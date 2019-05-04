Perfect Privacy Review

Perfect Privacy's no-logging claim has been tried and tested, it features a VPN kill switch, and the multi-hop cascading VPN option will be a real plus if you're working in places where VPN use is restricted. It's slow, though, and isn't well-suited for media streaming.

What is Perfect Privacy?

Perfect Privacy isn’t as glossy as some of its rivals, and its range of endpoints is relatively small. However, the Swiss company is one of very few VPN providers that’s been shown to have a genuine commitment to its no-logging policy. When Dutch police seized two of its servers in 2016, no logs were found.

Perfect Privacy presents a simple list of its endpoint server locations across 24 countries. A button next to each entry allows you to connect and disconnect from each. Each server’s maximum bandwidth is listed alongside and, once you’ve connected to PP’s network, you can see how much of that is currently being consumed. Whether currently connected or not, you can ping all the servers for their response times, and these two bits of information are a fair predictor of the performance you can expect from each endpoint location.

Perfect Privacy – Features and usability

Perfect Privacy integrates with the Windows firewall, which can result in some install and launch-time issues if you have it disabled. However, these are warnings rather than anything that prevents you from using the service.

Perfect Privacy has very flexible kill switch settings to help ensure that, if the VPN connection goes down, you don’t accidentally send any traffic along unencrypted routes. By default, it’s only active when you connect the VPN, but you can also set it to be active whenever Perfect Privacy’s client is open – or permanently, which is a major advantage for people for whom privacy is of critical importance.

Other advanced settings allow you to use “cascading” connections involving multiple VPN endpoints, a Stealth mode to attempt to conceal the fact that you’re using a VPN at all – useful in countries where their use is restricted by law and firewalling out your local router and network devices – as well as more typical advanced options that allow you to select connection and encryption protocols.

Related: Best VPN

Perfect Privacy – Performance

Perfect Privacy produced some of the slowest download speeds of any of the services in our latest round of testing. UK endpoint performance was decent, though, at 7.38MB/sec (59Mbit/s) via HTTP and 8.2MB/sec over FTP.

However, that dropped to 6.45MB/sec for HTTP and 7.69MB/sec for FTP on Dutch endpoints. And Perfect Privacy – despite multiple connection attempts – produced some of the worst transfer speeds we’ve seen recently from a US endpoint at 2.84MB/sec via HTTP and an agonising 0.8MB/sec over FTP.

You probably won’t have much luck using it for video streaming, either. Crunchyroll and Shutter – which don’t have significant anti-VPN measures in place – worked, but we got nowhere with iPlayer, Netflix or All 4.

Why buy Perfect Privacy?

Perfect Privacy is one of the most expensive VPN services around, priced at £11.15 per month, £102.99 per year and £184.51 per two years. Even its most economical two-year subscription works out at £7.74 per month, which is more than many rivals’ monthly subscriptions.

While the service has an almost unique level of granularity in the control you get over its settings and security features, and lets you use an unlimited number of devices on a single account, its performance and price mean that it isn’t ideal for the vast majority of users.

Verdict

Perfect Privacy is one of a handful of VPN providers that has been shown to genuinely keep no connection logs, and provides a wealth of security features. However, it isn’t especially fast across its European endpoints, and its US connections are painfully slow. In addition, it isn’t cut out for region-shifting streaming media.

As its name indicates, this service focuses specifically on privacy, but rivals such as Private Internet Access and ProtonVPN provide a similar focus on security, with better performance and lower prices.