaira works with an impressively large array of devices. There are two main methods of wireless connection: via the included dongle, or good old Bluetooth. The headset is permanently connected to the dongle, ensuring an instant connection as soon as you plug the dongle into the USB-C port of your device.

Unfortunately, the microphone isn’t detachable, which means this headset is unlikely to become your go-to lifestyle pair of cans. With the mic plugged in and the way the lengthy microphone protrudes from your face, you’re certain to look particularly dorky with the Kaira in position.

The Kaira’s pricier older sibling – the Kaira Pro – offers the same mic, but adds detachability, along with a few other stylistic features.

The batter performance is solid, if unremarkable. While the stated battery life from Razer is 15 hours, during testing I was pleasantly surprised to find that these cans regularly outperformed this figure, achieving an acceptable battery life between 15-20 hours per charge.

Audio and Mic

Detailed and impressive audio quality

The lack of a detachable mic is a big disappointment

The Razer Kaira for PlayStation is capable of natural-sounding audio. Where many entry-level headsets can offer a sound that feels muffled and crowded, the Kairia delivers an impressively wide range of spatial audio. Loading up Elden Ring, the clash of swords and groans of The Land Between’s horrific inhabitants ricochet around my head convincingly.

But it’s when paired with the Nintendo Switch via USB dongle that the Kaira really sings. As I slash, leap and backflip my way through an angel-ridden Manhattan in Bayonetta 2, I found myself fully lost in Platinum Games’ action-driven adventure.

When paired with my go-to audio test game, Ghost of Tsushima, Razer’s entry-level Kaira impresses. Ghost of Tsushima’s atmospheric landscapes gently float around the ears making their presence felt subtly between the rousing score and earnest dialogue. It’s a strong showing, although it’s one buoyed by the helping hand of PS5’s 3D audio. Still, regardless of which platform you’re playing on, you can rejig the audio to suit your experience via four EQ settings: default, amplified, bass enhancer and FPS. They’re all fairly different, doing a decent job at offering up an audio profile to suit you. If you’re not quite happy with them, however, you can also use the Razer app to create a fifth custom EQ profile.

While the headset’s audio impresses, the microphone elicits more shrugs than cheers. Where Razer promises a crystal-clear hypercardoid, the reality is a vocal performance that’s disappointingly muffled, with the same result achieved testing over both Bluetooth and wireless. It isn’t a terrible microphone by any means, doing a solid job of clearing up those who speak with low, rumbling bass tones. But ultimately, the base Kaira offers an underwhelming vocal capture. Your Zoom participants or lobby mates are unlikely to complain, but they’re equally unlikely to come away that impressed, either.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want great audio with PS5

The Razer Kaira for PlayStation offers a fantastic audio performance for the price, delivering enough detail for you to hear subtle sounds such as enemy footsteps. You want to use a headset outside:

If you want a gaming headset that doubles for on-the-go music playback, you’re best looking elsewhere – the mic here isn’t detachable and the headset sports a garish design.

Final Thoughts Razer’s Kaira may not bring down the house, but it delivers as a solid all-rounder, performing admirably across gaming, films and music alike. Disappointingly, the permanently attached microphone makes this headset a housebound experience, with the detachable version reserved for the more premium Pro model. The middling mic aside, this is a good way to enjoy decent audio quality across PlayStation, Nintendo and PC devices. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Use as primary gaming headset for a week. Tested with a variety of games. Tested music playback performance.

FAQs Does the Razer Kaira work on PS5? Yes, the Razer Kaira works on PS5 thanks to a wireless dongle. How do I connect my Razer Kaira to my PS5? Simply plug the dongle into the PS5, and then turn on the headset. It should start working straight away.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Weight Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Sensitivity Razer Kaira for PlayStation £99.99 $99.99 €109.99 Razer No 30 332 G 50 mm 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth White 20 20000 – Hz Over-ear 108 dB ›