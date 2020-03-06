First Impressions The Oppo Find X2 might be the true 'flagship', but the differences between this and the Pro model seem fairly minimal. You've got the latest chipset, 5G and plenty of RAM, plus an exciting camera array and beautiful display. For £899 this could be one of the very best Android phones around.

Key Specifications Review Price: £899

5G

IP54 waterproofing

120Hz QHD+ OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

In-display fingerprint scanner

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

13MP tele + 12MP ultra-wide + 48MP wide angle

Oppo is going all-in with the Find X2 and it’s got the Samsung Galaxy S20 series right in its crosshairs. This is another feature-packed, high-priced Android phone with loads of megapixels, 5G across the board and some ingenious charging tech.

Oppo entered the UK market with a bang, releasing devices with quirky sliding mechanisms and a big focus on camera zoom. Now, with the Find X2, it’s trying to offer an Android phone without compromise and one that can take on the might of Samsung.

Starting at £899, the Find X2 is also joined by the Find X2 Pro – a very similar device with a higher £1099 price and an upgraded camera, IP68 rating and more storage.

For that £899 price you’re getting a lot of the top-end components that’ll become commonplace as we continue through 2020. At the heart of the Find X2 is the Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with the X55 modem for 5G support in the UK. RAM sits at 12GB and storage at 256GB. I only had a short time with the device but it felt fast and smooth, just as I would expect from a brand-new phone.

Related: Best Android phone

The real star of the show is the OLED display, which takes on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and might just come out on top. It’s big at 6.7-inches, packs a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother swiping and scrolling and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for fantastic responsiveness. Where it goes above the S20 series is that it allows you to enable both the QHD+ and 120Hz at the same time, giving you the best possible results. How this will affect battery life remains to be seen, and after struggling to get the Galaxy S20 Ultra to last me a full day, my expectations are tempered.

Oppo has added a few options for automatically bringing the refresh rate down to 60Hz and altering the resolution, so these could help the endurance. Again, we’ll thoroughly test these during our review.

These features aside, the display, Oppo says, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has some hardware trickery that will upscale SDR content to HDR, along with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. From my time with the phone, it’s clear the display is immensely bright and of the highest quality.

The sides of the screen slide down to meet the aluminium band, while the front camera is housed inside a small cutout. There’s no siding mechanism here which is a big plus for me as I wasn’t completely convinced by this on the previous Find X. Ditching the sliding aspect also allows the phone to gain a splash-resistant rating of IP54, although the Pro version ups that to IP68.

Related: IP67 vs IP68 – waterproof IP ratings explained

While I may have some concerns about the battery powering that huge, bright display there’s a light at the end of the tunnel – Super VOOC charging. Oppo said you can fully charge the phone’s 4200mAh cell in a mere 38 minutes as long as you’re using the bundled 65w charger. That’s seriously impressive stuff and means you can quickly juice the phone up in the morning if you forget to leave your phone on charge overnight.

Obviously, as with any high-end phone these days, Oppo talked up the camera a lot during its announcement. There are three main cameras on the back – a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 12MP ultra wide and a 13MP for zooming.

I’ll delve deeper into the camera when I get a review device but there’s certainly a lot to like here. Focusing is notably faster than the S20 Ultra, the UI is clean and simple and the snaps I have taken so far are very crisp and colourful. The zoom goes to 10x and the results again look really good. Video options top out at 4K 60 (no 8K here) and Oppo said it worked a lot on the stabilisation to make videos stable.

Oppo Find X2 – First impressions

The Oppo Find X2 might be the true ‘flagship’, but the differences between this and the Pro model seem fairly minimal. You’ve got the latest chipset, 5G and plenty of RAM, plus an exciting camera array and beautiful display. For £899 this could be one of the very best Android phones around.

A ’hands on review’ is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it’s like to use. We call these ‘hands on reviews’ to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don’t give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…