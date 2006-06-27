Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX9 - Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation Review

The Leica lens is the best part of the camera, producing good edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal barrel distortion, as you can see from the mostly straight horizontal and vertical lines in this shot.

Under ideal circumstances the FX9 can produce what looks like a very good picture, until you examine it closely and see the JPEG artefacts and image noise.



The focusing system is quick and generally accurate, with a macro range of 5cm.

The matrix metering system is easily fooled by very bright highlights, or large dark or light backgrounds, faults more usually associated with CW metering.

