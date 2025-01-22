Close Menu
Reviews

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine Review

Rachel OgdenBy 7 Mins Read
Neat and quite compact, this coffee machine has an integrated grinder.
You get all of the accessories you need including multiple portafilters and a milk jug.
There's a funnel to try and stop coffee ground from spilling.
You can pour two espressos at once, although there's not a lot of room.
4 Star Recommended Badge

Verdict

With its professional feel and sleek looks, Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine might look daunting but it’s impressively easy to use. More importantly, it comes complete with probably all the kit you’ll ever need for brewing and keeping it clean.

Like other espresso machines, making coffee is still a messy affair, but if you have the time and inclination to become au fait with it, your reward is café-style drinks without stepping out the door.

Pros

  • Brews espresso and Americano
  • Milk frothing wand
  • Integral burr grinder

Cons

  • Leaves mess on worktop
  • Expensive
  • Time-consuming to use

Key Features

  • Type This is a manual espresso machine, which has an integrated grinder for use with fresh beans.
  • Customisable brewing methods Various settings modes to tweak the outcome to your liking.

Introduction

While Philips knows a thing or two about coffee machines – it owns Saeco, which has been making automatic espresso machines since the 1980s – the Barista Brew is the first time it’s made an espresso machine under its own brand.

There’s much that’s interesting about the debut: in addition to a calibrated tamper, steam wand, and 15 grind settings designed to make achieving perfect espresso extraction easier, Philips is offering ‘barista training’ with every Barista Brew to help you get the most from the machine. 

Design and Features

  • Adjustable amount of grounds
  • 2.3-litre water tank
  • Removable bean container

Manual espresso machines can be daunting, so it’s no surprise that the Barista Brew includes some automation to make extracting shots a smoother process.

This starts with grinding the coffee: the 250g bean container on top swivels to select the grind from 1-15, while you can opt for either enough coffee for one or two shots automatically, with a dial to increase or reduce this amount.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine hopper full of beans

There’s also the option for manual grinding by pressing the portafilter into the bracket. A powder ring helps to keep the grounds from flying everywhere: it’s not perfect but it reduces how much ends up on the worktop.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine group handle under grind shoot

There’s a ‘calibrated’ tamper for tamping down the grounds. This is sprung and slightly larger than the portafilter top, so you don’t pack the grounds too tightly for water to flow through.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine portafilter with tamped coffee

Once ready to go, the Barista Brew has just three buttons to choose from: single or double espresso and Americano – the latter of which dispenses hot water directly after an espresso shot, meaning longer black coffee drinkers don’t need to add the extra step.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine primed and ready to go

The volume of water can be set to dispense more, or there’s a steam wand at the side for extra hot water. This also steams milk using an included metal jug, and is controlled by a separate dial. Most of the machine needs to be cleaned regularly or after every use, with only the drip tray dishwasher-compatible. There are two brushes for cleaning inside thoroughly and a pin for filter basket clogs.

Performance

  • Brews faultless espresso
  • Different flavours from same beans
  • Milk frothing can be hit or miss

While some coffee machines arrive with little guidance, there’s a step-by-step guide to using the Barista Brew that’ll make getting to know it a lot easier.

For example, there are diagrams to help you identify when espresso has been under- or over-extracted and how to resolve the issue. A QR code takes you to a landing page to register the machine, giving you access to the training with barista Heidi Philip-Smith, who shares tips on making espresso and milk frothing.

The machine is relatively straightforward to use: grinding happens on the left, moving right to brew espresso, before finishing with frothing milk using the steam wand at the right side. Its buttons are in a similar logical order, and positioned over the function they control, which is a small detail, but one which makes using it less prone to mistakes. The settings aren’t fixed though: coffee volume and temperature can both be adjusted.

I started by experimenting with the different grinds. It recommends the finer 1-4 settings for espresso shots, and 5-10 for Americanos. I chose 1 for my first espresso shot with a dual-wall filter for optimal pressure. Even with the powder ring in place, I found that there were still grounds scattered over the worktop.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine showing coffee grounds spread around
However, tamping the coffee into a puck was simple, as was twisting the portafilter into the machine as there’s guidance for how to do so on the brewing head. I used a double shot filter, and the corresponding brew button, so placed two espresso cups below.

There’s a stand provided to boost them closer to the spouts to preserve the crema and reduce splashes, however, it’s quite narrow. I found balancing my thick-rimmed cups comfortably on it a challenge.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine with two espresso cups

The espresso it produced was perfect: a thick velvety crema, evenly distributed with a rich flavour and distinct nutty notes with a noticeable sweetness.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine espresso

Once consumed, there was a distinct ring of crema left around the edge of cup.

I varied this with a single espresso using the same beans but with a coarser grind of 4.

This brought out more of the fruitiness of the coffee and the flavour wasn’t quite as rich as the finest grind. The shot also wasn’t nearly as sweet, and the crema was slightly thinner.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine single shot of espresso

Next, I made an Americano using grind size 10 and the dedicated button. The main issue I had here was positioning the cup correctly so that both coffee spouts and the hot water spout were directly above the cup. The maximum cup height is 9.5cm, which meant that a few of my taller mugs wouldn’t squeeze below.

I also found it tricky to remember which filter basket was which, especially first thing in the morning. While they’re all different shapes, it would be handy if each one was labelled.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine Americano
The resulting drink had a discernible crema but this wasn’t as smooth as the solo espresso shots once the hot water had been dispensed. Instead, the surface of the drink was quite foamy. This created a drink that was less sweet than the shots but still retained a slightly sweet aftertaste.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine with milk ready for steaming

I also made cappuccino using an espresso shot followed by hot foamed milk made using the steam wand. The instructions recommended 100ml of milk for a cappuccino or 150ml for a latte but there are no markers for these amounts on the milk jug, which would have been useful.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine steam dial

I found the dial at the side for controlling the steam wand quite difficult to use without turning the machine to sit at an angle.

There are two settings marked on the dial – one for hot water, one for steam – but the icons are small and difficult to make out at a glance. A button on the front would be more user-friendly. Once I had finished frothing the milk, it was easy to accidentally turn the dial back too far and produce hot water instead.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine steamed milk

The milk was hot and frothy but I found it tricky to produce smooth velvety foam, and felt this was something that might need practice.

Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine cappuccino

One aspect I liked about the Barista Brew was that it stayed on for 30 minutes before going into sleep mode. While this isn’t especially eco-friendly, when you’re getting to grips with it or experimenting with flavours and grinds, it helps if it’s not turning itself off. It’s also a plus for warming up cups on the top of the machine while you play with different settings.  

There’s more cleaning to be done than for a pod machine or bean-to-cup. For example, after each brew, you’ll need to rinse the portafilter and basket, run water through the brewing head and steam through the wand if you’ve been frothing milk. The grinder and coffee outlet need a clean every fortnight.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you’re keen to swap trips to your local coffee shop

You can make smooth, rich espresso or Americanos at home.

Don't buy if you’re more of a one-button coffee drinker

It’s unlikely that you’ll enjoy the extra effort of grinding, tamping and cleaning up.

Final Thoughts

Occasional coffee drinkers need not rush to the shops for the Barista Brew. It’s more hands-on than your average bean-to-cup, and it’s best to dedicate time to its many features. However, its appeal lies in being involved with the brewing process: from grind to extraction, you can experience the ritual of coffee, and the versatility of altering settings, without worrying about making a sour or bitter shot. Properly mastered, you can create multiple drinks with different flavours using the same beans, and enjoy espresso that any self-respecting barista would be proud of. It is pricey though: especially when you can pick up a bean-to cup, such as Beko’s CafeExperto for less, or a basic espresso machine, such as Dualit’s Espress-Auto, for around £200. For other manual machines, check out the guide to the best coffee machines.

Trusted Score

Verdict

How we test

We test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

  • Used as our main coffee machine for the review period
  • Tested for at least a week
  • We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules
  • Depending on capabilities, we test each machine's ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs

What type of coffee is the Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine compatible with?

It will work with both coffee beans and ground coffee.

Can you use ground coffee in the Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine?

Yes, either freshly ground by the machine or pre-ground.

Test Data

  Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine Review
Full Specs

  Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine Review
UK RRP £529.99
USA RRP $579.95
EU RRP €649.99
Manufacturer Philips
Size (Dimensions) 320 x 334 x 410 MM
Weight 8 KG
ASIN B0D182NF8J
Release Date 2024
First Reviewed Date 20/01/2025
Model Number PSA3218/10
Coffee Machine Type Manual
Integrated grinder No
Cup warmer No
Maximum mug height 9.5 cm
Pump pressure 15 bar
Number of boilers 1
Milk frothing Yes (manual steam wand)
Water capacity 2.3 litres
