Verdict

The Pimax Crystal Light ditches the (fairly useless) standalone mode of its full-fat sibling, instead focusing on delivering an exceptional tethered PC VR experience. If you want stunning visuals at a reasonable price and don’t mind a bit of bulk, this is the headset for you.

Pros Stunning visuals

Adaptable and modular design

Good value

No base stations required Cons Still massive and heavy

No mixed reality functionality

Controller tracking is hit-and-miss

Confusing pricing structure

Key Features Incredible visuals Dual 120Hz high-resolution QLED panels with local dimming and glass aspheric lenses result in some of the finest visuals of any VR headset.

Inside-out tracking The Pimax Crystal Light supports inside-out tracking and comes with controllers. It’s much easier to set up than a traditional lighthouse-based PCVR system.

Modular and upgradable design If you need more precise tracking, you can upgrade the faceplate and use the headset with Vive base stations. The same goes for the headphones, which can be upgraded as you see fit.

Introduction

Back in 2024, I tested out the Pimax Crystal, and while it delivered the most impressive image quality of any VR headset to date, its design caused a lot of frustration. Now, the brand is back with a simplified, more affordable, version called the Pimax Crystal Light.

It’s not just the price that appeals here, though. The Crystal Light strips away a lot of the complexity that came with the original design, and I suspect that’ll make it easier to live with.

The original Crystal headset was just trying to do too much. It’s a big, bulky headset that’s primarily designed to deliver stunning PCVR visuals. But for some reason, Pimax decided to give it full standalone functionality, so it could also work like the Meta Quest headsets.

This made it heavy, expensive, and introduced a frustrating battery system that required you to swap batteries even while using the headset tethered to a PC. It might have been worthwhile if the standalone mode was good, but unfortunately, it’s not really worth using.

With the Crystal Light, all of that complexity is removed. It’s now just a high-end VR headset for use with a PC. As a result, it’s cheaper, lighter and easier to use. On paper, it seems like this is the product Pimax should have made in the first place. I wanted to find out if it lives up to these expectations, and after playing with it for the last few weeks, here’s what I found.

Design and fit

815g / 965g with DMAS earphones

Manual IPD adjustment (58-72mm)

Halo strap with integrated audio

The Pimax Crystal Light looks a lot like the regular Pimax Crystal, and it’s just as gigantic, but if you look closely, there are a few differences to be found. Firstly, there’s no battery on this model, as it’s only designed to work as a tethered headset. So the area at the back of the headstrap is simply a padded foam section instead.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The over-head strap has been widened and is made from elastic, rather than the rubbery material on the original Crystal. I’m not sure how much can be attributed to the new strap, but for what it’s worth, I have found the Crystal Light much more comfortable to wear for long periods.

Finally, the cable on this model is non-removable, so the bulky cable connector normally found on the left side of the headset is gone. I can imagine some users being less-than-pleased about this, but personally, I found the cable very hard to remove on the original Crystal, and since the standalone mode had very little to offer, the cable remained permanently attached anyway. At least it looks a little more streamlined on the Crystal Light.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Another difference is with the IPD adjustment. There are no eye-tracking sensors built into the Crystal Light, and therefore no auto IPD setting. There’s a small thumbwheel next to the area where the new cable connects to the headset, and you manually adjust your IPD using this.

It’s easy to do, and it’s in a location where it’s unlikely to get knocked. I often accidentally change the IPD setting when putting on my Meta Quest 3, so I appreciate this dial being tucked out of harm’s way.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The headstrap has the same near-field speakers built in, and they’re modular, so you can opt for the DMAS headphone upgrade if you want a higher-fidelity sound. The DMAS earphones do add some bulk to the headset, they weigh around 150 grams, but the audio is significantly better with them installed – it’s well worth considering the £78 / /$99 add-on.

This model may be called the Light, but let’s not kid ourselves, this is a heavy headset, and it’s one of the largest on the market, too. Despite the sheer size of the thing, I didn’t find it too uncomfortable, but it’s definitely more suited to seated experiences like simulators than active games like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s worth noting that the cable is thick and heavy, too. Again, it’s no big deal when you’re sitting down, but if you’re trying to move about, it’s a constant reminder that you’re tethered and can easily break the immersion.

Controllers

Classic Rift Touch controller layout

Inside-out tracking

Built-in batteries with USB-C charging

The controllers that come bundled with the Pimax Crystal Light are identical to the ones provided with the Crystal, and they also remind me of the controllers for the original Oculus Rift. They have a very similar layout, and the same classic tracking rings at the top.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

They get the job done, but they don’t feel especially premium. There’s no texture to the handles it’s just smooth black plastic that looks and feels a bit like a TV remote.

The buttons are decent enough, as are the joysticks and main triggers. However, the grab button on the side feels very flimsy. There’s almost no resistance to the button, which makes it feel rattly, but in fairness, it never fails to recognise my inputs.

The controllers have a USB-C port on the base and an integrated rechargeable battery. It doesn’t feel like the controllers last as long as my Quest 3 units, which are powered by AA batteries, but the fact that you don’t have to go hunting for another battery when they die more than makes up for the longevity.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The key benefit here is that this is a high-end PC VR headset with inside-out tracking and no need for base stations, something that’s still a rarity in the market. So, while the controllers may not be the nicest around, setup is comparatively quick and convenient.

If you happen to have Vive Lighthouses and controllers already, Pimax sells a Lighthouse-compatible faceplate for the Crystal Light. Using this method should result in more accurate and reliable tracking, at the cost of additional wires and complexity. It’s great to have both options available.

Specs and features

No standalone mode

Pimax Play app for Windows

Modular design

The original Pimax Crystal was a complex beast, it worked as both a standalone VR headset and a PC VR headset, and as a result, it needed a battery system, dual processors, RAM, storage and more. Comparatively, the Crystal Light is much simpler, it’s a classic tethered PC headset without all the extra hardware.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It may seem like a big downgrade, but I found the standalone experience to be severely lacking on the original Crystal, with a tiny library of games and unpolished software. Not to mention the fact that the form factor doesn’t make a lot of sense for standalone gaming. Opting for a tethered-only design feels much more logical.

The headset is configured using the Pimax Play app for Windows, and for me, it was a pretty hassle-free setup. The headset utilises a display port connection, a single USB 3.0 port and it also needs connecting to mains power. It’s a couple more wires than I’d like, but compared to the hassle of switching batteries on the Crystal, I much prefer this solution.

Setting up the Guardian System can be done in the headset, and there’s a grainy black-and-white passthrough camera so that you can see where you are. It’s a long way behind the full-colour passthrough of devices like the Meta Quest 3, but it’s sufficient for setup, and a lot better than having to take the headset off.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once it’s set up, it should work seamlessly with Steam VR. There’s even a button within the Pimax interface to quickly launch your Steam library. I had an odd issue where the Steam VR menu kept lagging out, but the games ran smoothly. I have no idea what caused this, but it doesn’t seem to be a widespread occurrence, and might be my computer at fault rather than the headset.

Pimax promptly began investigating the issue, but as of right now, it’s something that’s still happening. As a result, I’ve just been taking off the headset to switch between games, once I’m in game, things run perfectly well. I had a trawl through the Pimax subreddit, and I can’t see anyone else having the same problem, so it seems to be a me thing.

Aside from the Steam VR menu weirdness, my experience with the Crystal Light was smooth and easy. And considering my system, with an Nvidia RTX 3070 and a Ryzen 7 3700X, barely hits the minimum recommended specifications, I’ll chalk that up as a win.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image quality

2880 x 2880 resolution per eye, 72/90/120Hz

QLED panels with MiniLED backlighting

130-degree field of view, aspheric optical lenses

The biggest selling point of the Pimax Crystal is its image fidelity. It has essentially the same optical stack as the original Crystal, and if you aren’t familiar with it, it’s one of the finest in its class.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You get dual QLED panels with locally dimmed MiniLED backlighting, a massive 2880×2880 per eye resolution and a smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz- if your PC can handle it.

Interestingly, Pimax originally offered a version of the headset without local dimming with a price starting from $699, but this has never materialised and is no longer mentioned on the main product page. It’s a real shame, as a product around that price would really fill a gap in the market.

That aside, I’m happy to report that the Crystal Light delivers visuals that are just as stunning as its full-fat sibling. The clarity is exceptional, the sweet spot is huge and common bugbears like god rays and the screen door effect are effectively nonexistent.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The only kind of optical artefact I noticed was some slight distortion and chromatic aberration at the edges of my vision. Since it’s all the way at the edge of the frame, it’s not a big deal, and quite easy to forget about.

When I first tested the original Crystal, I was so stunned by the sharpness and clarity that I had to go back and play a lot of my favourite VR titles again, just to see how they looked. Now, after using nothing but the Quest 3 for the past few months, I found myself doing the same thing all over again.

Should you buy it? You value image quality over everything The biggest selling point of the Crystal Light is its uncompromising approach to image fidelity. If you’re looking for a VR headset with incredible visuals, this is easily one of the best. Buy Now You like fast-paced action games The size and weight of this headset mean that it’s more suitable for seated experiences like sim racing. If you want to flail about in Beat Saber, this is far from the ideal solution.

The Crystal Light makes so much more sense than the original Crystal. This version removes the complexity of the battery system and standalone mode, instead focusing on what its customers really care about; an excellent PCVR experience. As a bonus, it's much more affordable and a bit lighter, too. The only real downside to choosing the Light over the original Crystal is that you lose eye tracking. It's not a huge deal for me personally, but if you're a VR Chat addict or you rely on foveated rendering to keep frame rates high, you might feel differently. Pimax has also confirmed that the Light will not be compatible with its upcoming wireless adapter. So you'll need to be ok with the tether on a permanent basis. That said, the wireless adapter has been promised for a long time, and there's still no confirmation on when customers will get their hands on it – so take that as you will. Pimax has recently changed the way that ordering the Crystal Light works, and it's a little confusing. Essentially, you can purchase the headset by paying £487 / $599 upfront, and then you can try it for 14 days to see if it works for you, or send it back for a full refund. If you like it, you can either pay $259 to make the headset yours or you can pay $11.99 per month for 24 months. As it stands, there's no way to just purchase the headset outright; you have to jump through these hoops, and that's an extremely odd choice. You should also note that the quoted prices don't include tax, so in the UK, you're looking at around £585 initially. Shipping is currently free, but it normally costs £35. All in, you're looking at a cost somewhere around £900 to own the headset. On the plus side, if you can't afford the headset outright, this does lower the barrier to entry, but it's all done in a very confusing way and I wouldn't be surprised to see Pimax revert to a more typical system before too long. The fact that I can't even tell you what it costs without getting a calculator out is especially frustrating. Despite this confusing pricing mess, the Crystal Light is still great value. It may not give the Quest 3 too much to worry about, but compared to the Somnium VR1, this is a bargain. It's also significantly cheaper than the Bigscreen Beyond, plus it has the added benefit of inside-out tracking, so no additional kit is required. It's just a shame that the non-locally-dimmed model has failed to materialise so far, as that would widen the gap even further. If you're all about image quality, and don't mind using a large and heavy headset to get the best view, then the Pimax Crystal Light is a solid choice. It stands out as a high-end PCVR option that keeps the pricing reasonable, while still offering a meaningful upgrade to headsets like the Quest 3.

How we test When testing a VR headset, we make sure to try out a variety of games and apps. We evaluate various aspects, such as the design, fit, screen quality, battery life and the feature set. Used for at least a week Tested a variety of AR and VR titles Used games and apps to benchmark performance

FAQs Does the Pimax Crystal Light offer eye tracking? No, you’ll need the regular Pimax Crystal for that. Does the Pimax Crystal Light offer a standalone mode? No, the Light is focused solely on PCVR. If you want standalone functionality, get the regular Crystal.