 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

A portable projector that supports Netflix natively, the Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT runs Android TV and has all the apps you’ll need. Image quality is good, although a little more auto setup would be welcome, and a pair of powerful speakers is included, so you won’t need external audio. A lens cover built-in means this is a great choice for anyone who travels frequently and wants a projector that they can take with them.

Pros

  • Lens cover
  • Supports HDR10
  • Excellent range of apps, including Netflix

Cons

  • No auto keystone

Key Features

  • Projector typeA portable projector that you can carry around with you, it can be run from mains power or via its internal battery. It runs Android TV so includes apps for streaming
  • Streaming servicesNatively, this projector supports Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and more

Introduction

Portable projectors used to be low-resolution basic devices, but advancements in projection technology now mean that you can easily get a Full HD experience in a device that’s compact enough to fit into a bag.

The Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT is the latest mini-projector with this resolution. Running Android TV, with full support for Netflix, you get everything you need in one package.

Image quality lags slightly behind its main rivals, and there aren’t as many auto-setup features as I’d like either. 

Design

  • Compact, rounded body
  • Simple controls on top
  • Lens cover

There are smaller portable projectors available, but with the resolution on offer here and large integrated speakers, I believe the Philips PicoPix MaxTV achieves a good balance of size (158 x 150 x 199mm) and features. Weighing 1.96kg, this projector is a little heavier than direct rival, the XGIMI Halo+.

That said, you can still fit the Philips projector into a bag easily enough, and you don’t need a case for it since it comes with a slide-up lens cover on its front. I found this a little stiff to open and close; however, it’s worth the effort to keep that lens safe.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT lens and cover

With its rounded body and black finish, the projector looks great. On top, there are navigation controls to move through the settings, plus a key that runs through the autofocus mode. It’s a shame that volume controls aren’t on top for ease.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT controls on top

Instead, you’ll need to navigate through Android TV, and control playback and volume using the provided Bluetooth remote control. This is small and light, and features just the right number of buttons to get to the features you want quickly, without being overwhelming.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT remote

On the rear of the projector are HDMI and USB-C inputs for external devices, plus a regular USB port and an optical S/PDIF output.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT ports

This projector has standard feet but no leg to angle it upwards. If you’d like a bit more flexibility over projector placement, then you can attach it to a standard tripod using the screw thread on its underside.

Philips provides a power adapter in the box, although at around 140cm in length, you can’t place the projector too far from your projection surface – unless you’re running on battery power.

Features

  • Autofocus and vertical keystone correction
  • Runs Android TV with support for Netflix

As with XGIMI’s projectors, the Philips PicoPix MaxTV runs Android TV. It’s a good choice, since the OS was built for use with remote controls, and delivers a fully stocked Google Play Store for downloading new apps.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT interface

Here, Philips has had its Netflix app certified, so it will run. This is one of the big disappointments of XGIMI projectors, which have Netflix, but can’t actually run it since they’re not certified. Elsewhere, you get the other main streaming services with Philips, including Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

In terms of other apps, it’s a bit hit and miss: ITV Hub and My5 were available, but I couldn’t get BBC iPlayer nor Now streaming service.

While Android TV is smooth and easy to use, projectors that enlist a modified version of Android – such as the Nebula Capsule Max – have an advantage: they use the standard Android apps for streaming, so offer video downloads for offline viewing.

Running Android TV means that you get the Google Assistant, accessible via the dedicated button on the remote control. Using this, you can search for content and apps to watch, or do the usual voice assistant stuff, such as find out what the weather will be like.

One issue with portable projectors – which are constantly moved around – is trying to set them up correctly. The Philips PicoPix MaxTV has a few modes that can help. First, there’s autofocus, so you don’t have to manually tune your projector. By default, you have to hit the button on top of the projector.

Dive into the settings and you can turn on automatic autofocus, which kicks in when the projector is moved.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT auto focus

There’s vertical, but not horizontal, automatic keystone correction, too. Plonk the projector down and it will do its best to get a square picture. It’s worth positioning your projector as straight on as possible to start, since keystone is a digital correction that results in a loss of resolution. If you do want to manage keystone manually, there’s four-point correction available.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT keystone correction

What the Philips PicoPix MaxTV can’t do, which the XGIMI Halo+ and XGIMI Elfin projectors can, is adjust the picture automatically to fit the space. XGIMI projectors will resize the image to avoid obstacles, or fit a screen.

Performance

  • Blacks verge towards grey
  • Not quite as vibrant as the competition
  • Decent audio

Philips quotes the brightness of the projector at 900 lumens. How and where you use the projector makes a big difference.

I found that the Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT wasn’t bright enough to work during the day under household lighting, struggling to deliver a picture. That’s pretty normal for most portable projectors.

Drop the blinds and turn off the lights and I could get a regular TV-sized image (around 42 inches) that was clear and easy to see. To go bigger and get around an 80-inch screen, I had to wait until it was dark.

This projector can manage a 120-inch screen, although the throw ratio means that you have to be 126 inches away to do so.

With its native 1080p resolution, the Philips PicoPix MaxTV is sharper than its low-resolution competition, such as the Nebula Capsule Max. Even at larger screen sizes, the picture looks great.

Supporting HDR10, the projector is capable of delivering more detail than models that don’t support this. The peak brightness isn’t as good on this projector as on a top-end TV, so you don’t expect searing whites. The general colour palette and detail across the frame is improved, though.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT Disney+

Colours are generally vibrant and engaging, although I found the XGIMI Halo+ slightly more energetic. Black performance isn’t very impressive on the Philips PicoPix MaxTV, verging on the grey. That also means that detail in the darker parts of an image isn’t so good.

In addition, try to watch something dark and moody while there’s ambient light, and you’ll struggle to see what’s going on. Again, this is common for portable projectors, which typically work better at night or in a well-darkened room.

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT dark scene

There are preset modes for common content types (Cinema, Standard, Vivid and Game), plus a user mode that lets you adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, tone and sharpness. There’s only so much you can do: turn up the brightness and you get more detail in the darker parts of the image, but blacks become very grey and the picture looks a little washed out. 

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT picture presets

Philips has fitted two 12W speakers to this projector, and they’re pretty good. They don’t deliver much bass, so films lack some impact; but they’re loud and clear, even on top volume. Whether you’re watching inside or out, you won’t really need another set of speakers.

Watching video, the speakers default to the Cinema mode, but this feels like it compresses everything into the mid-range. Opting for Standard sound improved audio, making it more expansive and clear.

If you like, you can use the projector as a Bluetooth speaker, with the internal battery lasting around four hours. Watch video instead, and you’ll get around four hours maximum out of the projector. That’s at least one film’s worth of power; but you could squeeze in two, depending on length.

There’s an integrated LED lamp here that can’t be replaced. It’s rated for 30,000 hours, which works out at over 10 years, if you used the PicoPix MaxTV for eight hours per day.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a portable projector that supports all of the main streaming apps and comes with lens protection, then this one fits the bill.

Image quality lags slightly behind the competition, particularly black performance. If the best image quality is a priority, try a different model.

Final Thoughts

The direct competition, the XGIMI Halo+, offers better auto-setup and projects a slightly better picture. Audio performance between the two machines is similar, and there’s little else to tell them apart.

Yet, for the XGIMI’s wins, it doesn’t support Netflix natively, so you need an additional streaming device, and it doesn’t come with any lens protection either. For me, then, the Philips PicoPix MaxTV is better for those who travel frequently, while the Halo+ would suit those who want a projector they can move around the house or travel via car – where carrying the extra streaming stick and travel case is less of an issue.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested for more than a week

Tested using streaming apps with real world use

You might like…

What to look for in a portable projector

What to look for in a portable projector

David Ludlow 2 months ago
Best Outdoor Projector: Open air cinema

Best Outdoor Projector: Open air cinema

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best projectors 2022: the biggest home screen

Best projectors 2022: the biggest home screen

Kob Monney 5 months ago

FAQs

Does the Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT support Netflix?

Yes, it does – plus Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more, with apps available through the Google Play Store.

Can the Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720 INT run on battery?

Yes, the integrated battery provides a few hours of playback, although you’ll need an internet connection if you want to stream video.

Full specs

Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Resolution
Projector Type
Brightness Lumens
Lamp Life
Contrast Ratio
Max Image Size
HDR
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Audio (Power output)
Colours
Display Technology
Projector Display Technology
Throw Ratio
Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT
Philips
158 x 150 x 119 MM
1.96 KG
2022
13/01/2022
Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT
1920 x 1080
Portable
900
30,000 hours
1000:1
120 inches
Yes
HDR10
60 Hz
HDMI, USB-C, USB
24 W
Black
DLP
Single-chip DLP
1.2:1
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.