Verdict

The Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 is an impressive gaming monitor that ticks all the right boxes with sublime image quality with serious detail and excellent blacks and colours alongside a great selection of inputs and stylish looks. It’s only very small things to watch out for, such as the thinner speakers and slightly cumbersome OSD navigation.

Pros Incredible detail and motion handling

Deep blacks and brilliant colour accuracy

Sleek looks Cons Expensive

OSD is quite cumbersome

Key Features 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel: The Evnia 32M2N8900 packs it all in, with a high resolution and refresh rate QD-OLED screen.

Ambiglow lighting: It also comes with Philips’ clever Ambiglow ambient lighting for extra atmosphere.

Vast port selection: The Evnia 32M2N8900 also comes with a wide selection of inputs, including of HDMI 2.1 port, a USB-C port with power delivery and video capabilities, as well as a pair of USB-A ports.

Introduction

The Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 isn’t the brand’s first QD-OLED panel, but from a personal perspective, it is my most hotly anticipated of the Evnia range.

That’s down to a few things. Firstly, the fact this is a 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED display ticks all the right boxes for a high power panel in 2024, while its sleek white and silver colourway looks the business, too.

Its price tag is reflective of its sublime power and looks, coming in at £1039.99/€1099. That’s right in the middle of the likes of the MSI MPG 321URX and the award-winning Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024) that have been out for a few months already.

The Evnia 32M2N8900 therefore has to do a fair bit to mark itself out as one of the best gaming monitors we’ve tested. I’ve been using it for the last couple of weeks to see how well it fares.

Design

Stylish white and silver colourway

Excellent input selection

Lots of stand adjustment

From the outset, the Evnia 32M2N8900 looks fantastic. With its speckled stand and generally white and silver appearance, it’s a wonderfully modern monitor that fits well into modern, forward-thinking setups. That’s generally the idea of these Philips Evnia panels, as seen previously with the Evnia 34M2C8600 which I’ve praised in the past.

The 32-inch screen is large, while there are also minimal bezels around the top and sides. They’re quite even in width though, which makes me think of the old unibody MacBooks with their even bezels around the screen – a nice nod.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There isn’t much in the way of branding on the Evnia 32M2N8900 either, with small Evnia and Philips logos in the bottom left and right corners respectively. The reverse of this panel is a lot more angular and boxier, also housing Philips’ innovative Ambiglow LEDs which project light onto the rear wall for added ambience. That’s found on some other Evnia panels, as well as a lot of Philips’ own TVs, too.

The rest of this monitor’s stand is also silver, and made of a thick metal, so is rather sturdy, while also coming with a small hook for resting a pair of headphones on. There’s some decent adjustment here, with 130mm of height adjustment and solid scope for tilt and swivel action, too. The Evnia 32M2N8900 doesn’t go into a portrait orientation, though.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Assembly here is as simple as with other AOC and Philips monitors I’ve used in the past. It’s a case of screwing the base in from the bottom of the panel, and you’re pretty much done. There is also a bracket included for VESA mounting it to a bracket or wall mount if you don’t want to use the included stand at all.

The input selection on offer with the Evnia 32M2N8900 is also fantastic, with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a singular DP 1.4 and a USB-C that supports DP Alt mode with both video and up to 90W of power delivery.

You also get the benefit of an extensive USB hub with a USB-B port for powering a pair of two USB-A data ports. There isn’t a KVM switch though, which is featured on the likes of the MSI MPG 321URX, for instance.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a similar selection of inputs to Samsung’s Odyssey G8 (2024), although this Evnia option adds a modern and convenient USB-C, which is welcome for running modern laptops such as my 2021 MacBook Pro with a singular cable.

The back of the Evnia 32M2N8900 comes with a singular means of controlling its extensive OSD with a joystick housed on the right rear corner as you look at the monitor. This is also a power button, although there is only a small a visible LED for denoting when the monitor is on or off.

Image Quality

Gorgeous blend of high-quality, smooth images

Impressive black levels and contrast

Brightness not as strong as other panel types

It should probably come as no surprise that the Evnia 32M2N8900 serves up some incredible image quality thanks to its 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel. It offers some fantastic contrast, deep blacks and excellent colours in a range of content, from games to movies and more besides.

That’s backed up in playing the likes of more cinematic titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, while running through some fast-paced rally stages in Dirt Rally 2.0 showcased the silky smooth motion of the panel’s 240Hz refresh rate. It’s a match made in heaven.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The sheer quality on offer here was also reflected in some great results using my trusty colorimeter. With this, it proved the Evnia 32M2N8900 to provide some brilliant colour accuracy with 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 and 93% Adobe RGB coverage. This means the Evnia 32M2N8900 is able to provide virtually perfect colours for both mainstream productivity and more colour sensitive workloads.

As a QD-OLED panel, the measured 0.01 black level is perhaps unsurprising, but representative of deep, inky blacks, while the 16470:1 contrast ratio proves this panel to offer some seriously impressive dynamic range. That’s expected from a QD-OLED screen like this one, although is nonetheless impressive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Where this panel falls a tad short is with its brightness. In SDR mode, it measured a peak of 217.7 nits, which is reasonable, although unremarkable. OLED screens have never been too impressive with their peak SDR brightness, hence Philips quoting the Evnia 32M2N8900 to have a peak of 250 nits. However, enable HDR and it shoots up to 1000 nits in a 1% window, allowing for some excellent vibrancy.

Software and Features

Lots of configuration in OSD

Speakers are just okay

The Evnia 32M2N8900 comes with an extensive OSD that’s navigated by the small joystick on the panel’s reverse. Here you can cycle through different panel modes based on game genre, such as racing or FPS titles, fiddle with the panel’s clever Ambiglow lighting system, enable any on-screen crosshairs, choose inputs, volume control and more besides.

There’s a lot of functionality, although the joystick feels a little cumbersome for controlling the OSD. Samsung’s Odyssey G8 OLED offers the fun of Tizen OS, which adds smart TV-type functionality, and is arguably easier to navigate.

Unlike some other monitors, the Evnia 32M2N8900 comes with speakers built-in, even if they are only a pair of 5W options. They’re serviceable for monitor speakers in a general sense, although lack depth and detail compared to a dedicated soundbar or separate units.

Should you buy it? You want some seriously impressive images The Evnia 32M2N8900 impresses to no end with its fantastic blend of ca 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate with sublime detail and motion, not to mention its QD-OLED panel for perfect blacks, practically infinite contrast and great colours. Buy Now You want a more affordable choice The Evnia 32M2N8900 is an expensive panel, so it’s only really one to consider if you can afford to drop a four-figure sum on a gaming monitor, or if you’ve got a PC that can handle 4K at higher refresh rates.

Final Thoughts The Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 is a fantastic gaming monitor if you’ve got four figures to spend on a panel that’s at the precipice of modern monitor tech. It offers one of the best overall images we’ve seen with its 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel that provides seriously impressive detail and excellent motion handling as well as deep blacks and excellent contrast. It also looks the part with a stylish white and silver chassis and a highly adjustable stand, while its port selection offers a lot in the way of functionality. The OSD is a bit cumbersome to navigate, but there are a lot of options for on-screen aids, the clever Ambiglow lighting and for different types of content. Its £1039.99/€1099 price tag is high, but is comparable to other monitors of its kind from the likes of Alienware, MSI and Samsung. With this in mind, the Evnia 32M2N8900 is in direct competition with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024). Against Samsung’s choice, the Evnia 32M2N8900 offers a slightly better selection of inputs, although misses out on the fun of TizenOS for smart TV-like functionality. It’s swings and roundabouts between them, but the fact of the matter is that the Evnia 32M2N8900 is easily one of the best gaming monitors we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work. We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We used it as our main monitor for at least a week. We used a colorimeter to get benchmark results. We used our own expert judgement for image quality.

FAQs What resolution is the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900? The Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 comes with a 4K or 3840×2160 resolution across a 32-inch screen? What warranty does the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 have? The Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 comes with a 3 year warranty, which also includes burn-in protection against the QD-OLED screen.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Brightness (SDR) Black level Contrast ratio White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 217.7 nits 0.01 nits 16470:1 5800 K 100 % 93 % 98 % ›