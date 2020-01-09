Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse Review

Verdict Looking for a budget mouse with a reputation as long as your arm? Then the DeathAdder Essential is perfect. Rivals might just edge it on some features, but that name speaks a lot on its own. Pros Sturdy plastic construction

Sharp green backlighting

PixArt PAW3328 sensor works like a dream Cons Lack of programming ability does limit the mouse's overall performance

Some other mice have higher DPI sensors, which could suit some better

Key Specifications Review Price: £49.99

6400 DPI Sensor - PixArt PAW3328

1.8m Wired & Braided USB-A Cable

Two-Zone Green Backlighting

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is the company’s lasted addition to its long-running DeathAdder series of wired mice.

This time around, Razer has opted to strip things back for those folk gaming on a budget, pitting this unit against some of the market’s cheaper mice, with an RRP of £49.99.

Razer DeathAdder Essential design and build – Comfortable and weighty

The DeathAdder Essential is mostly formed of hard plastic, making it a rather comfortable mouse to use. In addition, the recessed rubber scroll wheel offsets the plastic nicely.

In reality, it’s the classic DeathAdder design brought right up to date for the mass market, especially given its price of just £49.99. There are some nicely textured finishes on the side that increase the comfort, as well as two clicky side buttons that are easily distinguishable when using the mouse, thanks to a smooth, shiny finish.

The hard plastics result in a brilliantly weighted mouse, feeling as heavy as you’d want it to be. It doesn’t feel its price; the DeathAdder Essential is certainly a sturdy mouse for the price.

Razer DeathAdder Essential performance – For gaming and daily tasks, it works a treat

The DeathAdder Essential features a 6400 DPI sensor and is wired, meaning it’s both quick and latency-free. For both gaming and day-to-day usage, it’s a pleasure to use.

Its 1.8m braided cable means there’s plenty of lead to make sweeping movements across the desk, and the latency-free connection makes it a joy to use.

When using it in a couple of FPS games, I found the 6400 DPI sensitivity absolutely perfect, courtesy of a PixArt PAW3328 sensor. Sure, it isn’t up there with the zany offerings of the Basilisk Ultimate – but then again, it doesn’t need to be, given that it costs over three times less.

Whether jumping round corners to kill enemies, or panning across a scene to spot them, the DeathAdder Essential worked an absolute treat.

Razer DeathAdder Essential software and lighting – Lack of support for Synapse means lighting options are limited

Unfortunately, the DeathAdder Essential doesn’t feature support for Razer’s renowned Synapse software. Nor does it come with Chroma lighting, which does limit it somewhat.

That being said, the green lighting it features as standard is as sharp as that seen on any of Razer’s other gaming mice. This is usually an area in which Razer excels, and with the DeathAdder Essential things are no different.

There are two different lighting zones, the logo and the scroll wheel, which really do help to bring out the true vividness of Razer’s lighting.

Should you buy the Razer DeathAdder Essential?

There’s no doubts that the Razer DeathAdder Essential is a brilliant mouse for the money, especially given its legendary status and fantastic performance thanks to that 6400 DPI sensor.

That being said, there’s some stiff competition out there, which gives the DeathAdder Essential a good run for the money. In particular, old foe Logitech has a plethora of options, such as its own veteran of the wired gaming mouse world, the Logitech G502, which might just edge the DeathAdder Essential at the final hurdle.

However, if you’re a fan of the DeathAdder series and want something stripped back to suit your budget, then the DeathAdder Essential won’t disappoint.

