How good is the Razer Blade 15 battery?

The Razer Blade 15 has a meagre four hour battery life when performing day-to-day tasks, which is below average for a gaming laptop.

When playing AAA games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the Razer Blade 15 can only muster around an hour before needing a recharge.

The Razer Blade 15 takes roughly an hour and a half to refill the battery tank.

With great power comes great compromise when it comes to gaming laptops and battery life. The high-powered graphics cards and processors that accompany gaming laptops are a huge drain on the cell, so you’ll rarely see such devices have a battery life that exceeds six hours.

The Razer Blade 15 will only last four hours away from the mains while surfing the web, tackling spreadsheets and streaming video, which is pretty poor and less than ideal.

While playing games, the battery life will fall even further. With Shadow of the Tomb Raider running, I could only squeeze an hour and 12 minutes out of the Razer Blade 15 before it ran out of juice. After exactly an hour, the battery had already fallen from 100% to 13%. That is concerning, but not too surprising since Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the most intensive games available.

Factor in that performance and frame rate takes a significant hit when you’re away from the mains, and the Razer Blade 15’s allure as a portable is dramatically diminished. You’re going to want to spend most of your time with the Razer Blade 15 with it plugged into a power supply, although the convenience of being able to move from home to office and back is certainly an incentive to get a laptop over a desktop.

The one positive about the Razer Blade 15 battery is that it doesn’t take long to restore to full capacity. It took one hour and 39 minutes for the Razer Blade 15 battery capacity to hit 100%, and 36 minutes to replete 50% charge.

Razer Blade 15 battery life verdict

The Razer Blade 15 has a substandard battery life for a gaming laptop, but this is no surprise given its ultra-powered components and slim form factor. You’ll want to spend the majority of your time indoors plugged into a power source when using the Razer Blade 15 for both games and day-to-day tasks.

