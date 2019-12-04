Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse Review

Verdict The Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse includes some fantastic features for the money, but its lightweight design means the lack of additional weights is disappointing. Pros 16,000 DPI is fantastic at this price point

What is the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed?

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is Razer’s latest addition to its long line of gaming mice. In the past, its models have proved popular in the community; and its looks like the newest addition won’t be any different.

As its title suggests, Razer has fitted this mouse with its HyperSpeed wireless technology, a faster alternative to Bluetooth. Unlike the Razer Viper Ultimate, this new mouse offers both Bluetooth and HyperSpeed, allowing you to switch the optimisation between battery and performance.

With an RRP of £59.99, it’s one of the better-priced units we’ve tested – and it pack a punch for the money.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed design – Super sleek, but additional weight would be welcome

I’m impressed by the Basilisk X HyperSpeed’s looks, especially given its price point. It’s a pretty sleek plastic construction, complete with comfortable side grips which not only offers a more secure hold but also feels high end.

A great freedom comes with a wireless connection, and this is certainly the case with Razer’s latest offering. It’s well made and sturdy, and the smooth acrylics offset the matte plastics nicely.

In addition, there are six programmable buttons that come with preset functions. The Basilisk X HyperSpeed’s scroll wheel is responsive, and the rubberised and recessed coating makes this mouse rather pleasing to use. Mounted on top is a button for changing the DPI to five stages: 800DPI, 1800DPI, 3600DPI, 7200DPI and then 16,000 – which is an awful lot. You can also customise these presets if you fancy.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any additional weights in the box and nor are there any other side panels for those with bigger hands. Additional weights of the type that feature on the Logitech G502 would have been welcome given that, without them, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed feels a little light. Such a feature is usually only offered with mice that cost over £100 admittedely, so it would be cruel to give too harsh a penalty on this omission.

Having an AA battery sitting inside the mouse does give the mouse a bit of heft at least, although something a little heavier wouldn’t have gone amiss.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed performance – Jump to HyperSpeed

For simple day to day use, the Basilisk’s out-of-the-box DPI settings made it a joy to use, and it must be said that having such a high resolution for the money smashes a lot of the competition.

Let’s make no bones about it, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed is a hugely responsive mouse. Razer claims its HyperSpeed wireless technology makes it 25% faster than anything the competition (including Bluetooth) has to offer, with a performance so good it blurs the lines between wired and wireless performance.

In a few runs of CS:GO, this mouse felt great to use, as I sprung round corners to pick up hostages, fired aimlessly into the distance for the sake of it, or diffused bombs near the end of a round. The main drawbacks of wireless gaming seem to have been eradicated.

One notable bonus feature of this mouse is the ability to use it on multiple devices at once. On the bottom, there’s a button that allows you to switch between the 2.4GHz receiver or Bluetooth. When using it on multiple devices, we found the switching to be seamless and work fantastically.

The battery life is something to shout about, with the normal 2.4GHz connection offering 285 hours of gaming, while the Bluetooth connection goes for a lot longer at 450 hours. This gives users the capability to prioritise performance over battery life and vice versa. Either way, I’m impressed.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed software and lightning – Customisation options to your heart’s content

While the Basilisk X HyperSpeed doesn’t feature Razer’s renown Chroma lighting, the accompanying Razer Synapse software really does unlock unlimited potential for customisation.

There’s an awful lot of customisation and programming ability, with every button on the mouse capable of being configured ranging from applying macros, to unlocking a new layer of commands thanks to Razer’s Hypershift function.

The five different DPI levels on the Basilisk X HyperSpeed are fully adjustable to suit all of your DPI related needs, adding yet another string to the Basilisk’s bow. There’s honestly so much that can be done with this device, it’s unreal, and is a fantastic selling point if you’re thinking of investing.

Should I buy the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed?

