Panasonic is on fire with the Z95A. This unapologetically expensive flatscreen is capable of stunning, cinematic sound and vision, has next generation TV capabilities and comes with upgraded gaming chops. It’s brilliant, if not a bargain…

Key Features Integrated Fire TV and Freely It’s all change as Panasonic embraces Amazon’s Fire TV interface and adopts Freely broadcast channels

OLED Master Ultimate panel Panasonic’s most dynamic OLED panel yet is bolstered by a brightness boosting Micro Lens Array (MLA) construction and proprietary heat management

360 Soundscape Pro Dolby Atmos With carefully integrated height and side channels complementing its full facing driver array, this Technics-tuned audio system offers theatrical sound, no external help required

Introduction

The Panasonic Z95A is a flatscreen determined to impress. Featuring the latest high brightness MLA (Micro lens Array) OLED panel, an upgraded HCX picture processor and tried and tested multi-channel Dolby Atmos sound system, it was always going to be an AV wow.

But what really sets this TV apart from its predecessors is the adoption of Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform, and (for UK buyers) the inclusion of IP-delivered public service broadcast channels, in the form of Freely.

Has Panasonic got a winning combination on its hands, or is the cumulative cost just too high, even for well-heeled home cinema fans?

Availability

Heading into stores shortly, theTV-55Z95AEB retails for £2,999 in the UK. The same set is not currently scheduled to appear in the US, although Panasonic has announced its 65-inch stablemate, priced at $3,199. The Z95A is also available in the UK in 65-inch guise, priced at £3,899.

Design

Two HDMI v2.1 inputs

Swivel stand

360 Soundscape Pro Dolby Atmos system

When it comes to design, the Z95A is as stylish as it is functional. An ultra-thin bezel lends the TV a modern, minimalist aesthetic. The panel rests on a circular swivel stand, which allows for easy adjustment to the perfect viewing angle.

I’ve seen (and heard) the 360 Soundscape Pro sound system before, but it’s no less impressive in full flight. A forward-facing speaker array is hidden behind a micro-perforated grille, while on the back is an upward-firing enclosure brandishing a Tuned by Technics logo, as well as two side-firing drivers for surround and width, plus a woofer. 150W total amplification ensures it’ll be heard in the average living room.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Connectivity comprises four HDMI ports, but only two support High Frame Rate gaming, and one of these also serves as an eARC port. There’s an optical digital audio output, Ethernet, dual headphone/subwoofer minijack output, a trio of USBs, and CI card slot.

Aside from Freely, there’s the option of either two satellite dish inputs, as well as a traditional TV aerial jack.

The Z95A comes with a substantial remote control, which feels great in hand. Unlike standard, more basic, Fire TV zappers, this remote offers tactile control over the TV’s multiplicity of functions, with dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, and Freely. There’s also a customisable apps button.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Fire TV smart platform

Freely IPTV tuner

Adaptive viewing modes

The headline attraction has to be the Z95A’s introduction of the Amazon Fire TV smart platform, a first for Panasonic’s high-end models. The Fire TV interface will be familiar to anyone who has used a Fire TV device, and comprises an app bar and curated rails of content, much of which is sponsored. All the key streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, are available.

Overall usability is good, with the joins between Amazon’s established Fire TV experience and Panasonic’s own settings being largely smooth.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Naturally, Alexa is resident and responds to all the usual prompts, and is able to control other connected Alexa devices. The Z95A has built-in far field mics, so you can talk directly to the TV, without using a remote control as your microphone. There’s also compatibility with Apple Home and AirPlay.

When it comes to HDR, the Z95A supports HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG. An ambient light sensor, working in conjunction with the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II, allows the set to dynamically adjust its picture settings based on ambient viewing light levels. The sensor makes subtle tweaks rather than dramatic dial shifts.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Panasonic has upgraded its Game Mode Extreme dashboard, and introduced audio presets for game RPG and FPS genres. The RPG mode presents an immersive soundscape with dialogue brought to the fore, while the FPS mode has been tuned to accentuate game cues, like creeping footsteps. I’d be happy if it just made weapons sound more badass.

Latency can be considered good. I measured input lag at 12.08ms in Game mode (1080/60). There’s also a True Game mode, but this looks rather duller and didn’t improve on my measured 60Hz input lag figures.

The Z95A is also NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium certified.

Picture Quality

Master OLED Ultimate panel

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detailing

HCX Pro AI Processor MK II

Where Panasonic really ups its game though, is onscreen. The Z95A delivers the best picture performance yet from a Panasonic OLED, when it comes to dynamics and colour vibrancy.

The Master OLED Ultimate panel, which uses Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology to better direct its luminosity outwards, delivers a banzai performance.

I measured peak HDR brightness, in Dynamic picture mode with a 5 per cent window, at 1858 nits. Even using the Normal picture preset, brightness approaches 1600 nits. This is more than enough to comfortably handle the HDR content you’ll find on streaming services. Specular highlights, like night lamps, car headlights and bright sunlight, are precise and tight.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The HCX Pro AI Processor MK II also does a lot of heavy lifting. Gradation banding has all but disappeared, and textures and skin tones look sublime. The Netflix reworking of Greek mythology, Kaos, provides a gorgeous showcase for the Z95A’s talents. From its high contrast monochrome depiction of Hades, to the vibrancy of forever sunlit Mount Olympus, this panel is just stunning to look at.

The Z95A handles complex textures, skin tones, and vivid hues with ease. Whether you’re embroiled in the lavish colour palette of Emily in Paris (Netflix), or the dark, moody artwork of Batman Caped Crusader (Prime Video), the set adapts to every mood.

It doesn’t require a great deal of set-up either. Picture presets comprise Dynamic, Auto AI, Normal, Sport, Cinema, Filmmaker mode, True Cinema and a couple of Professional settings. There are corresponding audio presets, including Auto AI, Standard, Music, Speech, Stadium, and User.

There are no particular duffers here, but for ease of use I’d advise opting for the Normal and True Cinema picture presets, and leave audio on Standard.

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail comes in several flavours: Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision Dark, and Dolby Vision Vivid. Personally, I think the Vivid setting is overcranked, while the Dolby Vision Dark setting looks a bit crushed, particularly when fed dark scenes like those in Rebel Ridge (Netflix). The IQ option is invariably the best choice.

A Netflix Calibrated mode, essentially a bespoke Cinema presets, is also available. This works in conjunction with Dolby Vision, but I found there’s a slight drop in average picture level when it’s engaged, so I suggest leaving it off.

Sound Quality

360 Soundscape Pro

Dolby Atmos compatible

150W amplification

Sound, often an Achilles heel on even the most premium of sets, isn’t compromised here. The Technics-blessed 360 Soundscape Pro system, which combines a forward-facing array with upward-firing and side-mounted drivers, and passive radiators for enhanced bass, does a mighty fine job.

Calling on 150W of amplification, and Dolby Atmos decoding, the Z95A delivers powerful, clear, and immersive sound.

Should you buy it? If you want a high performance home theatre screen With Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, HDR10+ support and an astonishingly polished picture processor, the Z95A competes at the highest level. Buy Now Do you really need all it offers? The 360 Soundscape Pro audio system could be surplus to requirements if you intend to integrate the Z95A into an existing home theatre system.

Final Thoughts The Panasonic Z95A is an exceptional OLED TV that sets a high bar for 4K HDR in 2024. It’s not the brightest OLED out there, falling behind the Samsung’s S95D, but it’s a good deal more cinematic. Inky blacks, nuanced shows and specular highlights really zing. The set’s sound system is also best in class. It’s not just cinephiles who will benefit. This is a superb gaming TV with leading edge games hardware support. The adoption of Fire TV is a little more contentious, and represents a big pivot from Panasonic’s own My Home Screen smart platform. You’re very much in the Amazon ecosystem with the Z95A, so you’ll either feel comfortable or besieged by advertising. Functionality is solid though. While its price may be steep, especially for a 55-inch model, ultimately its AV performance justifies the investment. Trusted Score

How we test We test every television we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for a week Input lag measured Benchmarked with Spears & Munsil test disc Tested with real world use

FAQs Will the 55-inch Panasonic Z95A be available in the US? Panasonic has said that the 65-inch Z95A will go on sale in the US but there’s no word on the 55-inch model.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Input lag (ms) Peak brightness (nits) 5% Peak brightness (nits) 10% Panasonic TV-55Z95AEB 12 ms 1585 nits 1334 nits ›