Razer Blade Stealth - Performance, battery life and conclusion Review

Razer Blade Stealth – Performance

Razer has gone all-out in terms of performance, giving the Intel Core i7-7500U as much power as it needs to get the job done.

This comes at the expense of heat, noise and battery life, but there isn’t an Ultrabook on the market that’s performed as well in our Geekbench 3 benchmarks. It’s close, but the Razer’s multi-core score of 7,818 beats both the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro 13 with Touch Bar.

Under heavy loads its fans kick up quite a fuss, and as soon as you throw a 3D game at it (via the Core graphics dock), it creates an absolute racket. It’s a pretty big price to pay for marginally better performance, but it’s at least Razer’s unique selling point.

It’s more than capable of editing Full HD videos and should render most modest projects in a matter of minutes.

The Blade Stealth comes with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, which is a step down from the DDR4 found in the Dell XPS 13 but the same as the memory in the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro.

My model came with a 256GB PCIe SSD, which exhibits great performance. I measured its read speeds at an impressive 1,275MB/sec, which is more than a match for the Dell XPS 13.

The on-board Intel HD Graphics 620 aren’t good enough for high-end gaming and will be able to play only older titles at a lower resolution. If you want gaming grunt, you’ll want a more expensive laptop – or to hook up the Razer Core with a GPU inside.

Razer Blade-Stealth – Battery Life

It won’t come as much of surprise to discover that the Blade Stealth’s battery life is slightly underwhelming. This is a device that’s designed to be easy to transport and to be used at either end, with less of a focus on the journey itself.

Still, I could stretch the battery to only around five hours in regular everyday use; this included web browsing, sending emails and editing documents at below 50% brightness. This is disappointing when its rivals can manage nearly double that.



Should I buy the Razer Blade Stealth?

The Stealth has plenty going for it. It looks great, is thin and light and squeezes every last ounce of power out of its CPU. However, this comes at a cost. Battery life, screen size and noisy fans are all drawbacks that are hard to justify in a market so full of exceptional alternatives.

The obvious opposition is the Dell XPS 13, which just about beats the Razer in every area aside from performance, where it’s very close. The XPS 13 costs around £70 more for an equivalent specification, but it’s well worth paying for.

With all of that said, if you want just one device that will act as both your work machine and your gaming rig, and you have a lot of cash to spend, picking up a Blade and Core together is a tempting proposition.

Verdict

The Razer Blade Stealth offers plenty of style, but a compromised experience.