Panasonic BB-HCM311 - Panasonic BB-HCM311 Review

Up to eight preset positions can be configured and used with the triggers to cause the camera to move to a specific position if an alarm is tripped. Access to the camera can be strictly controlled by creating a list of users and three permission levels to decide whether they can simply view the image, use the preset controls or have full control over camera movement.



The SD card support is a really smart feature as this augments the camera’s own buffer memory and increases recording time massively. With a 1GB SD card Panasonic estimates that around 58,000 images at 320 x 240 can be stored on it. The camera even has a dual protocol stack that supports both IPv4 and the next generation IPv6. The latter is due to be phased in soon and will dramatically increase the number of IP addresses available on the Internet.



With this many features on offer the biggest casualty is usually image quality but even here Panasonic scores highly. The differences to the BL-C10 are quite remarkable and show clearly the superior lens and CCD sensor. As you can see from the comparison pictures the blue cast has gone completely with far more realistic colour balance, while focus is much sharper allowing more detail to be revealed.



”’Verdict”’



For the price Panasonic is offering an excellent deal as the BB-HCM311 delivers excellent image quality while the higher frame rate makes for much smoother viewing. Full motion detection and two-way audio capabilities combined with a wealth of trigger actions make this the camera to be watched by.