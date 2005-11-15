ProPorta Leather and Aluminium iPod Cases - ProPorta Leather and Aluminium iPod Cases Review

The only problem I found with the cases was that the leather and plate added considerable bulk, especially with the large clip sticking out. Adding the belt clip just made this even worse and I found that when the larger player was attached to my belt it stuck out so far to the side that I felt slightly ridiculous walking around. This contrasted sharply with another case I have from InCase, which has a very thin clip that adds little bulk but still grips very tightly.



The other advantage of my Incase holder is that it gives easy access to the iPod’s controls. With the ProPorta’s you need to unclip the popper and open the flap. You might want to invest in the iPod remote to avoid having to do this just to change the volume of skip tracks.



The again, you have to weigh up the benefits of having that metal plate protection of the front of that iPod – you wouldn’t be too appreciative of the exposed front if it left you with a broken screen.



In fact, the cover is almost part of the charm of these cases. While other cases are all flash and bling, the leather, the aluminium and the stitching are elegant and sophisticated, without being too poncy.



However, though the plate at the front will keep your treasure trove of music safe, it’s not the most practical of cases due to the extra thickness it adds, particularly with the belt clip, the exposed sides and the need to open up the front to get to the controls. But if you’re looking for smart holder for your iPod, perhaps to fit in your executive briefcase, this could be the case for you.



”’Verdict”’



These aluminium and leather wallet type cases for the iPod and the nano aren’t the final word in iPod case design and they are a tad pricier than other cases but they will bring a touch of class to the job of keeping your iPod safe.