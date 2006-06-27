Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX9 - Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation Review

Sections
- Page 1 Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX9
- Page 2 Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX9
- Page 3 Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX9
- Page 4 Feature Table
- Page 5 Test Shots – Full Resolution Crops
- Page 6 Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation
- Page 7 Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation
The Leica lens is the best part of the camera, producing good edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal barrel distortion, as you can see from the mostly straight horizontal and vertical lines in this shot.
—-
Under ideal circumstances the FX9 can produce what looks like a very good picture, until you examine it closely and see the JPEG artefacts and image noise.
—-
The focusing system is quick and generally accurate, with a macro range of 5cm.
—-
The matrix metering system is easily fooled by very bright highlights, or large dark or light backgrounds, faults more usually associated with CW metering.
—-